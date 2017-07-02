RC Laser Northern Series and TT at Burwain Lake

by Tony Wilson today at 5:46 am

A month on and again we were treated to sailing at Burwain. Sunday wwas a double-whammy as it would count for two separate series.

This idyllic lake is nestled in a picturesque valley, just a couple of miles from the centre of Colne and about four miles from the end of the M65, but don't just drive straight on or you'll end up in the Boundary Mill car park... don't ask me how I know. Unless you want to leave your better half there for a nice day's shopping.

Sunday saw probably the best conditions you could wish for in Laser racing; not too hot, plenty of wind and dry. The direction was again from the West and all that was needed on the day out of your sail bag was the stock B sail that they come with.

With visitors from all around the UK this was going to be a great day.

It was a mirror image of the last meeting as we used a near-identical course of triangle followed by sausage of one lap of each and the use of a windward spreader mark. The only difference was that we had half a dozen new faces. Most were using this as their warm-up event for next week's Nationals at the West Lancashire Sailing Club in Southport.

Seven races were held before lunch and it seemed to be all going Dave Fowler's way with our North Wales visitor Tim Long in close contention.

An eighth race was just about to get under way when lunch had been called. Susan Sharman had just returned from the Chippy with the latest catch. What a service - thanks Sue!

On to the afternoon and the wind was slightly on the increase, but nothing too alarming and we just held on to the odd bit of ducking with a bit of sail tweaking.

We had 13 skippers in total for the day, so not a bad turnout really. A real good test for your eyesight before visiting the opticians. Occasionally one had to twiddle the rudder just to make sure you are still sailing the right boat. 14 races were held in total.

Results: (top three)

1 Dave Fowler (Kingsmill) 16pts

2 Tim Long (Abersoch) 23pts

3 John Sharman (Burwain) 35pts