Element Trousers Regular Leg
Element Trousers Regular Leg

Invictus wins the Cloudy Bay Trophy in the Round the Island Race 2017

by Fast 40+ Class today at 1:13 pm 30 June - 1 July 2017

1,342 yachts competed in this year's Round the Island Race, and nine of the top twenty yachts to finish were FAST40s. Sir Keith Mills' Ker40+ Invictus, helmed by Keith and his son Alex, took Line Honours for the FAST40+ Class, and the class win after IRC time correction to win the FAST40+ Cloudy Bay Trophy.

In an epic race around the Isle of Wight, nine FAST40+ teams finished within just 18 minutes, after a six hour duel around the 56 nautical mile course - the class lead changing hands on numerous occasions.

Second for the Round the Island Race is Peter Morton's CF40+ Girls on Film, and combined with the team's results from the previous day's Windward Leeward Racing. Girls on Film is the winner of Round Two of the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit with Invictus second. Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek MkII Rebellion is third.

"A thrilling race, which went right to the last few miles." commented Invictus driver, Alex Mills. "We didn't have the best of the reach up to the Needles, and we were back in fifth place, but we managed to fight our way to first position after a great run down the back of the island and it was nip and tuck, as the breeze got went light and shifty for the beat to finish. When we started this class, three years ago, we wanted to have close, exciting racing, and that is exactly what we got today. The race is a special one for me, having won it before with my father, and it was great to win the class with an excellent team. We had to be at our best, the competition in the FAST40+ is far greater this year."

"We got passed a couple of boats by going inside the wreck at the Needles, along with Invictus, but the we decided to stay inshore to get out of the tide, which cost us." commented Girl on Film's Peter Morton. "There was too much north in the breeze and little wind under the cliffs, the boats that went offshore got into more breeze and that really pays with faster boats. In a smaller boat getting out of a knot of tide is a big gain, but with a FAST40+ you need to stay in the breeze, especially downwind. This is probably my 35th Round the Island, it is an amazing race with all sorts of boats and people taking part, unique really, and coming from the island it is always a memorable race that is never the same - It always changes and you are always learning from it."

Tony Dickin's Farr designed GP42 Jubilee was third in the FAST40+ Class for the Round the Island Race. "An excellent result for a great team, we had to really dig deep today." commented Tony. "We were about mid-fleet at The Needles and made up some places on the southside of the island, but we got passed by a couple of boats when it went shifty around St.Catherine's Point, and the beat to the finish it was all on, real snakes and ladders."

The FAST40+ Class are back in action for Lendy Cowes Week 2017, starting on 29th July. A full flotilla of FAST40+ teams will be racing at the world famous regatta, including a new team from Hong Kong; Jamie McWilliam & Matt Hanning's Ker 40 Signal 8.

Get live updates from the racing at the FAST40+ facebook page. For more information visit www.fast40class.com

Class Supporters: Henri Lloyd, North Sails, Ancasta, Carkeek Design Partners, Diverse Yachts, Fastnet Insurance, Grapefruit Graphics, Hall Spars, Hamble Yacht Services (HYS), Ker Yacht Design, KZ Race Furlers, Lewmar, Peters & May, Premier Composites Technology, Race 40 Race Charter, RF Composites, Royal Southern Yacht Club, Southern Ropes, TT Rigging.

Windward Leeward Racing for FAST40+ fleet
Ahead of Round the Island Race With virtually no wind in The Solent this morning, the FAST40+ Fleet was kept ashore by PRO Tony Lovell until midday, but it was well worth the wait. Posted on 1 Jul Round the Island Race always exciting!
Peta Stuart-Hunt sets the scene How best to describe the annual Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay in one word, one that neatly encapsulates the passion, competition, thrills and enjoyment shared by thousands of sailors each year? It's always EXCITING! Posted on 29 Jun All-round test for the FAST40+ fleet
Windward Leeward Racing + Round the Island Race Racing for the FAST40+ Class continues next weekend, 30 June – July 01, with Round Two of the FAST40+ Race Circuit, consisting of one day of Windward Leeward racing, followed by the prestigious Round the Island Race, presented by Cloudy Bay. Posted on 27 Jun FAST40+ National Championship overall
Pace wins the battle at windy event Johnny Vincent's British KER40+ Pace is the 2017 FAST40+ National Champion, holding onto the lead after a terrific battle in the last race of the regatta. Posted on 26 Jun FAST40+ National Championship day 2
Four teams fight for glory After six races in the championship, Johnny Vincent's Ker40+ Pace, still leads the FAST40+ fleet but their lead has been halved to just three points going into the final day. Posted on 24 Jun FAST40+ National Championship day 1
Pace blitz "It is uncanny how this is always a windy regatta." remarked Johnny Vincent, owner/driver of Ker40+ Pace, after scoring an impressive 2-2-1 in the FAST40+ Class on the first day the RORC IRC National Championship. Posted on 24 Jun FAST40+ National Championship preview
To be held during the RORC IRC Nationals The 2017 FAST40+ National Championship will take place during the RORC IRC National Championship, with racing in the Solent over three days. A maximum of eight races are scheduled, including a variety of windward / leeward and round the buoys courses. Posted on 16 Jun RORC Myth of Malham race 2017
Epic win for INO XXX Powerful thunderstorms, driving rain and wind speeds ranging from thirty knots to complete shutdowns provided epic conditions for the 256-mile RORC Myth of Malham Race. James Neville's FAST40+ Ino XXX won the gruelling marathon. Posted on 30 May To the wire at the Vice Admiral's Cup
Tight racing concludes in the central Solent The Vice Admiral's Cup concluded today in lighter 10-13 knot winds, but this time blowing from the east. The leaderboard was so tight across the seven classes of one designs and level rating boats that in many, discards decided the outcome. Posted on 21 May Fast40+ at the Vice Admiral's Cup overall
Invictus celebrates in Cowes Sir Keith Mills' British Ker 40+ Invictus, helmed by Alex Mills has won the opening scoring round of the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit, winning the FAST40+ Class at the Royal Ocean Racing Club Vice Admiral's Cup. Posted on 21 May

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
