K6 EuroCup at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda, Italy - Overall

by Dave Hall today at 9:03 am

Going into the last day, the number one spot was between Neil Fulcher with Oliver & Harry and Dave Hall with Graham & Bryan. Neil's team needed to win both of the last two races while Dave's team had to win one.

Both boats hit the line together, charging off in the now familiar Garda breeze. It was neck and neck at the first mark with Dave just taking the lead. Neil split gybes and at the leeward mark there was only a boat length between them. Dave extended the gap upwind and just held off Neil to take the win and the overall championship.

The second race of the day was a virtual re-run with Dave's team taking the last gun of the week. The Austrian family team of George, Guenter and Valentina finally had a good day finishing the week with a well-deserved 3rd – we hope to see them back next year having gained the experience from the British teams. Nick Jones and his team, unaffected by their drama of Wednesday, sailed a steady series to come in third overall.

A big thanks to Fraglia della Vela Riva and to Gul for the prizes – it was a very different and interesting week on the Lake.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm & Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1 GBR 220 Dave Hall & Bryan Sargent & Graham Hoy ‑2 1 2 1 1 1 1 7 2 GBR 222 Neil Fulcher & Oliver Boosey & Harry Clarke 1 2 1 2 (dns) 2 2 10 3 GBR 213 Nick Jones & Twinkie Jones & Steve Dewherry 3 3 3 3 ‑5 3 4 19 4 GBR 208 Martin Wedge & Scott Allen 8 5 5 4 3 4 (dns) 29 5 GBR 22 Jeff Vander Borght & Dave Guthrie & Hugh Duncan 10 7 (dns) 6 4 5 5 37 6 AUT 146 George Blating & Guenter Blating & Valentina Blating 4 6 8 (dns) dns 6 3 39 7 GBR 172 Mike Trueman & Martin Gibson & Tim Williams 5 10 7 5 2 (dns) dns 41 8 GBR 216 Peter Kirkby & Richard Barker & Heather Chipperfield 6 4 4 (dns) dns dns dns 50 9 GBR 195 Steve Bales & Jon Rigby & Jon Smith 7 9 6 (dns) dns dns dns 58 10 GBR 135 Phil Waterfall & Chris Corner & Malcolm Hull (dns) 8 9 dns dns 7 dns 60 11 GBR 122 John Tabor & Chris Burrows & Richard Kidd 9 11 10 (dns) dns 8 dns 62