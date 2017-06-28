François Gabart and Macif win Centennial Transat - The Bridge

by Florence Hill today at 9:14 pm

François Gabart and his five-man crew on Macif have won The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race, crossing the finish line under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York, on Monday, July 3 at 13:31:20 (local time), 08 days, 00 hours 31 minutes and 20 seconds after leaving from under the Saint-Nazaire Bridge. Macif sailed 3,582.13 nautical miles at an average speed of 18.61 knots.

Macif finished 2 days 7h ours and 46 minutes behind the Queen Mary 2.

Map and ranking here

For more information, photos and videos visit www.thebridge2017.com

The Bridge is a transatlantic celebration of friendship and solidarity between France and the United States, marking one hundred years since the arrival of American soldiers on French shores in 1917 to join the Allies in World War I.

It includes:

the 4th FIBA 3X3 World Cup in Nantes (17-21 June)

the return of the Queen Mary 2 to where it was constructed in Saint-Nazaire, escorted by an international armada (June 24)

the 3,152-mile Centennial Transat from St Nazaire, Britanny to New York (June 25-July 3)

an original tribute across the ocean to a century of American music (June 23-July 1)