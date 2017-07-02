30th East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Zhik

Zhik East Coast Piers Race 2017 © Chris Kirby Zhik East Coast Piers Race 2017 © Chris Kirby

by Chris Kirby today at 9:14 am

A whopping 80 entrants signed on for this year's East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Zhik held by Marconi Sailing Club in Steeple this weekend. The race which, this year was celebrating its 30th Anniversary, sees competitors race from the club – out of the Blackwater Estuary and up the Essex Coastline with a choice of either turning at Clacton or Walton Piers.

Competitors began to arrive on Friday morning giving them opportunity to set up and tune their boats. A Saturday warm up series was organised on the water to give the entrants a chance to familiarise themselves with the local conditions and water. A BBQ was organised on the Saturday evening hosted by volunteer club members which was duly washed down with an indeterminable amount of ales and beers kindly donated by Suffolk brewery Adnams while guests danced the night away with music provided by local bank Monkies Wedding.

A strong northerly wind on Sunday morning meant the racers got off to a flying start at approximately 9.45. Travelling downriver the boats travel along the coast taking in local sights such as the former Radio Caroline Merchant Vessel, Bradwell Power Station and Mersea Island. The first boat returned home at just after 12.50.

This year's East Coast Piers Race was won by Grant Piggott and Simon Farren from Weston Sailing Club with the shorter Colne Point Race honours taken by Marconi's own Jenny Ball.

The two main beneficiaries of the proceeds raised during the race weekend are The Cirdan Trust – a local company providing unforgettable sailing experiences for under privileged children and Essex Air Ambulance. Money is raised directly from competitors entrants fees, bar proceeds and direct sponsorship from other companies.

The total amount raised during the course of the weekend is expected to be announced later in the year with next year's scheduled for 7th July 2018.