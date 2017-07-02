Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Product Feature
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3: Madeira Islands - Overall

by Extreme Sailing Series today at 5:54 am 29 June - 2 July 2017

It all came down to the final nail-biting double-points race of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3, Madeira Islands, which went the way of Danish-flagged SAP Extreme Sailing Team.

Alinghi fought back to take second from Oman Air, but was not able to do enough to catch SAP Extreme Sailing Team. The Swiss syndicate finishes second and Oman Air makes up the podium in third.

"It was extremely stressful out there. The wind was shiftier than the first two days," said Adam Minoprio, helm of SAP Extreme Sailing Team. "At one point we were last at the first mark and then we managed to be first at the bottom. Then in the last race, the opposite.

"It was incredibly stressful for us sailing and I'm sure it was stressful for everyone watching, but I'm very, very pleased to come away with a win," added Minoprio.

It was a double victory for the Danes, who also take home the Zhik Speed Machine Trophy for the fastest team on the water, with insights from SAP, for hitting 24.5 knots in the Bay of Funchal.

Starting the day in third, Alinghi posted a string of good results, including two wins and two seconds, but was not able to put enough boats between itself and the leader to make a difference in the final race.

"We secured second place overall so it was a really good day for us," said co-skipper and helm Arnaud Psarofaghis. "We had a really great battle with SAP Extreme Sailing Team the whole day and we could have almost beaten them in the last race but they were stronger than us, so we are really pleased with second place."

"Barcelona is another race and a new story, and we're really looking forward to that," added Psarofaghis, whose team will compete alongside the rest of the fleet in Act 4, Barcelona, in less than three weeks.

While that means two Act wins for SAP Extreme Sailing Team this season to Alinghi's single Act victory, the Swiss team remains ahead on points on the overall leaderboard.

Things had looked promising for Oman Air coming into the finale, however skipper Phil Robertson and his crew struggled in the six races, only managing three podiums.

Racing on the final day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3: Madeira Islands - photo © Mark Lloyd / Lloyd Images
Racing on the final day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3: Madeira Islands - photo © Mark Lloyd / Lloyd Images

"The three of us; SAP Extreme Sailing Team, Alinghi and our team were very, very tight, and were exchanging blows left, right and centre, and sometimes it wasn't paying off," said Pete Greenhalgh, mainsail trimmer for the Omani squad. "You're trying to slow someone down a little bit and hurt them and end up really hurting yourself, so we didn't quite get it right on a few occasions.

"We definitely wanted to win the event and finishing third is a disappointment, but the reality is that we weren't good enough to win. The fact that we were nicely in the mix we are happy with. I feel like our game has moved on but we've still got a bit to go," Greenhalgh added.

Racing on the final day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3: Madeira Islands - photo © Mark Lloyd / Lloyd Images
Racing on the final day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3: Madeira Islands - photo © Mark Lloyd / Lloyd Images

Red Bull Sailing Team had a strong come-back from yesterday's dramatic capsize, winning two races, including the final double-pointer.

"Definitely up and down with emotions," said Red Bull Sailing Team skipper Roman Hagara, whose shore crew finished repairs to the damaged boat just in time for it to be launched for racing this afternoon.

"Yesterday we had the capsize when the rudder came off, and then today not much time to sail before the racing started. In the end it worked out well. We had two race wins and won the final race. It was a good finish," added Hagara.

The Austrian-flagged syndicate moved up to take fourth from NZ Extreme Sailing Team, which struggled to match its form of the first half of the regatta and finished fifth.

"We're having a close battle right now with Red Bull Sailing Team," said NZ Extreme Sailing Team co-skipper Graeme Sutherland. "They're the next ones in our sights but I think the top three are sailing very consistently. They're hard guys to beat regularly but we do know we can do it and I think our time will come."

Land Rover BAR Academy pulled two podium finishes out of the bag on the final day, but the deficit was too much to change its fate. The Brits finish sixth, 19 points ahead of wildcard entry Team Extreme.

In the Flying Phantom Series, Red Bull Sailing Team was crowned champion of the regatta, having been a clear leader since the beginning. The two-man crew included Jason Saunders and Thomas Zajac, who came fourth and third in the Nacra 17 class in the 2016 Rio Olympics respectively. The second and third spots went to the French, with Culture Foil 36 points behind the leaders and ZEPHIR by Idrewa a further 13 points back in third.

The international 12-strong fleet of Flying Phantoms, which joined the Extreme Sailing Series for the first time in Madeira, provided plenty of foiling entertainment for the crowds filling the free entry Race Village.

The event also marks an achievement for the Extreme Sailing Series, which was awarded Gold certification by the Sailors for the Sea in its Clean Regatta programme, achieved by introducing a number of sustainable practices to reduce the environmental impact of the event. NZ Extreme Sailing Team was awarded the 'Green Team' trophy.

Act 4 of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series will take place in Barcelona, where the fleet will race from 20 – 23 July. Find out more about the event, including the VIP packages that are available, on the official event website.

Overall Results: (21 races)

1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner, Adam Minoprio, Mads Emil Stephensen, Pierluigi de Felice, Nicolas Heintz 228pts
2nd Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, Nicolas Charbonnier, Timothé Lapauw, Nils Frei, Yves Detrey 225pts
3rd Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, Pete Greenhalgh, James Wierzbowski, Ed Smyth, Nasser Al Mashari 220pts
4th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, Stewart Dodson, Shane Diviney, Sam Meech, Will Tiller 199pts
5th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) Chris Steele, Graeme Sutherland, Harry Hull, Sam Meech, Josh Salthouse 195pts
6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, Owen Bowerman, Oli Greber, Will Alloway, Matt Brushwood 169pts
7th Team Extreme (POR) Mariana Lobato, Olivia Mackay, Owen Siese, Peter Dill, Micah Wilkinson, Francesca Clapcich 150pts

Extreme Sailing Series™ 2017 Standings: (after Act 3)

1st Alinghi (SUI) 34pts
2nd SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) 33pts
3rd Oman Air (OMA) 30pts
4th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) 26pts
5th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) 25pts
6th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) 23pts

Flying Phantom Series Madeira Islands Standings: (after 18 races)

1st Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) 365pts
2nd Culture Foil (FRA) 329pts
3rd ZEPHIR by Idrewa (FRA) 316pts
4th Cup Legend (FRA) 312pts
5th Lupe Tortilla (USA) 296pts
6th Oman Sail (OMA) 276pts
7th Solidaires en Peloton (FRA) 267pts
8th EVO Visian ICL (GER) 241pts
9th UON (POR) 234pts
10th Back to Basics (FRA) 227pts
11th Masterlan (CZE) 225pts
12th Red Bill II (FRA) 182pts

www.extremesailingseries.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series Act 3, Madeira day 3
Red Bull Sailing Team in dramatic capsize Alinghi won the only race on day three of the third Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ in Madeira Islands. However, the leaderboard remains unchanged, as shifty conditions and winds blowing from opposite directions prevented further racing. Posted on 2 Jul GC32 Villasimius Cup overall
Argo runs away with the title Jason Carroll and Team Argo were unstoppable at the GC32 Villasimius Cup after the American crew foiled to victory on a beautiful final day in Sardinia. Posted on 1 Jul Extreme Sailing Series Act 3, Madeira day 2
SAP Extreme Sailing Team stays ahead but the battle heats up SAP Extreme Sailing Team continued its impressive podium-finishing form on the second day of Stadium Racing in Madeira, further extending its lead in the third Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™. Posted on 1 Jul GC32 Villasimius Cup day 3
Argo extends as Realteam and Mamma Aiuto! lock horns Realteam rose to second overall behind the hard-to-catch Team Argo on day three of the GC32 Villasimius Cup. However, it's the Owner Drivers that continue to make the running in Sardinia. Posted on 30 Jun Extreme Sailing Series Act 3, Madeira day 1
SAP Extreme Sailing Team sneak ahead SAP Extreme Sailing Team took an early lead on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3, as the international fleet of seven GC32s raced against the stunning backdrop of the Madeira Islands capital, Funchal, in front of a packed Race Village. Posted on 29 Jun GC32 Villasimius Cup day 2
Jason and the Argonauts seize the early advantage Jason Carroll expertly steered his Argonauts to an early lead at the GC32 Villasimius Cup in Southern Sardinia today. The second stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour got underway with four races in breeze ranging from 10 to 20 knots on flat water. Posted on 29 Jun GC32 Villasimius Cup day 1
Big Wednesday stops play Big wind and big waves put paid to any hope of holding racing on day one at the GC32 Villasimius Cup in Southern Sardinia today. The second stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour is a very different venue to the flat-water of Lake Garda. Posted on 28 Jun GC32 Villasimius Cup starts tomorrow
Ready for full throttle Seven teams are about to be unleashed at the GC32 Villasimius Cup, the second stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour, with high-speed foiling competition due to kick off on Wednesday in Sardinia. Posted on 27 Jun The new generation of foiling sailor
We talk to Richard Mason Richard Mason is a Musto Clothing Ambassador and one of the up-and-coming sailors in the modern foiling classes. We spoke to him after the UK Moth Nationals in Paignton about his sailing in the Moth and on the Extreme Sailing Series. Posted on 27 Jun Barcelona to host fourth Act
Of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ The Extreme Sailing Series™ is set to return to Spain as Barcelona is announced as host for the fourth Act of the 2017 season, in a four-year deal with Host Venue Partner Fundación Navegación Oceánica de Barcelona, FNOB. Posted on 25 Jun

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy