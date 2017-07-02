Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Product Feature
West Country Cruising Companion (8th edition) by Mark Fishwick
West Country Cruising Companion (8th edition) by Mark Fishwick

RC44 Porto Cervo Cup - Overall

by RC44 Class Association today at 8:35 pm 28 June - 2 July 2017

Two full seasons dedicated to the RC44 class paid off today for Russian Alexander Novoselov, his American tactician Andy Horton and the crew of Katusha, when they won their first ever RC44 Championship event.

"It has taken us two years to win, so I am very excited," said Novoselov. "It feels very nice. We have a very nice atmosphere on board with a lot of joking. It's fun. We had good weather. Today we had great wind. We were just about in control! Porto Cervo is one of the best venues for sailing - we love it very much."

On board with the winners Katusha on day 4 of the RC44 Porto Cervo Cup - photo © Nico Martinez / www.MartinezStudio.es
On board with the winners Katusha on day 4 of the RC44 Porto Cervo Cup - photo © Nico Martinez / www.MartinezStudio.es

Sardinia's Costa Smeralda has offered the complete range of conditions for the nine teams racing at the RC44 Porto Cervo Cup this week, from very light to very strong. Despite a forecast indicating the wind would drop off, today it was definitely the latter. Yesterday's Mistral conditions had abated slightly, the 25+ knot westerlies being at the very top of what RC44s and their crews can endure.

While they went into today's three races with a two point lead, Katusha neatly consolidated her position scoring 1-2 in today's first two races. This left them effectively winning the RC44 Porto Cervo Cup with a race to spare – something that occurs very rarely in this hotly contested owner-driver fleet.

Of the reasons Katusha came good in Porto Cervo, tactician Andrew Horton said it was just a question of time: "Normally you learn how to sail, you win a race, get on the podium and eventually you put it all together. We have the same guys with us for two years and we are still improving every day."

Katusha gets their first event champagne moment on day 4 of the RC44 Porto Cervo Cup - photo © Nico Martinez / www.MartinezStudio.es
Katusha gets their first event champagne moment on day 4 of the RC44 Porto Cervo Cup - photo © Nico Martinez / www.MartinezStudio.es

Knowing they had won, barring coming last with a penalty, Katusha tried to sail the last race conservatively, but still they were among the leaders at the first mark. "It was a great regatta. In so many finishes the boats were shooting across the line together," concluded Horton.

It was a day of mixed fortunes for Nico Poons' Charisma. In the first race they broke their port running backstay, during which tactician Morgan Reeser fell overboard and was recovered. Having so nearly won two races earlier this week, finally they came good to take the bullet in race two. But even this they very nearly lost, narrowly coming out on top in a last minute, head down dash for the line with Katusha, while previously a chunk had been taken out of their transom by Peninsula Petroleum after the Gibraltarian RC44 had misjudged a duck. This left Poons' crew having to get pumps on board smartly to bail out post-race. Meanwhile Peninsula Petroleum received a nasty gouge in their bow, plus a two point penalty.

"We got a 1, 2, 2 in this event, which wasn't bad – that's how it always should be!" summarised Poons. "We picked up a lot of positions today considering we didn't finish the first race. We have high hopes for [the World Championship in] Marstrand."

Aside from the racing, sailing the high performance RC44s in the big breeze was exhilarating for all the crews. As Charisma's Olympic 470 medallist tactician Morgan Reeser observed: "The boats were in their element. You have to go fast enough so that you are about to wipe out – and then you are in a good mode. People don't realise how fast these boats go."

Igor Lah's Team CEEREF lead the fleet upwind on day 4 of the RC44 Porto Cervo Cup - photo © Nico Martinez / www.MartinezStudio.es
Igor Lah's Team CEEREF lead the fleet upwind on day 4 of the RC44 Porto Cervo Cup - photo © Nico Martinez / www.MartinezStudio.es

Team CEEREF's Igor Lah agreed: "Downwind we were flying! It was amazing. You have to be on the edge all the time because if you're not, you are not fast enough. But you have to be really careful not to cross the line. In 24 knots at the beginning it was pretty challenging but I am getting used to sailing in high winds and it is nice."

Team CEEREF won the final race to secure the Slovenian team second overall. Of the conditions today, tactician Adrian Stead said: "This morning before the start we saw 28 knots: Porto Cervo delivered. It is always great racing here."

Team Nika finished fifth overall. "Port Cervo is beautiful, a very nice venue," said owner Vladimir Prosikhin. "I like it very much but I am not happy with my results. Terry Hutchinson is coming back for the Worlds in Marstrand so I hope we will improve then."

Team Nika flies downwind on day 4 of the RC44 Porto Cervo Cup - photo © Nico Martinez / www.MartinezStudio.es
Team Nika flies downwind on day 4 of the RC44 Porto Cervo Cup - photo © Nico Martinez / www.MartinezStudio.es

Following this event, organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, John Bassadone's Peninsula Petroleum, helmed in Porto Cervo by Chilean Dag von Appen, has taken the lead of the 2017 RC44 championship. With this they have recovered the coveted 'golden wheels', the class' equivalent of cycling's yellow jersey.

From here the RC44 Championship moves on to its World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden over 10-15th August.

RC44 Porto Cervo Cup Overall Results: (after nine races)

1. Katusha - 32pts
2. Team CEEREF - 37pts
3. Peninsula Petroleum - 39pts
4. Bronenosec Sailing Team - 41pts
5. Team Nika - 45pts
6. Artemis Racing - 49pts
7. Charisma - 50pts
8. Team Aqua - 54pts
9. Artemis Racing Youth - 61pts

RC44 Championship Tour 2017 Ranking: (after two regattas)

1. Peninsula Petroleum Sailing Team - 5pts
2. Katusha - 6pts
3. Bronenosec Sailing Team - 7pts
4. Team Aqua - 9pts
5. Team CEEREF - 9pts
6. Team Nika - 9pts
7. Artemis Racing - 12pts
8. Charisma - 15pts
9. Artemis Racing Youth - 18pts

www.rc44.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RC44 Porto Cervo Cup day 3
Racing cancelled due to strong winds Despite Sardinia returning to more sunny summery conditions, the onset of the Mistral wind resulted in racing being cancelled on the penultimate day of the RC44 Porto Cervo Cup. Posted on 1 Jul RC44 Porto Cervo Cup day 2
Katusha ahead after blustery high scoring day Uncertainly over the weather continued for day two. In the event, competitors used most of their sails as, after a light to moderate start, the wind kicked in close to the class' maximum limit and there were several significant shifts. Posted on 1 Jul RC44 Porto Cervo Cup day 1
Peninsula Petroleum leads John Bassadone's Peninsula Petroleum holds a slender lead after three races and considerable patience from race officials and competitors alike on the opening day of the RC44 Porto Cervo Cup, hosted by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda. Posted on 29 Jun From Bermuda to Porto Cervo
2017 RC44 championship resumes this week Competition on the 2017 RC44 championship resumes this week with the second event of the season in the Italian sailing mecca of Porto Cervo. Posted on 27 Jun RC44 Sotogrande Cup overall
Chris Bake grabs victory from jaws of defeat After two severe days, Sotogrande and the Andalucian coastline laid on perfect conditions for the final day of competition at the RC44 Sotogrande Cup. Posted on 30 Apr RC44 Sotogrande Cup day 3
Team Aqua takes control With racing cancelled yesterday due to severe conditions, the RC44 Sotogrande Cup fleet ventured out today in marginally improved conditions. Posted on 29 Apr RC44 Sotogrande Cup day 2
Rain does not stay on the plain Rain of Old Testament magnitude descended on Spain's Costa del Sol for day two of the RC44 Sotogrande Cup. While the wind was not excessive, the sea state decidedly was. Posted on 28 Apr RC44 Sotogrande Cup day 1
PRO earns his bucks on snakes and ladders day Sotogrande, Spain laid on a tricky first day of the 2017 RC44 Championship. Nonetheless Principal Race Officer Peter Reggio read his crystal ball well enough to stage four races on this course. Posted on 28 Apr Pre-season form guide
Ahead of the 2017 RC44 Championship Tour The RC44 Championship Tour enters its 11th season next week in Sotogrande, Spain 27 – 30 April, when eight teams representing five nations, and 64 of the world's finest sailors take to the water to compete in the opening regatta of the five-stop tour. Posted on 22 Apr Lanzarote to host the 2017 final
In the RC44 Championship Tour The RC44 Class Association has confirmed Arrecife, Lanzarote, as host for the final regatta of the 2017 RC44 Championship Tour in partnership with Calero Marinas. Posted on 25 Mar

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy