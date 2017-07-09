Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Product Feature
Zhik Spandex Overshorts
Zhik Spandex Overshorts

Olympians and America's Cup sailors descend on Marstrand for GKSS Match Cup Sweden

by World Match Racing Tour today at 9:02 pm 4-9 July 2017
All set for the GKSS Match Cup Sweden © Ian Roman / WMRT

With breaking waves and gales blowing today on the Marstrand Arena, competition at the World Match Racing Tour's GKSS Match Cup Sweden will get underway tomorrow.

"This morning we had 30 knots average and gusts up to 40 knots - way outside the limit," explained World Match Racing Tour PRO, Mattias Dahlström. "Plus this westerly direction creates a really bad sea state." While the wind dropped this afternoon, the sea state hadn't and at 1530CET Dahlström cancelled racing.

Strong winds ahead of the GKSS Match Cup Sweden - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT
Strong winds ahead of the GKSS Match Cup Sweden - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT

Remaining ashore today allowed crews to appraise their competition. With the America's Cup just over and in a year following the Olympic Games, all manner of world class sailors have descended upon the Swedish island paradise of Marstrand for the GKSS Match Cup Sweden.

Having just ﬁnished his second America's Cup with Oracle Team USA, is Australian Kyle Langford, competing here in Ian Williams' GAC Pindar crew. Then there is Italian Pierluigi de Felice, a America's Cup campaigner since 2003 including Luna Rossa's last two catamaran campaigns. He is here with Chris Steele's 36 Below Racing.

These days M32s are typically sailed by four 'big' crew rather ﬁve small ones, so the crew line-up for GKSS Match Cup Sweden includes Olympic Finn sailors Jonathan Lobert and Pieter-Jan Postma, respectively third and fourth at London 2012. While Postma is leading his own crew on Sailing Team NL, Lobert is sailing with Eric Monnin on Albert Riele Swiss Team.

All set for the GKSS Match Cup Sweden - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT
All set for the GKSS Match Cup Sweden - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT

Lobert has just had four days sailing the M32 catamaran. "It is an exciting boat, fun - a big change from the Finn. It is very nice to be sailing in a crew. Match racing is also new to me, but Eric is very experienced and he knows what to do."

Several other Olympic sailors are in the all-female crew on Team Magenta 32. Skipper Sally Barkow represented the USA in the Yngling in Beijing, Kate Macgregor and Annie Lush were in the British Women's Match Racing crew at London 2012, while Switzerland's Natalie Brugger raced at Rio 2016 on the mixed Nacra 17 catamaran.

GKSS Match Cup Sweden is 23 years old this year and its famous venue, Marstrand, has emerged as the new spiritual home of match racing. This is why it still attracts old hands from this discipline of sailing such as GAC Pindar's Ian Williams and Team FLUX's Johnie Berntsson, through to the new generation of youngsters.

Although just 28 years old, Taylor Canﬁeld today counts as an 'old hand' having already won the World Match Racing Tour twice (in 2013 and 2016). "You are seeing a lot of younger teams coming in and they are getting to sail the boat a lot in the qualifying events, but you'll still see the older guys mixing it up. Match racing is about maturity and time in the boat, so when it comes to tactical decisions they will have made them hundreds or thousands of times."

Canﬁeld says Marstrand is one of his favourite sailing venues. "It is always on our schedule. Its natural amphitheatre is incredible. It is a lot of fun for us to come as the locals are so engaged in the event. We always have a good time on and oﬀ the water."

At the opposite end of the experience spectrum among the match racers is 20-year-old Swede Måns Holmberg. However he has the advantage of his father Magnus being one of Sweden's most successful match racers and a founder of Swedish Match Cup. Signiﬁcantly, having been to this event ever since he was in his pram, it will be the ﬁrst occasion Måns is participating, rather than standing on the cliﬀs watching the racing.

Måns has been competing regularly in M32 catamarans since obtaining his license 18 months ago. "I have had the same team for nine months, so we feel conﬁdent," he says. Last year his team also beneﬁtted from having access to a boat on which they could train regularly.

Whether he rivals his father for fans in Marstrand, remains to be seen: "I have a lot of friends and family with summer houses around here. We've also had some good publicity," he says.

Racing tomorrow (Tuesday) is set to be in 10-15 knots from the north with a ﬁrst warning signal at 1000.

Qualifying Groupings:

Group 1
1. Phil Robertson (NZL), CHINAone Ningbo
2. Chris Steele (NZL), 36 Below Racing
3. Torvar Mirsky (AUS), Mirsky Racing Team
4. Evan Walker (AUS), KA Match
5. Måns Holmberg (SWE), Gothenburg Racing Team
6. Pieter-Jan Postma (NED), Sailing Team NL

Group 2
1. Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One Sailing Team
2. Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing
3. Sally Barkow (USA), Team Magenta 32
4. Matt Jerwood (AUS), Redline Racing
5. Harry Price (AUS), Down Under Racing
6. Nevin Snow (USA), 13 Fifty Racing

Group 3
1. Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar
2. Eric Monnin (SUI), Albert Riele Swiss Team
3. Yann Guichard (FRA), Spindrift Racing
4. David Gilmour (AUS), Team Gilmour
5. Johnie Berntsson (SWE), FLUX Team
6. Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE), ESSIQ Racing Team

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Robertson set to lead foreign charge
As World Match Racing Tour heads for Marstrand Perhaps it is the long Swedish involvement in the World Match Racing Tour such as its present owner Aston Harald Sports, manufacturer of the high performance M32 catamaran. Posted on 29 Jun European Match Race Tour Event 6
Zbroja closes gap to Bertheau in Copenhagen While local skipper Martin Boidin took the honours at the sixth European Match Race Tour event held in Copenhagen, eyes were on World #11, the Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja who closed the gap to overall leader Simon Bertheau to 10 points. Posted on 24 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship overall
Macgregor (GBR) wins after exciting final day in Helsinki For a second day, the thunderstorms rushed the sailors off of the water, but not before Lucy Macgregor and her Team Mac with teammates Silja Lehtinen Frost, Rosie Watkins, Imogen Stanley, and Charlotte Lawrence were declared champions. Posted on 21 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 4
And now there are four Before thunderstorms abruptly ended the racing in Helsinki, there were some exciting matches in the Quarter-Finals of the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship. Posted on 20 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 3
Macgregor goes undefeated to win Round Robin The battle for the final spots in the quarterfinals came down to the last flight at the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship in Helsinki, Finland. Posted on 19 Jun U.S. Youth Match Racing Championship
Balboa Yacht Club Team wins Sunday marked the conclusion of a successful and fun five day event at the Fort Worth Boat Club, host to the 2017 U.S. Youth Match Racing Championship for the Rose Cup. Posted on 19 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 2
Former World Champions leading the way Despite a long day on the water in blustery conditions, 2010 Women's Match Racing World Champion Lucy Macgregor (GBR) was quite upbeat about her team's performance and their placement on the top of the standings. Posted on 18 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 1
Fickle winds challenge sailors in Helsinki Someone forgot to make a deal with the Nordic wind god, Aeolius, as racing starts in Finland for the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship. The race committee and teams faced challenges all day as light and shifty winds dominated. Posted on 17 Jun European Match Race Tour Event 5
Impressive home victory lifts Patryk Zbroja into top 3 Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja sealed his second victory at an European Match Race Tour event with a clean sheet over World #7 Oli-Pekka Lumijärvi. Rafal Sawik finished on home waters on the podium while compatriot Szymon Szymik finished in fourth place. Posted on 29 May Croatia Match Cup overall
Delapierre takes it to the wire The French team surprised early in the qualifying round by topping the leaderboard on day one. With incredible boat handling throughout the regatta this team have taken the M32 in their stride with impressive form. Posted on 29 May

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy