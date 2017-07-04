Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats 2014
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Laser Vago Cover
Rain and Sun Laser Vago Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

World Sailing Presidential Newsletter - June 2017

by Kim Andersen, President World Sailing today at 6:43 am 4 July 2017
Spectators watch on from the Dune on day 5 of the World Cup Series Final in Santander © Tomas Moya Llado / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

My fellow sailors and friends,

Another month has flown by, and as ever, it is my great pleasure to keep you all informed about what we at World Sailing have been working on during this period.

June has proven to be a very productive month, with the World Cup Series Final and the Para World Sailing Championships both taking place; two events which I consider to have been tremendously successful and positive for our future.

I have also been fortunate enough to meet and speak with MNAs from around the world, listening to their views and priorities for the future. In addition, we are continuing to progress with our relocation to the new home of the World Sailing headquarters London. Please see below for a short summary of many of the things we have been working on throughout this month.

As always, I look forward to hearing your views about the future of sailing, so please don't hesitate to get in contact with me via email, Facebook or Twitter.

Yours in Sailing,

Kim Andersen
President World Sailing

Focusing on our Future

This month, I also had the great pleasure of visiting the America's Cup venue and seeing the evolution of the event up close. It must be said that the America's Cup in Bermuda was an incredible spectacle that showed-cased our sport brilliantly - expectations from all stakeholders are already set very high for the next venue.

While the races were fantastic, two area that caught my attention the AC series and the AC Endeavour Program. First, AC is making a series of international events which brings the sport to a greater audience worldwide. And the AC Endeavour has taken great strides to develop a strong link to young people. Notably, strides have also been made across the sport with regards to improvements in design, materials and skills. Six months ago, for example, we did not see tacks and jibes foiling. As we go into the future, we at World Sailing must also be focused on making our sport as inspirational and accessible as possible for the next generations. I am certain that we can accomplish this together!

America's Cup Endeavour RS Feva Junior Regatta - photo © Jon Partridge
America's Cup Endeavour RS Feva Junior Regatta - photo © Jon Partridge

World Sailing Headquarters

The relocation of our Headquarters in Paddington, London, is progressing according to plan. We are still completing this process and expect to begin operating out of the new office in August. We are hoping to announce an official opening date soon and look forward to welcoming as many of you as possible to our opening event.

As you can imagine, relocating our Headquarters is quite the operation, leading to many changes in the organisation. Between now and our opening, we will be saying goodbye to some employees and hello to many new faces who will start working with us. Naturally, this presents something of a challenge, but I am confident World Sailing will be much better off in the long-term. In the meantime, we ask for our stakeholders' continued understanding and patience. I would also like to thank all of our staff for their continued commitment to the future of our sport and our organisation.

Meeting with World Sailing MNAs

This past month, I had the great pleasure of heading to Athens to meet with the MNAs from Group D. The meeting provided a very good opportunity for the group to share opinions, and agree upon priorities for their Council Members to bring forward at the next Mid-Year and Annual meetings.

One area which was highlighted was the process of qualification and participation in Championships sanctioned by World Sailing. For far too long, MNAs and World Sailing have been trying to solve issues with Classes in specific regions regarding this particular point. However, to be clear, World Sailing cannot accept that any Class is given priority over MNAs in this regard. And while the vast majority of regions don't have an issue in this area, I am certain that should this come up we can resolve it.

Additionally, the IOC cut on quotas is naturally a cause of concern. This is an area we are looking to address as soon as possible in order to allow the MNAs to plan their priorities for the Olympic Games in 2020.

Upon reflection, collective meetings such as this one allowed for specific regional issues to be identified and addressed on a more urgent basis. I believe that this kind of initiative can only strengthen the governance of our sport and encourage this kind of positive dialogue.

2017 World Cup Final

Sailing's 2017 World Cup Final, held in Santander, Spain, on June 4-11, was a great event! We received excellent feedback from sailors, coaches, officials, sponsors and the city of Santander.

Sailing in the City on day 4 of the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Sailing in the City on day 4 of the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

The sailing conditions were very good and we had a fantastic turnout with approximately 100,000 spectators visiting the event over the week. The engagement with fans was aided by the city creating a strong festival atmosphere. While the World Cup Final was a success, it did highlight the need for us to improve the sporting element of the World Cup Series itself, and the relationship between the calendar, the events structure and the implication on rankings which will need to be carefully analysed moving forward. I believe that the priority must be to create clarity in the lead-up to the Olympics in 2020, followed by setting the calendar structure for 2024.

Para Sailing World Championships

I am proud to announce that we had a record 39 nations competing at the Para World Sailing Championships took place in Kiel, Germany, on June 20-25. With 80 sailors from around the world, the participants had good conditions on the water and on land. It must be said that all were welcomed with tremendous hospitality delivered by the very professional Kiel team, for which are very thankful.

Matt Bugg on day 3 of the Para World Sailing Championships in Kiel - photo © Christian Beeck / www.segel-bilder.de
Matt Bugg on day 3 of the Para World Sailing Championships in Kiel - photo © Christian Beeck / www.segel-bilder.de

With this successful Para event in the books, all involved can be very proud of these efforts. However, we must now focus on building upon the momentum that has been created, especially with regards to securing the inclusion of Para World Sailing in our events.

Olympic Multihull

As you may be aware, the new Olympic foiling discipline has had a difficult start, creating unacceptable uncertainties for sailors and MNAs. The past four years' inconsistent quality issues have led to a revised design to secure equipment with sufficient durability for the Olympics. The uncertainty surrounding this issue is still being addressed by the manufacturer Nacra, and we at World Sailing are aware of the situation and are in communication with them to solve the problems.

Foiling Nacra 17 - photo © Nacra 17 Class
Foiling Nacra 17 - photo © Nacra 17 Class

In fairness, the history of introducing new Olympic equipment has always been difficult, but the Nacra 17 introduction is unfortunately setting a new negative precedent which World Sailing needs to address. This is not only an issue for 2020 but also 2024, and we have to address the problem of the Olympic Classes equipment for the new contracts for 2024. This is being clarified now and the team at World Sailing is working hard to find a solution so that the World Sailing Council knows which disciplines can be revised when making their decision at the annual meeting in November.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans preview
Outer fjord in Kiel to become a high speed course After Kiel Week, events continue on the outer fjord in Kiel Schilksee with high speed racing. From 27th July until 4th August, the fastest Olympic classes; the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 will be on the water for some dynamic racing. Posted on 2 Jul RS:X Youth Worlds at Lake Garda overall
Israelis on top of the world Tom Reuveny (ISR) is the undisputed champion of the RS:X Youth World Championship held at Circolo Surf Torbole between the 24th of June and the 1st of July. For the female league, the gold medal goes to Maya Morris (ISR). Posted on 2 Jul Magnus Olsson Scholarships presented
By Santiago Lange at a ceremony in Stockholm On Wednesday, the annual scholarships awarded by Mange Olsson's Memorial Fund were presented at a ceremony at Nya Djurgårdsvarvet in Stockholm. Posted on 1 Jul Lasers at Aldenham
A bright and very breezy day On a bright and very breezy day 13 visitors from 11 different clubs joined 10 local Aldenham boats for what proved to an exhilarating day's sailing. Posted on 1 Jul U.S. Youth Sailing Championship
177 of America's top youth sailors in Texas The sun cascaded upon Corpus Christi Bay this morning for the fourth and final day of competition at the 2017 U.S. Youth Championships, hosted by Corpus Christi Yacht Club. Posted on 29 Jun Royal Lymington Youth Laser Regatta
Superb conditions for the 67 sailors Organisers of the Royal Lymington Yacht Club Youth Laser Open meeting were rewarded by superb sailing conditions for the 67 sailors competing over the past weekend. Posted on 28 Jun Titles to German, Polish and Spanish sailors
At the Para World Sailing Championships Home nation favourite Heiko Kröger claimed the title in the 2.4 Norlin OD, Poland's Piotr Cichocki clinically snapped up gold in the Men's Hansa 303 and Spain's Violeta del Reino sailed exceptionally on the final day to seal a convincing victory. Posted on 25 Jun Going down to the wire
At the Para World Sailing Championships A scintillating finale at the Para World Sailing Championships is on the cards in Kiel, Germany after the penultimate day of competition was as close as close could be. Posted on 24 Jun Para World Sailing Championships day 3
"Survival" sailing Whatever wind was lacking on Thursday at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships certainly wasn't on Friday, as the breeze turned up several notches, pushing sailors into "survival" mode. Posted on 23 Jun Para World Sailing Championships day 2
What a difference a day makes After the opening day of the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships was blessed with gorgeous sunshine and a 7-9 knot breeze, albeit shifty, Thursday was a massive contrast. Posted on 23 Jun

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy