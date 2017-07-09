Please select your home edition
Rooster Southern Area Topper Travellers at Chichester YC - Preview

by Jason Kirk today at 4:03 pm 9 July 2017
Chichester YC Topper Open © Chichester Yacht Club

Hello all South, South-East, South-West and East zone sailors! The fifth of the 2017 Rooster Sailing Southern Topper Traveller series events is now less than a week away, to be held at Chichester YC in West Sussex on Sunday 9th July.

Located at the top end of Chichester Harbour in the 'lake' area, this venue is presents a challenge for the sailors having to consider factors such as tide flow and wind-shifts caused by the surrounding area.

Registration should be open from 09.45am with a competitor briefing due to take place at 10.45am. 3 races are planned and the warning signal for the first race will not be before 11.40am.

Open coaching will be taking place the day before the traveller on Saturday 8th July and sailors wishing to sign up to this can do so via the events pages on the www.itca-gbr.co.uk website.

The South Zone Topper team and Chichester YC look forward to seeing you on Sunday 9th July.

