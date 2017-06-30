Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 June
Product Feature
Land Rover BAR Cool Dri Polo
Land Rover BAR Cool Dri Polo

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain
RS Aero 7 1535
located in Hayling Island

Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships – Firefly Regatta Overall

by Rebecca Oldfield today at 6:56 pm 25-30 June 2017
Ben Childerley and Ollie Croft win the final race in the Fireflys at the Itchenor Schools Championships © Jessica Marsh

The ebb tide was strong enough to get the 48 Fireflies to the start area in very still but sunny conditions. A weak breeze set in but it was fitful. Finally a breeze set in from the West and a race got under way.

It soon became apparent that the wind was shifting back and forth through 90 degrees. First to the windward mark was the Tonbridge Firefly crewed by Dom Lewis and Oscar Wright. Then it was Harry Barker and Isaac Pylee in the Burford School boat ominously followed by regatta leaders Ben Childerley and Ollie Croft from Sherborne. Childerley and Croft soon established a lead downwind. The wind shifts were such that boats were close reaching on both upwind and downwind legs.

None of this vexed the Sherborne pair as they showed their mastery of the tricky conditions to take the gun. Charles Elliott and Joseph Bradley from Portsmouth Grammar School took second place and Barker and Pylee third.

Trophy Winners:

Sir Richard Fairey Trophy for the winning school
Sherborne School - Ben Childerley and Ollie Croft

Gavin Anderson Trophy for the school placed second overall
Winchester College – Miles Jones and Tiger Tellwright

Astral Cup for the first boat with an all female crew
James Allen's Girls School – Julai Mellors and Eveline Suer

Nick Prosser Trophey for the winner of the Silver Fleet
Sevenoaks School – Matt Caiger and Alexander Foglu

Mini-series Trophy (Joint Winners)
Sevenoaks School - Dom Lewis and Oscar Wright
Burford School – Harry Barker and Isaac Pylee

Follow @Itchenor1 for live updates throughout the Schools Week Championships or visit www.itchenorsc.co.uk for the full results.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships day 3
Six races for the Fireflys in Chichester Harbour Thursday dawned grey, overcast and damp in Chichester Harbour. Hardly ideal sailing conditions since the wind was light too. However, the 48-strong fleet of Fireflys got away for their first race only a few minutes late caused by the fickle breeze. Posted on 30 Jun Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships day 2
Pank & Campbell win in the RS Feva class The hundred strong fleet left Itchenor Sailing Club in a gentle South-Easterly for the second day of this regatta. With the threat of decreasing breezes and rain the race officer Andy Penman got the fleet off on time for their first race. Posted on 28 Jun Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships day 1
103 RS Fevas start racing in Chichester Harbour Racing was due to start at 1100 in Chichester Harbour on Monday 26 June. The race team set up a course down harbour near East Head. The wind at the time was fickle so race officer Andy Penman delayed the start to allow the wind to settle. Posted on 27 Jun Itchenor Points Week
A tradition that goes back many decades Itchenor Sailing Club's annual Points Week is a tradition that goes back many decades but rarely has there been a more perfect week weather-wise. Posted on 19 Jun Bembridge SC Keelboat Itchenor Weekend
A lively weekend of racing across the Solent Although only three Redwings and five One-Designs signed up for the annual trip to Itchenor Sailing Club, those that did go had a great weekend. Despite the briefing for Saturday's passage race being at 08:00, all the crews appeared to listen carefully. Posted on 5 Jun Norman Moore Trophy at Itchenor
Swallow class racing for the trophy since 1953 The Swallow class at Itchenor Sailing Club has been racing for the Norman Moore Trophy every year since 1953. In this time, the annual open meeting has developed in to the premier home event for the National Swallow Class. Posted on 31 May RS800 Coaching Weekend at Itchenor
With skiff gurus Harvey Hilary and Stevie Wilson Twelve RS800s gathered at the lovely Itchenor SC over the weekend for an action packed two days of coaching with skiff gurus Harvey Hilary and Stevie Wilson. They were greeted with wall to wall sunshine and all-too-tempting cake. Posted on 23 May Fireflys at Rickmansworth
Relaxed rigging and free bacon sarnies A select group of visitors joined the four enthusiastic members for the annual Firefly Open meeting at Rickmansworth Sailing Club on Saturday 6th. A little more sun would have been nice but it was warm and dry and there were no complaints. Posted on 10 May International 14 Easter Tray
A perfect day to start the season The Easter Tray, Good Friday through to Easter Sunday, was perhaps the perfect start to the season. The bank holiday weekend brought fabulous sunshine, with the breeze building slightly each day to ease the 14ers into the first regatta. Posted on 29 Apr Experience sailing in Chichester Harbour
At Itchenor Sailing Club's Open Day Itchenor Sailing Club is delighted to announce that it will be hosting its Open Day supported by Harwoods Group on Sunday 7 May. The Chichester-based club will open its doors to all for sailing taster sessions as part of the annual initiative. Posted on 29 Apr

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy