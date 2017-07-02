Laser Open at Notts County Sailing Club

by David Eberlin today at 6:03 pm

The first Sunday in July saw the Laser open at Notts County Sailing Club with forty entries from all over the Midlands. Thanks to Rooster Sailing, Holt, Allen Brothers and Morton Boats for sponsorship in the form of prizes.

Whilst there was sunshine and warmth the wind was a little more fickle, flicking round over at least 45' meaning beats could change half way through to a tight fetch, the race officer just had to average out the beats, it worked on most races. At times the wind was near planing conditions.

The first race started saw Joe Scurrah from Carsington SC lead from the windward mark, extending his lead throughout the race. John Ling was second and Mark Williams third. A break for lunch, then the second race saw Paul Williamson win, with John Ling from Bartley second, and Joe Scurrah third.

As usual at a laser event the racing at the top was close and quite a few sailors had the potential to win, it was all on the last race, which was won by Grahame Newton from Staunton Harold, Joe Scuuah showed his consistency by coming second, giving him the overall win by a point, John Ling was third giving him second overall, and first Master and Grahame's win pulled him to third position. First Grand Master was forth place Paul Williamson. The first youth was George Coles from Carsington.

Outside the main prizes Notts County had a little more success 1st Grand master Nigel Lindley, first Junior Molly Hinsliff-Smith, 1st Master Richard Mason (5th o/a).

In the Radial class 1st was Rebecca Ogden with Charlie Turnbull, the Midland Topper Champion second, and William Thomas third, with Chloe Willars first youth lady.

More photos can be found at ncsc.org.uk/2017/07/02/laser-open-2017

Overall Results:

Pos Fleet Division Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st Senior Standard 208125 JOE SCURRAH CARSINGTON 1 ‑3 2 3 2nd Master Standard 212163 JOHN LING BARTLEY 2 2 ‑3 4 3rd Master Standard 209956 GRAHAME NEWTON STAUNTON HAROLD ‑6 5 1 6 4th GrandMaster Standard 207732 PAUL WILLIAMSON STAUNTON HAROLD ‑30 1 8 9 5th Master Standard 9 X RICHARD MASON NCSC ‑14 6 4 10 6th Senior Standard 197767 TOBY WOODINGS CARSINGTON 5 ‑9 5 10 7th Master Standard 207979 MARK WILLIAMS RUTLAND 3 ‑14 9 12 8th Youth Standard 168091 GEORGE COLES CARSINGTON 7 ‑18 6 13 9th Senior Standard 143090 DAVID MARSHALL NCSC 4 10 ‑13 14 10th Master Standard 196329 RICHARD PRATT RYA 12 4 ‑16 16 11th Master Standard 173520 ANDY STEWART NCSC 9 7 ‑22 16 12th Youth Standard 209929 THOMAS WOODINGS CARSINGTON 8 ‑21 11 19 13th Master Standard 209933 PAUL SPIERS NCSC ‑24 8 12 20 14th Master Standard 207983 BEN RICHARDSON TRENT VALLEY 11 11 ‑15 22 15th Master Standard 176709 ALAN KENYON NCSC ‑19 13 10 23 16th GrandMaster Standard 166760 NIGEL LINDLEY NCSC 17 ‑27 7 24 17th GrandMaster Standard 196748 JOHN SCOTT NCSC 10 ‑19 14 24 18th Senior Standard 212459 GARRY KNOTT PENNINE 13 12 (DNF) 25 19th Youth Standard 167853 RICHARD BAKER WANLIP 16 15 ‑28 31 20th GrandMaster Standard 185654 KEVIN NICHOLS NCSC ‑25 17 17 34 21st Master Standard 196749 ALAN BEATON NCSC 15 20 ‑21 35 22nd Senior Standard 206880 TOM PLANT STAUNTON HAROLD ‑22 16 19 35 23rd Master Standard 208667 SIMON LIMB NOTTINGHAM SC 18 22 ‑26 40 24th GrandMaster Standard 150666 ROSS RYAN NCSC 23 ‑26 18 41 25th Master Standard 155921 MICK TOLLIDAY NCSC 21 ‑29 20 41 26th Senior Radial 181376 REBECCA OGDEN NCSC 20 28 (DNF) 48 27th GrandMaster Standard 179681 IAN MASSON NCSC ‑26 23 25 48 28th Youth Radial 141200 CHARLIE TURNBULL RYA 28 ‑36 23 51 29th Youth Standard 184319 JAKE WILLARS NCSC 27 ‑30 24 51 30th GrandMaster Standard 179751 KARL LYE NCSC ‑37 25 31 56 31st Master Standard 167587 JULIAN LLOYD NCSC ‑35 24 34 58 32nd JUNIOR Radial 179547 WILL THOMAS NCSC 32 ‑35 27 59 33rd GrandMaster Standard 130400 JOHN WELLS NCSC 29 ‑32 30 59 34th Youth Radial 183239 CHLOE WILLARS NCSC 31 ‑37 29 60 35th Senior Radial 211259 SARAH MASON NCSC ‑34 31 32 63 36th GrandMaster Standard 196752 A ACKERMANN NCSC ‑39 33 35 68 37th Master Standard 143614 D HUTCHINSON NCSC 36 ‑40 33 69 38th JUNIOR Radial 142756 MOLLY HINSLIFF‑SMITH NCSC 33 ‑38 38 71 39th Master Standard 136457 CRAIG COLLETT NCSC ‑40 34 37 71 40th Youth Radial 136554 AMY HINSLIFF‑SMITH NCSC 38 ‑39 36 74