Laser Open at Notts County Sailing Club

by David Eberlin today at 6:03 pm 2 July 2017

The first Sunday in July saw the Laser open at Notts County Sailing Club with forty entries from all over the Midlands. Thanks to Rooster Sailing, Holt, Allen Brothers and Morton Boats for sponsorship in the form of prizes.

Whilst there was sunshine and warmth the wind was a little more fickle, flicking round over at least 45' meaning beats could change half way through to a tight fetch, the race officer just had to average out the beats, it worked on most races. At times the wind was near planing conditions.

The first race started saw Joe Scurrah from Carsington SC lead from the windward mark, extending his lead throughout the race. John Ling was second and Mark Williams third. A break for lunch, then the second race saw Paul Williamson win, with John Ling from Bartley second, and Joe Scurrah third.

As usual at a laser event the racing at the top was close and quite a few sailors had the potential to win, it was all on the last race, which was won by Grahame Newton from Staunton Harold, Joe Scuuah showed his consistency by coming second, giving him the overall win by a point, John Ling was third giving him second overall, and first Master and Grahame's win pulled him to third position. First Grand Master was forth place Paul Williamson. The first youth was George Coles from Carsington.

Outside the main prizes Notts County had a little more success 1st Grand master Nigel Lindley, first Junior Molly Hinsliff-Smith, 1st Master Richard Mason (5th o/a).

In the Radial class 1st was Rebecca Ogden with Charlie Turnbull, the Midland Topper Champion second, and William Thomas third, with Chloe Willars first youth lady.

Notts County SC Laser Open prize winners - photo © David Eberlin
Notts County SC Laser Open prize winners - photo © David Eberlin

More photos can be found at ncsc.org.uk/2017/07/02/laser-open-2017

Overall Results:

PosFleetDivisionSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1stSeniorStandard208125JOE SCURRAHCARSINGTON1‑323
2ndMasterStandard212163JOHN LINGBARTLEY22‑34
3rdMasterStandard209956GRAHAME NEWTONSTAUNTON HAROLD‑6516
4thGrandMasterStandard207732PAUL WILLIAMSONSTAUNTON HAROLD‑30189
5thMasterStandard9 XRICHARD MASONNCSC‑146410
6thSeniorStandard197767TOBY WOODINGSCARSINGTON5‑9510
7thMasterStandard207979MARK WILLIAMSRUTLAND3‑14912
8thYouthStandard168091GEORGE COLESCARSINGTON7‑18613
9thSeniorStandard143090DAVID MARSHALLNCSC410‑1314
10thMasterStandard196329RICHARD PRATTRYA124‑1616
11thMasterStandard173520ANDY STEWARTNCSC97‑2216
12thYouthStandard209929THOMAS WOODINGSCARSINGTON8‑211119
13thMasterStandard209933PAUL SPIERSNCSC‑2481220
14thMasterStandard207983BEN RICHARDSONTRENT VALLEY1111‑1522
15thMasterStandard176709ALAN KENYONNCSC‑19131023
16thGrandMasterStandard166760NIGEL LINDLEYNCSC17‑27724
17thGrandMasterStandard196748JOHN SCOTTNCSC10‑191424
18thSeniorStandard212459GARRY KNOTTPENNINE1312(DNF)25
19thYouthStandard167853RICHARD BAKERWANLIP1615‑2831
20thGrandMasterStandard185654KEVIN NICHOLSNCSC‑25171734
21stMasterStandard196749ALAN BEATONNCSC1520‑2135
22ndSeniorStandard206880TOM PLANTSTAUNTON HAROLD‑22161935
23rdMasterStandard208667SIMON LIMBNOTTINGHAM SC1822‑2640
24thGrandMasterStandard150666ROSS RYANNCSC23‑261841
25thMasterStandard155921MICK TOLLIDAYNCSC21‑292041
26thSeniorRadial181376REBECCA OGDENNCSC2028(DNF)48
27thGrandMasterStandard179681IAN MASSONNCSC‑26232548
28thYouthRadial141200CHARLIE TURNBULLRYA28‑362351
29thYouthStandard184319JAKE WILLARSNCSC27‑302451
30thGrandMasterStandard179751KARL LYENCSC‑37253156
31stMasterStandard167587JULIAN LLOYDNCSC‑35243458
32ndJUNIORRadial179547WILL THOMASNCSC32‑352759
33rdGrandMasterStandard130400JOHN WELLSNCSC29‑323059
34thYouthRadial183239CHLOE WILLARSNCSC31‑372960
35thSeniorRadial211259SARAH MASONNCSC‑34313263
36thGrandMasterStandard196752A ACKERMANNNCSC‑39333568
37thMasterStandard143614D HUTCHINSONNCSC36‑403369
38thJUNIORRadial142756MOLLY HINSLIFF‑SMITHNCSC33‑383871
39thMasterStandard136457CRAIG COLLETTNCSC‑40343771
40thYouthRadial136554AMY HINSLIFF‑SMITHNCSC38‑393674
