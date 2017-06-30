Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships – Firefly Regatta Overall

by Rebecca Oldfield

The ebb tide was strong enough to get the 48 Fireflies to the start area in very still but sunny conditions. A weak breeze set in but it was fitful. Finally a breeze set in from the West and a race got under way.

It soon became apparent that the wind was shifting back and forth through 90 degrees. First to the windward mark was the Tonbridge Firefly crewed by Dom Lewis and Oscar Wright. Then it was Harry Barker and Isaac Pylee in the Burford School boat ominously followed by regatta leaders Ben Childerley and Ollie Croft from Sherborne. Childerley and Croft soon established a lead downwind. The wind shifts were such that boats were close reaching on both upwind and downwind legs.

None of this vexed the Sherborne pair as they showed their mastery of the tricky conditions to take the gun. Charles Elliott and Joseph Bradley from Portsmouth Grammar School took second place and Barker and Pylee third.

Trophy Winners:

Sir Richard Fairey Trophy for the winning school

Sherborne School - Ben Childerley and Ollie Croft

Gavin Anderson Trophy for the school placed second overall

Winchester College – Miles Jones and Tiger Tellwright

Astral Cup for the first boat with an all female crew

James Allen's Girls School – Julai Mellors and Eveline Suer

Nick Prosser Trophey for the winner of the Silver Fleet

Sevenoaks School – Matt Caiger and Alexander Foglu

Mini-series Trophy (Joint Winners)

Sevenoaks School - Dom Lewis and Oscar Wright

Burford School – Harry Barker and Isaac Pylee

