Enterprise National Circuit at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club

Strong winds for the Enterprises at Yorkshire Dales © Karen Alexander Strong winds for the Enterprises at Yorkshire Dales © Karen Alexander

by Paul Young & Nancy Gudgeon today at 3:23 pm

Seven boats arrived from all over the country to compete in this Enterprise National Circuit event at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club on Saturday the 1st and Sunday 2nd of July 2017. Conditions were bright but breezy with a westerly wind blowing 15 to 18 knots gusting up to 25.

Only five of the seven boats attempted to race. Two of the helms and two of the crews decided that conditions were not for them and a reshuffle had John Berry crewing for Charles Morrish.

It seemed their judgment was correct as the first race was postponed for half an hour as the wind reached 30 knots just as the fleet attempted to launch. At least one dinghy blew off it's trolley before the start and all were struggling to hoist sails.

After an anxious wait the wind moderated a little allowing the first of three planned races to take place.

Paul Hobson crewed by Craig Wheatley (sailed in Tim Sadler's boat) lead from the start to the windward mark. Following by Martin and Abigail Honnor then Jonathan Woodward crewed by Karen Alexander. Charles Morrish and John Berry were in fourth place and Paul Young and Nancy Gudgeon were following on behind and seriously regretting at this point using their storm sails.

However the wind continued to build again through the second and particularly the third lap causing problems for all and making Paul and Nancy consider they had done the right thing after all.

The first casualty was Martin and Abi who returned to the shore at the end of the second lap, the wind having blown the window out from the jib.

Charles and John had a spectacular capsize downwind and struggling to right the boat. They eventually retired allowing Paul and Nancy still trailing behind with their storm sails to move up to third place.

Paul and Craig finished in first place followed closely by Jonathan and Karen. Paul and Nancy were overpowered on the last beat even with the storm sails as the wind built even more and eventually finished third after a brief swim.

Wind conditions stopped any more racing that day.

The whole fleet retired to the Pryke's residence for a Chinese banquet after a brief trip to the pub in Ilkley. Past racing successes were relived, many other topics discussed and a good time was had by all before we retired to bed. Thank you to Millie for her generous hospitality.

Day two brought more sunshine and just as much wind and this time only two boats were willing or able to compete. These were Charles and John and Paul and Nancy using the added security of the storm sails again. Since there were so few competitors the race was run on the same start as club racing.

Charles and John had a good start, they made it look easy and lead the whole fleet away up the first beat. Paul and Nancy started slightly late along with several of the club boats. The course set allowed more flexibility to avoid the difficult deep downwind situations and both competitors were careful to stay upright and avoid gybing being aware that a finish only was necessary to get a good position.

Charles and John sailed extremely well under the conditions with no incidents to take first place followed by Paul and Nancy who gained a little throughout the race and also avoided trouble.

These two boats returned to the shore safety. Considering that the wind was still rising they decided to quit while they were ahead and their boats were still undamaged.

With only two boats competing in both races and only Paul and Nancy finishing both races with a third and second place they were declared the winners with Charles and John runners up.

The Enterprise fleet would like to thank Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club for hosting the event. We thank the members of the club for their hard work in difficult conditions and we would like to return to this beautiful location, hopefully with a few more boats and just a little bit less wind.

This was the fifth circuit event in the series. The next will be at Tynemouth SC on 22nd/23rd July, then at St Mary's Loch on 26th/27th August as part of the Scottish National Championship. The eighth circuit event is at Looe SC on 7th/8th October and the final event is at Northampton SC on 11th/12th November as part of the Enterprise Winters Championship. The final event counts as double points.

The Enterprise fleet also has its National Championship week at Abersoch from 5th August, which we are hoping will be lovely beach weather. Details and online entry are on the website at www.sailenterprise.co.uk.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 Pts 1st 22901 Paul Young Nancy Gudgeon Midland SC 3 2 5 2nd 22112 Charles Morrish John Berry St Marys Loch SC/ Etherow SC DNF 1 9 3rd 23384 Paul Hobson Craig Wheatley Beaver SC 1 DNC 9 4th 23089 Jonathan Woodward Karen Alexander South Staffs SC 2 DNC 10 5th 22619 Martin Honnor Abigail Honnor Ogston SC DNF DNC 16 5th 23410 Ges Brown Millie Pryke SCYC/ Yorkshire Dales SC. DNC DNC 16 5th 23245 John Berry Neil Bawden Etherow SC DNC DNC 16