Channel Islands Hobie Cat Championships sponsored by Bob Le Neveu Ltd.

by Gordon Burgis today at 2:22 pm 1-2 July 2017

The Championships venue, St. Aubin's Bay, was a blaze of colour from the bright Hobie Cat sails on the first day of racing last Saturday morning.

The fresh north westerly wind gusting to 23 knots at times, kept crews focused with a few taking an early bath after capsizing in the lively conditions whilst sailing their boats to the max. The 26 Hobies entered in the event sailed to the start line near Elizabeth castle on Sunday for the second day's action in what can only be described as champagne sailing conditions held under a blue sky with warm sunshine. The wind moving more westerly, provided flat water and allowed a greater expanse of the bay to be raced for the participating Hobie Dragoons (Juniors) Hobie 16's and Wildcat and Tiger classes. Three races were held each day providing the teams with exciting sailing especially on the fast reaching legs. All in all the weekend saw excellent Championship racing conditions for those entered in the 26th year of the Channel Islands major Hobie event, kindly sponsored by Bob Le Neveu Limited.

Hobie 16 'A' fleet

Peter and Kate Scriven were leading the largest entry class after the first day, just ahead of Grant Neale and Karen Larose, Aaron Le Cornu and new crew Kasia Solomon were in third, with the 'A' Fleet teams revelling in the fresh conditions. The next day, Sunday, saw Neale and Larose applying pressure, firing two wins in the first two races. At the end of the days racing both crews ended on an equal 8 points each. After count back it was Neale and Larose who lifted the Trophy from the Scriven's. Gordon Burgis and crew Kenny Snell had placed 5th on the first day after a disqualification by an over early on the start line, they picked up the pace on the second day and although on equal points with Le Cornu and Rachel Smith crewing on Sunday, winning the last race gave Burgis and Snell 3rd. overall. David Elgie and Robert Cooper, former 'B' Fleet sailors, performed well over the two days with a deserved 5th position.

Channel Islands Hobie Cat Championships - photo © Elaine Burgis
Channel Islands Hobie Cat Championships - photo © Elaine Burgis

Hobie 16 'Spi' class

This class with the Hobie 16's carrying spinnaker was also hotly contested. Luc Richard and Thomas Harris came away with two firsts on day one after fast pin end starts gave them good leads, following in second were Youth team Leo Marshall and Chloe Swetenham, then another Youth team Ollie Voak and Elsa Swetenham, all performing well in the first days blustery conditions. Day two saw Marshall crewed on Sunday by brother Oliver come to the fore in the flatter conditions making good use of the reaching and downwind legs with their spinnaker to wrap up first place. Richard and Harris came second overall, Voak and Swetenham who had charged around the course on Sunday, taking two spectacular wins, then experienced a dismast in the third race which put paid to their chances of the top spot. David Carter crewed by Rosanne Mitchel raced on the Sunday only, placing fourth on the day.

Hobie 16 'B' fleet

The 'B' Fleet class saw teams relatively new to Hobie racing participating. Saturdays racing saw some spectacular capsizes in the stronger conditions as crews experienced a steep learning curve. Everything settled down more in the superb sailing on Sunday. It was Peter Culnane and Clive Russell who triumphed over the weekend with Paul Smigla sailing with son Michael taking second place.

Hobie Tiger & Wildcat combined

With both classes on similar handicap racing together. At the end of the first day's fresher conditions, it was Darren Stower and Graeme Monks on their Wildcat who had blasted off the start line with 3 impressive firsts. Adrian Jesson and Paul Martin also on a Wildcat were providing close competition placing second in the first 3 races. Andy Hart sailing with Yvonne Winspear were in third place. Stower and Monks Domination didn't change in the second days racing with a first and second taking them to the title. Hart sailing with regular crew Michael Kinross on Sunday upped his game to come third just one point ahead of Jesson and Martin. Rob Moy and Mick Doleman were the first Tiger after a retirement during Saturday's racing.

2nd placed Wildcat Andy Hart & Michael Kinross at the Channel Islands Hobie Cat Championships - photo © Elaine Burgis
2nd placed Wildcat Andy Hart & Michael Kinross at the Channel Islands Hobie Cat Championships - photo © Elaine Burgis

Hobie Dragoon class

Racing was very tight amongst the junior teams racing the Hobie Dragoons. Declan Flambard and Megan McDonagh set the pace on the first day showing a clean set of transoms to win the first two races, an unfortunate rig failure meant they couldn't finish the 3rd race. They came out on Sunday with all guns blazing, posting 3 firsts, winning the H/Dragoon class in the process. Gemma Newman crewed by Will Dengate performed well over both days to come a well deserved second. Finlay Arenz and Else Blakeley weren't far behind placing third after good win in race 3 on Saturday. Tom Hunt and Alex Cooper sailed well in the stronger conditions on the first day, but dropped back on Sunday when the wind eased, coming fourth overall.

Channel Islands Hobie Cat Championships - photo © Elaine Burgis
Channel Islands Hobie Cat Championships - photo © Elaine Burgis

The Prize Giving Presentation took place at the RCIYC on Sunday evening, where thanks and appreciation were expressed to the race team, safety boat and mark laying crews, the beach team and to Bob Le Neveu Limited for their valued sponsorship of a highly successful Championships.

Overall Results:

HOBIE 16 'A' FLEET CLASS (first 6)
1st Grant Neale & Karen Larose
2nd Peter & Kate Scriven
3rd Gordon Burgis & Kenny Snell
4th Aaron Le Cornu and Kasia Solomon/Rachel Smith
5th David Elgie and Robert Cooper
6th Jeremy Smith & Alastair Lambotte

HOBIE 16 'SPI' CLASS (first 4)
1st Leo Marshall & Chloe Swetenham/Oliver Marshall
2nd Luc Richard & Thomas Harris
3rd Ollie Voak & Elsa Swetenha
4th David Carter & Roseanne Mitchel

HOBIE 16 'B' FLEET (first 2)
1st Peter Culnane & Clive Russell 2nd Paul & Michael Smigla

HOBIE TIGER & WILDCAT COMBINED (first 5)
1st Darren Stower & Graeme Monks
2nd Andy Hart & Michael Kinross/Yvonne Winspear
3rd Adrian Jesson & Paul Martin
4th Stephen Longstaffe & Matt Ruane
5th Rob Moy & Mick Doleman

HOBIE DRAGOONS
1st Declan Flambard & Megan Mc Donagh
2nd Gemma Newman & Will Dengate
3rd Finlay Arenz & Else Blakeley
4th Tom Hunt & Alex Cooper

HOBIE 16 MASTERS
Grant Neale & Karen Larose

HOBIE 16 GRAND MASTERS
Gordon Burgis & Kenny Snell

HOBIE 16 WOMEN'S
Yvonne Winspear & Sandra Coleman

HOBIE 16 YOUTH
Leo Marshall & Chloe Swetenham/Oliver Marshall

