Gul 2017 April
K6 EuroCup at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda, Italy - Overall

by Dave Hall today at 9:03 am 26-30 June 2017

Going into the last day, the number one spot was between Neil Fulcher with Oliver & Harry and Dave Hall with Graham & Bryan. Neil's team needed to win both of the last two races while Dave's team had to win one.

Both boats hit the line together, charging off in the now familiar Garda breeze. It was neck and neck at the first mark with Dave just taking the lead. Neil split gybes and at the leeward mark there was only a boat length between them. Dave extended the gap upwind and just held off Neil to take the win and the overall championship.

The second race of the day was a virtual re-run with Dave's team taking the last gun of the week. The Austrian family team of George, Guenter and Valentina finally had a good day finishing the week with a well-deserved 3rd – we hope to see them back next year having gained the experience from the British teams. Nick Jones and his team, unaffected by their drama of Wednesday, sailed a steady series to come in third overall.

A big thanks to Fraglia della Vela Riva and to Gul for the prizes – it was a very different and interesting week on the Lake.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelm & CrewR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1GBR 220Dave Hall & Bryan Sargent & Graham Hoy‑21211117
2GBR 222Neil Fulcher & Oliver Boosey & Harry Clarke1212(dns)2210
3GBR 213Nick Jones & Twinkie Jones & Steve Dewherry3333‑53419
4GBR 208Martin Wedge & Scott Allen855434(dns)29
5GBR 22Jeff Vander Borght & Dave Guthrie & Hugh Duncan107(dns)645537
6AUT 146George Blating & Guenter Blating & Valentina Blating468(dns)dns6339
7GBR 172Mike Trueman & Martin Gibson & Tim Williams510752(dns)dns41
8GBR 216Peter Kirkby & Richard Barker & Heather Chipperfield644(dns)dnsdnsdns50
9GBR 195Steve Bales & Jon Rigby & Jon Smith796(dns)dnsdnsdns58
10GBR 135Phil Waterfall & Chris Corner & Malcolm Hull(dns)89dnsdns7dns60
11GBR 122John Tabor & Chris Burrows & Richard Kidd91110(dns)dns8dns62
Related Articles

K6 EuroCup at Lake Garda day 4
Biblical storm, then Dark 'N' Stormy Today was biblical. There are RIB drivers who have been working in Riva for 30+ years who say they have never seen anything like it. A Ponale wind came out of nowhere accompanied by forked lightening and hail stones the size of golf balls. Posted on 30 Jun K6 EuroCup at Lake Garda day 2
Event starts in style, then the rain rolls in The K6 Eurocup started in great style on Monday 26 June at Fraglia vela Riva, Lake Garda, with bright sunshine and a warm Ora wind. Neil Fulcher and Dave Hall showed us all their heels, but there are still 10 races to go in this 5 day regatta... Posted on 28 Jun K6s at Stone
A cracking weekend on and off the water Stone Sailing Club put on their usual hospitality welcoming the K6 fleet to what turned out to be two days of great sailing in the sun. Posted on 10 Jun K6s at Aldeburgh
First fixture of the 2017 season for the class The Aldeburgh YC on the Suffolk coast hosted the first 2017 season K6 Open meeting over the weekend of 13/14 May. The next fixture is also on the East coast at Stone SC on the Blackwater in early June followed by the bi-annual expedition to Lake Garda. Posted on 18 May K6 Nationals at Royal Lymington
Won by Dave Hall, June Baker and Alice Masterman The fleet were greeted on day one by a strong and gusty North Westerly breeze with a little bit of sunshine. Sailing to the East of the river mouth in the Solent a course was set that crossed the very strong outgoing tide. Posted on 19 Sep 2016 K6 fleet at the Aldeburgh Regatta
A warm sunny week of racing up and down the river Seven K6s enjoyed a week long series of five races at Aldeburgh from Sunday 14th to Friday 19th in great conditions as part of the club's annual regatta. Racing was well organised with plenty of variety in the courses. Posted on 21 Aug 2016 K6 sailors welcome to attend Aldeburgh Regatta
Strong turn-out expected in August The K6 fleet at Aldeburgh Yacht Club would like to welcome competitors from other clubs to join the home fleet of 7 boats during this years Annual Regatta. The Regatta starts on Sunday 14th August and finishes on Friday 19th. Posted on 28 Jul 2016 Building boats, club sailing & boat ownership
We interview Paul Young of Rondar Boats We talked to Paul Young, Managing Director or Rondar Boats, about the boats they build, making changes to classes and also his thoughts on club sailing, boat ownership, and what can be done to invigorate participation in the sport. Posted on 22 Jun 2016 K6 open meeting at Aldeburgh
Five bullets for visitors from Hayling island It was wall to wall sunshine on the Suffolk coast for the annual K6 trip to Aldeburgh. The club boats were joined by 3 visitors who travelled from the deep south. Posted on 7 Jun 2016 Rondar Raceboats online store now open
Purchase sails, spars, rigging, foils, accessories and trailers Rondar Raceboats are pleased to announce that their new e-commerce website is now live, giving users the ability to buy both boats and parts for the extensive range of keelboats and dinghies Rondar build. Posted on 12 Jan 2016

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
