Star World Championship at Troense Bådelaug, Denmark - Day 2
by Mette Heide-Jørgensen today at 10:42 am
29 June - 9 July 2017
Star World Championship at Troense, Denmark day 1 © Sonni K. Frederiksen
Due to heavy wind conditions, today's racing is cancelled. Yesterday's wind condition caused 7 broken masts and 18 boats did not finish the first race of the Star Worlds, consequently the race management will take precautions to avoid a similar situation.
Please go to www.starworlds2017.com and www.facebook.com/starworlds2017 for more information.
