Star World Championship at Troense Bådelaug, Denmark - Day 2

Star World Championship at Troense, Denmark day 1 © Sonni K. Frederiksen Star World Championship at Troense, Denmark day 1 © Sonni K. Frederiksen

by Mette Heide-Jørgensen today at 10:42 am

Due to heavy wind conditions, today's racing is cancelled. Yesterday's wind condition caused 7 broken masts and 18 boats did not finish the first race of the Star Worlds, consequently the race management will take precautions to avoid a similar situation.

