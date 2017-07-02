Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Fit to Win 4 728
Product Feature
Crewsaver Crewfit 150N Junior
Crewsaver Crewfit 150N Junior

ÅF Offshore Race at the Royal Swedish Yacht Club - Start

by Mats Olsson today at 2:09 pm 2 July 2017
ÅF Offshore Race start © Linnea Hedberg

Tacking starts in light winds on the sunny Stockholm waters meant that the crews on the 241 boats had to make difficult decisions between taking time consuming manoeuvres or sail on in inferior winds in order to gain distance.

The starts, in the Royal Swedish Yacht Club's classic regatta round Gotland, went smoothly. The only incident was in the class SRS A start when First 40,7 Blueprint miscalculated it´s position. As they tried to avoid a false start they instead collided with the starting vessel. The boat Blue print had to make a 360 degrees turn as penalty.

The last start was the Classic class with all the beautiful wooden yachts. They do not sail all the way around Gotland as the other boats, but go directly to Visby and back. The offshore cruiser and last year´s winner of the Classic class, Ballad, had a beautiful start. Among the other old wooden yachts is Peter von Seestermühe from Germany. This very yacht took part in the first round Gotland in 1937 and now after 80 years it is back again.

Now they have all started the 350 NM long adventure. The fastest boat can be expected to arrive in Sandhamn already on Monday evening, but for most of them the race will be much longer – probably two to three days.

For more information visit www.ksss.se

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Extremely fast ÅF Offshore Race
Favourite PAC-MAN wins the big SRS class A repeated favourite did it again when Jimmy Hellberg and his PAC-MAN won the big SRS class in the ÅF Offshore Race (previously round Gotland Race) for the second time in a row. Posted on 7 Jul 2016 Looking back at the Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup
How do they keep those boats identically equipped? September in New England offers some of the best sailing weather of the year – and so it was last week in Newport, Rhode Island, a favourite venue among sailors worldwide. Posted on 22 Sep 2015 Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup overall
Rule Britannia! The morning air reverberated with the sound of cannon fire and boat horns as the international fleet, battle flags flying, paraded around Newport harbour and past the main dock of the New York Yacht Club. Posted on 20 Sep 2015 Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup day 4
Momentum shift To avoid the foggy conditions enveloping Newport on the penultimate day of racing for the 2015 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, the fleet was sent up Narragansett Bay where 8-12 knots of breeze allowed the race committee to run three races. Posted on 19 Sep 2015 Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup day 2
Mid Point of the Regatta A day of intense racing on Rhode Island Sound marked the mid-point of the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. The south-south west breeze filled in early in the day, which allowed three races to be sailed in 8-10 knots by the international fleet. Posted on 18 Sep 2015 Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup day 1
Royal Thames YC tops the leadeboard Few events can rival the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup: the racing is fiercely competitive and technical; demanding split-second precision and teamwork. Posted on 17 Sep 2015 Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup starts today
International teams return to Newport It is a testament to the ideals of Corinthian competition, and the camaraderie associated with the sport that for the fourth edition of the event, six of the 17 entered yacht club teams will be welcomed back as four-time veterans. Posted on 12 Sep 2015 One month to Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup
September in Newport, Rhode Island Just one month remains before the start of the fourth edition of the Rolex New York Yacht Club (NYYC) Invitational Cup. Taking place from September 12 to 19 at Harbour Court, the New York Yacht Club's summer home in Newport, Rhode Island. Posted on 12 Aug 2015 ÅF Offshore Race – Round Gotland
Less than 48 hours for the fastest yachts This year's ÅF Offshore Race - round Gotland is over. Bugia Bianca from Västerås won the big championship class (ORCi) and Pac-Man from Stockholm won the Swedish measurement system class (SRS). Posted on 2 Jul 2015 Returning Invitational Cup competitors take aim
At two-time champions the Royal Canadian YC Of the 19 yacht clubs, from 11 countries, that will gather September 12 to 19 at the New York Yacht Club at Harbour Court for the fourth New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup presented by Rolex, only one is making its debut appearance. Posted on 20 Jan 2015

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy