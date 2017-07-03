Crewman suffers head injury on Sodebo Ultim

Thomas Coville on Sodebo Ultim' © Jean-Marie Liot / DPPI / Sodebo Thomas Coville on Sodebo Ultim' © Jean-Marie Liot / DPPI / Sodebo

by Florence Hill today at 5:38 am

Thomas Colville, the skipper of the Ultimate-class trimaran, Sodebo Ultim' contacted the CCMM in Toulouse (the Maritime Medical Consultation Center) at 21:30 (French time) to inform them Thierry Briend, one of his teammates, was injured after a violent fall while sailing in choppy seas 180 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, in The Bridge Centennial Transat race.

Briend was at the helm when he was knocked down by a huge wave. The force made him lose consciousness for a few seconds.

The race doctor, Jean-Yves Chauve, is in permanent contact with the boat. "The fall resulted in a head trauma that requires medical supervision," Chauve said. Jean-Luc Nélias, the navigator on Sodebo Ultim', is handling communication between the race office, the Cross Griz-Nes (the French emergency marine rescue services), the CCMM team inToulouse and the race doctor.

No evacuation is envisaged at this time and Briend will remain on the boat.

Sodebo Ultim' is expected to arrive in New York on Tuesday, January 4 in the afternoon (French time).

