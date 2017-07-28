Ramsgate Week 2017 at Royal Temple Yacht Club - Preview

Ramsgate Week © Graeme Sweeney / Ramsgate Week © Graeme Sweeney / www.marineimages.co.uk

by Carol Stokes today at 10:49 am

Ramsgate Week 2017 held in Ramsgate, Kent is hosted by the Royal Temple Yacht Club, and takes place between the 23rd - 28th July. Once again Ramsgate Week and Ramsgate Festival will overlap bringing a whole host of activities to the town.

The Ramsgate festival has a fun packed program for the whole family whilst using Ramsgate Week Regatta as their back drop. An information tent will be in pier yard giving details of what's on for both events.

Miles and Barr Property Agents are sponsoring Ramsgate Week for the fourth consecutive year alongside Shepherd Neame, Ramsgate Town Council and a number of other generous local businesses, which adds a true community feel to the event thanks to their support.

The Mayor of Ramsgate will mark the official start to Ramsgate Week by continuing the tradition of firing the canon from the East Pier on Monday 24th July at 10am, to welcome over 300 competitors from across the UK and Europe. The 23rd - 28th will see Ramsgate play host to the IRC Classes, The QE2 Cup, the prestigious Gold Cup and Round the Goodwin Sands Race. This year we have two universities teams from Holland taking part, Delft and a Team Heiner. Encouraging youngsters to this sport is very important to us and we will be introducing these visitors to our own Sailing Academy members. We are also looking forward to welcoming back past competitors and welcoming the new ones.

Spectators will be able to cheer on the competitors as they start and finish their races which is viewable from the harbour wall. For those who would like to get a closer look at the action, there is the opportunity to book a place on a spectator boat trip from Pier Yard or even a slightly more adrenalin-fuelled RIB ride.

Visitors are welcome to come and absorb the breath-taking views from the Royal Temple Yacht Club, take a break from all the action and come up for a coffee and free Wi-Fi. This will be the perfect opportunity for them to post and tweet about their experiences during the week using #RamsgateWeek2017.

Ramsgate week is often referred to as a friendly alternative to Cowes week, which this year takes place the following week 29th July - 4th August. The Royal Temple Yacht Club was founded in 1857 by a group of yachtsmen sailing from the Temple Steps on the River Thames and the first Ramsgate Week regatta was launched in 1898, and been with a few breaks, for over 100 years.

For more information on the event and activities throughout the week please visit www.ramsgateweek.com, or see our twitter twitter.com/ramsgateweek and Facebook www.facebook.com/ramsgateweek pages.