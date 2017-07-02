Laser Open at Notts County Sailing Club
2 July 2017
The first Sunday in July saw the Laser open at Notts County Sailing Club with forty entries from all over the Midlands. Thanks to Rooster Sailing, Holt, Allen Brothers and Morton Boats for sponsorship in the form of prizes.
Whilst there was sunshine and warmth the wind was a little more fickle, flicking round over at least 45' meaning beats could change half way through to a tight fetch, the race officer just had to average out the beats, it worked on most races. At times the wind was near planing conditions.
The first race started saw Joe Scurrah from Carsington SC lead from the windward mark, extending his lead throughout the race. John Ling was second and Mark Williams third. A break for lunch, then the second race saw Paul Williamson win, with John Ling from Bartley second, and Joe Scurrah third.
As usual at a laser event the racing at the top was close and quite a few sailors had the potential to win, it was all on the last race, which was won by Grahame Newton from Staunton Harold, Joe Scuuah showed his consistency by coming second, giving him the overall win by a point, John Ling was third giving him second overall, and first Master and Grahame's win pulled him to third position. First Grand Master was forth place Paul Williamson. The first youth was George Coles from Carsington.
Outside the main prizes Notts County had a little more success 1st Grand master Nigel Lindley, first Junior Molly Hinsliff-Smith, 1st Master Richard Mason (5th o/a).
In the Radial class 1st was Rebecca Ogden with Charlie Turnbull, the Midland Topper Champion second, and William Thomas third, with Chloe Willars first youth lady.
More photos can be found at ncsc.org.uk/2017/07/02/laser-open-2017
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Division
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|Senior
|Standard
|208125
|JOE SCURRAH
|CARSINGTON
|1
|‑3
|2
|3
|2nd
|Master
|Standard
|212163
|JOHN LING
|BARTLEY
|2
|2
|‑3
|4
|3rd
|Master
|Standard
|209956
|GRAHAME NEWTON
|STAUNTON HAROLD
|‑6
|5
|1
|6
|4th
|GrandMaster
|Standard
|207732
|PAUL WILLIAMSON
|STAUNTON HAROLD
|‑30
|1
|8
|9
|5th
|Master
|Standard
|9 X
|RICHARD MASON
|NCSC
|‑14
|6
|4
|10
|6th
|Senior
|Standard
|197767
|TOBY WOODINGS
|CARSINGTON
|5
|‑9
|5
|10
|7th
|Master
|Standard
|207979
|MARK WILLIAMS
|RUTLAND
|3
|‑14
|9
|12
|8th
|Youth
|Standard
|168091
|GEORGE COLES
|CARSINGTON
|7
|‑18
|6
|13
|9th
|Senior
|Standard
|143090
|DAVID MARSHALL
|NCSC
|4
|10
|‑13
|14
|10th
|Master
|Standard
|196329
|RICHARD PRATT
|RYA
|12
|4
|‑16
|16
|11th
|Master
|Standard
|173520
|ANDY STEWART
|NCSC
|9
|7
|‑22
|16
|12th
|Youth
|Standard
|209929
|THOMAS WOODINGS
|CARSINGTON
|8
|‑21
|11
|19
|13th
|Master
|Standard
|209933
|PAUL SPIERS
|NCSC
|‑24
|8
|12
|20
|14th
|Master
|Standard
|207983
|BEN RICHARDSON
|TRENT VALLEY
|11
|11
|‑15
|22
|15th
|Master
|Standard
|176709
|ALAN KENYON
|NCSC
|‑19
|13
|10
|23
|16th
|GrandMaster
|Standard
|166760
|NIGEL LINDLEY
|NCSC
|17
|‑27
|7
|24
|17th
|GrandMaster
|Standard
|196748
|JOHN SCOTT
|NCSC
|10
|‑19
|14
|24
|18th
|Senior
|Standard
|212459
|GARRY KNOTT
|PENNINE
|13
|12
|(DNF)
|25
|19th
|Youth
|Standard
|167853
|RICHARD BAKER
|WANLIP
|16
|15
|‑28
|31
|20th
|GrandMaster
|Standard
|185654
|KEVIN NICHOLS
|NCSC
|‑25
|17
|17
|34
|21st
|Master
|Standard
|196749
|ALAN BEATON
|NCSC
|15
|20
|‑21
|35
|22nd
|Senior
|Standard
|206880
|TOM PLANT
|STAUNTON HAROLD
|‑22
|16
|19
|35
|23rd
|Master
|Standard
|208667
|SIMON LIMB
|NOTTINGHAM SC
|18
|22
|‑26
|40
|24th
|GrandMaster
|Standard
|150666
|ROSS RYAN
|NCSC
|23
|‑26
|18
|41
|25th
|Master
|Standard
|155921
|MICK TOLLIDAY
|NCSC
|21
|‑29
|20
|41
|26th
|Senior
|Radial
|181376
|REBECCA OGDEN
|NCSC
|20
|28
|(DNF)
|48
|27th
|GrandMaster
|Standard
|179681
|IAN MASSON
|NCSC
|‑26
|23
|25
|48
|28th
|Youth
|Radial
|141200
|CHARLIE TURNBULL
|RYA
|28
|‑36
|23
|51
|29th
|Youth
|Standard
|184319
|JAKE WILLARS
|NCSC
|27
|‑30
|24
|51
|30th
|GrandMaster
|Standard
|179751
|KARL LYE
|NCSC
|‑37
|25
|31
|56
|31st
|Master
|Standard
|167587
|JULIAN LLOYD
|NCSC
|‑35
|24
|34
|58
|32nd
|JUNIOR
|Radial
|179547
|WILL THOMAS
|NCSC
|32
|‑35
|27
|59
|33rd
|GrandMaster
|Standard
|130400
|JOHN WELLS
|NCSC
|29
|‑32
|30
|59
|34th
|Youth
|Radial
|183239
|CHLOE WILLARS
|NCSC
|31
|‑37
|29
|60
|35th
|Senior
|Radial
|211259
|SARAH MASON
|NCSC
|‑34
|31
|32
|63
|36th
|GrandMaster
|Standard
|196752
|A ACKERMANN
|NCSC
|‑39
|33
|35
|68
|37th
|Master
|Standard
|143614
|D HUTCHINSON
|NCSC
|36
|‑40
|33
|69
|38th
|JUNIOR
|Radial
|142756
|MOLLY HINSLIFF‑SMITH
|NCSC
|33
|‑38
|38
|71
|39th
|Master
|Standard
|136457
|CRAIG COLLETT
|NCSC
|‑40
|34
|37
|71
|40th
|Youth
|Radial
|136554
|AMY HINSLIFF‑SMITH
|NCSC
|38
|‑39
|36
|74
