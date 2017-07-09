Star World Championship at Troense Bådelaug, Denmark - Day 1

Star World Championship at Troense, Denmark day 1 © Sonni K. Frederiksen Star World Championship at Troense, Denmark day 1 © Sonni K. Frederiksen

by Mette Heide-Jørgensen today at 8:58 pm

The sailing conditions for the start of the first race day were excellent, with light clouds and winds between 12 to 16 knots, which according to the Principal Race Officer, Thomas Jørgensen is perfect Star boat conditions.

After a general recall of all boats, the black flag was raised to mark a new start, and all boats were heading upwind towards the top mark. Lars Grael was leading the fleet rounding the top mark.

During the second upwind leg, the wind raised to 16 to 20 knots average wind speed with gusts up to 24 knots and after three upwind legs on the 2 mile long race track, the load on the equipment was obvious, resulting in a number of broken masts.

One boat lost its steering capability due to a rigging failure and the boat drifted to Langeland, from where it was later were escorted back to Troense.

In total 18 boats did not finish the race due to rigging and sails damage.

Race 1 Results: (top three)

1. Lars Grael, Brazil

2. Hubert Merkelbach, Germany

3. Reinhard Schmidt, Germany

While most of the sailors were enjoying the After Sail Party, sponsored by Skechers and Tops, some sailors were busy repairing their boats to be ready for tomorrow's sailing.

Please go to: www.starworlds2017.com and www.facebook.com/starworlds2017 for more information.