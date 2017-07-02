Please select your home edition
CVRDA Classic & Vintage Dinghies at Hykeham Sailing Club

by Peter Mason today at 9:42 pm 1-2 July 2017
CVDRA classic and vintage dinghies at Hykeham © Peter Mason

Hykeham Sailing Club hosted its inaugural CVRDA meeting over the weekend of 1-2 July in near perfect summer weather. Four low rider International Moths were joined by two Finns, an Albacore, a Firefly, a Solo and a beautiful National 12.

Race Officer, the highly experienced Steve Sallis, and his team were able to use the vast majority of the lake's one mile length to provide interesting and demanding courses which were fair to all of the competitors.

Race one saw Phil and Amy Wilson from Ogston fairly explode off the start line in their Firefly, but it wasn't long before the Finns of Keith Tunstall (Severn) and Peter Vinton (Staunton Harold) and the Albacore of Sam and Terry Mason - same surname no relation - (Hykeham and Overy Staithe) pulled through and into the lead, The Moths of Ian Marshall, (Oxford), Paul Hignet (Loch Lomond) and Lyndon Beasley (Greenforge) snapping at their heels with Paul Jago's Solo (Attenborough) never far from contention. This was to be the pattern for the rest of the weekend with the Finns and the Albacore enjoying some very close racing while the Moths, Firefly and Solo all had their own battle.

As is the norm, the Moth sailors all took it in turns to test the water temperature with Ian Marshall damaging himself in the third race leaving him unable to sail on the Sunday. By close of play on Saturday Peter Vinton had mastered the conditions to be counting 2 firsts and a second, Keith Tunstall a first, a second and a fifth while the unrelated Masons had a sixth, a second and a third. All to play for.

CVDRA classic and vintage dinghies at Hykeham - photo © Peter Mason
CVDRA classic and vintage dinghies at Hykeham - photo © Peter Mason

A pleasant evening was spent helping the Marshalls celebrate their 39th wedding anniversary and increasing the bar takings.

A slight change of wind direction meant a new course for Sunday morning, but Sallis rose to the occasion magnificently with a much shorter but equally as testing course.

Race four saw the usual suspects pull away from the fleet with Peter Vinton taking the win from the Masons. In race five from a very crowded start line Lyndon Beasley stamped his authority on the fleet in his Moth while Peter Vinton ran onto one of the few shallow patches on the lake and the Masons just never found any sort of form at all and retired. Lyndon went on to win this final race.

Overall a super weekend.

Overall Results:

1st Finn 197, Peter Vinton
2nd Finn 60, Keith Tunstall
3rd Moth 3490, Lyndon Beasley
4th Albacore 5866, Sam and Terry Mason

Land Rover BAR Cap
