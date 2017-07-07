Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 1
by Tim Fells today at 6:27 pm
2-7 July 2017
After a Saturday spent moving boats and trolleys to Mill Bay beach and a pretty fruity practice sail. the first morning of the hugely popular Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week dawned sunny but with a light to non-existent breeze from the NW. With signs of a southwesterly appearing, race officer David Greening sent the fleet on a course out to Blackstone against the flood tide.
Red v Greed flights Course 1,7,1,4
The vast majority of the fleet decided that the Portlemouth shore was the place to be and with the wind dropping very light it was an extremely difficult startline to cross. Only one boat could win the start and that was Andrew Harris and James Warren who popped onto port on the beach and were clear away, leading up past Mill Bay as the breeze began to strengthen and then away around Blackstone.
Giving chase were Alex Jackson and Chris Downham who by Blackstone on the second round had worked their way into the lead and looked like they were headed to the first bullet of the week. However, defending champions Taxi and Alex Warren were on the charge and by the time they were running down to Yalton it was squeaky bum time for Alex and Chris who seemed to be concerned about possible weed on the rudder. Suitably distracted, Taxi and Alex slipped through to leeward to take the lead.
On the final beat back to the line Taxi and Alex consolidated their lead to take the first cannon shot of the week and start their defense in style. Alex and Chris were comfortably second with Si Blake and Pippa Taylor rounding out the podium.
Behind this leading three there was a very tight multi boat battle all around the track. Chris Gould and Chris Kilby came through to take fourth from Will and Arthur Henderson. Tim Fells and Fran Gifford just got the better of Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey to take sixth.
Blue v Black flights Course 1,4,6,5,7,1,3
For the start of the afternoon race, it was wall to wall sunshine and a gusty southwester, perfect Salcombe conditions. With the start on the top of the tide, the race officer set a classic tour of the estuary visiting all of the creeks.
Picking a nice line up the middle of the harbour to be the first to hook into the right hander off Mill Bay, Simon and Ali Potts led around Blackstone and stretched away in a gust to have a 100m lead coming back through the town. Mat Biggs and Ben Hollis rounded second but were soon passed by the flying Calverts on the run down to Yalton.
The next few legs of the course failed to separate the leaders with Simon and Ali just hanging onto the lead on the final run to crossways. All was still to play for and on the final approach to the line the leaders split tacks with Mat and Ben on port getting the cannon at the town end of the line by a boat length from Simon and Ali. The Calverts were just behind in third ahead of Chris Jennings and Pete Horn who had been solid in fourth all race. Steve Crook and Sally Townend took fifth with Will Warren and Mark Oakey in sixth.
It was a great first day for all the competitors and spectators with sunshine and breeze.
Results after Day 1:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Flight
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|Pts
|1st
|3743
|Blue
|Matt Biggs
|Ben Hollis
|Bartley SC
|(DNC)
|1
|1
|2nd
|3684
|Green
|Andy Davis
|Alex Warren
|Bartley SC
|1
|(DNC)
|1
|3rd
|3777
|Blue
|Simon Potts
|Ally Potts
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|2
|2
|4th
|3707
|Red
|Alex Jackson
|Chris Downham
|Hampton SC
|2
|(DNC)
|2
|5th
|3691
|Blue
|Mike Calvert
|Jane Calvert
|Axe YC
|(DNC)
|3
|3
|6th
|3735
|Green
|Simon Blake
|Pippa Taylor
|Cookham/Hollingworth
|3
|(DNC)
|3
|7th
|3658
|Black
|Chris Jennings
|Pete Horn
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|4
|4
|8th
|3778
|Green
|Chris Gould
|Chris Kilsby
|Bartley SC
|4
|(DNC)
|4
|9th
|3678
|Black
|Steve Crook
|Sally Townend
|Hollingworth Lake SC
|(DNC)
|5
|5
|10th
|3726
|Red
|Will Henderson
|Arthur Henderson
|SYC
|5
|(DNC)
|5
|11th
|3756
|Black
|William Warren
|Mark Oakey
|Shoreham SC
|(DNC)
|6
|6
|12th
|3764
|Red
|Tim Fells
|Frances Gifford
|SYC/Police Sailing UK
|6
|(DNC)
|6
|13th
|3703
|Black
|Richard Whitworth
|Sam Mottershead
|Parkstone & Hollingworth Lake
|(DNC)
|7
|7
|14th
|3788
|Red
|Christian Birrell
|Sam Brearey
|Winsford Flash
|7
|(DNC)
|7
|15th
|3781
|Black
|David Winder
|Oliver Winder
|Hollingworth S.C
|(DNC)
|8
|8
|16th
|3742
|Red
|Ian Dobson
|Rob Allen
|Shoreham SC
|8
|(DNC)
|8
|17th
|3722
|Black
|Roger Gilbert
|Jane Gilbert
|Frensham Pond SC
|(DNC)
|9
|9
|18th
|3723
|Red
|Andrew Harris
|James Warren
|Tamesis
|9
|(DNC)
|9
|19th
|3776
|Black
|Alan Roberts
|Rob Henderson
|Hayling Island SC
|(DNC)
|10
|10
|20th
|3710
|Green
|Jon Ibbotson
|Nick Copsey
|Burghfield SC
|10
|(DNC)
|10
|21st
|3791
|Blue
|Jon Gorringe
|Sadie Anderson
|Parkstone
|(DNC)
|11
|11
|22nd
|3685
|Green
|Sophie Mackley
|Mary Henderson
|Shoreham SC
|11
|(DNC)
|11
|23rd
|3715
|Blue
|Paul Rayson
|Christian Hill
|Salcombe / Fishers Green
|(DNC)
|12
|12
|24th
|3730
|Red
|Paul Hollis
|Paula Mason
|Blithfield SC
|12
|(DNC)
|12
|25th
|3774
|Black
|Jon Turner
|Richard Parslow
|Lyme Regis
|(DNC)
|13
|13
|26th
|3766
|Red
|Andy Dalby
|Phil Dalby
|Hampton SC
|13
|(DNC)
|13
|27th
|3790
|Blue
|Colin Brockbank
|Martin Hughes
|Wembley SC
|(DNC)
|14
|14
|28th
|3758
|Red
|Tim Saxton
|Jodie Green
|Burghfield SC
|14
|(DNC)
|14
|29th
|3611
|Blue
|Chris Dodds
|Alex Jones
|Nottingham SC
|(DNC)
|15
|15
|30th
|3702
|Red
|Duncan Salmon
|Harriet Salmon
|Wembley SC
|15
|(DNC)
|15
|31st
|3676
|Black
|Antony Gifford
|Jo Gifford
|Royal Harwich YC
|(DNC)
|16
|16
|32nd
|3752
|Red
|Will Rainey
|Andrea Downham
|Burghfield SC
|16
|(DNC)
|16
|33rd
|3712
|Black
|Ian Sharps
|Ellie Sharps
|Burnham SC
|(DNC)
|17
|17
|34th
|3583
|Red
|Colin Anderson
|Sean Anderson
|Blithfield SC
|17
|(DNC)
|17
|35th
|3757
|Black
|Andy Postle
|Tim Parsons
|RWYC
|(DNC)
|18
|18
|36th
|3665
|Green
|Ross Jackson
|Dave Reid
|Shoreham SC
|18
|(DNC)
|18
|37th
|3711
|Black
|Sam Thompson
|Leanne Hibberd
|RNSA
|(DNC)
|19
|19
|38th
|3787
|Green
|Chris Martin
|Tim Harms
|Midland S C
|19
|(DNC)
|19
|39th
|3683
|Blue
|Ben Jones
|Helen Hildich
|Shoreham SC/Tenby SC
|(DNC)
|20
|20
|40th
|3666
|Red
|John Meadowcroft
|Christian Day
|SYC
|20
|(DNC)
|20
|41st
|3675
|Blue
|Dave Croft
|Abbie Croft
|RYA
|(DNC)
|21
|21
|42nd
|3727
|Green
|Mark Stockbridge
|Eddie Atkins
|Ranelagh
|21
|(DNC)
|21
|43rd
|3659
|Blue
|Julian Parry
|Evan Parry
|Hollingworth Lake SC
|(DNC)
|22
|22
|44th
|3641
|Green
|Mark Waterhouse
|Mat Currell
|Parkstone YC
|22
|(DNC)
|22
|45th
|3585
|Black
|John Fildes
|Charlotte Fildes
|Bosham
|(DNC)
|23
|23
|46th
|3652
|Green
|John Bell
|Bell
|Hampton SC
|23
|(DNC)
|23
|47th
|3714
|Black
|Alan Markham
|Sue Markham
|Upper Thames SC
|(DNC)
|24
|24
|48th
|3761
|Green
|David Bursey
|Frances Bursley
|Parkstone YC
|24
|(DNC)
|24
|49th
|3749
|Blue
|Rein Zilvold
|Phil Scott
|Whitstable YC
|(DNC)
|25
|25
|50th
|3780
|Green
|Nev Herbert
|Karl Thorne
|Royal Lymington YC
|25
|(DNC)
|25
|51st
|3745
|Black
|Paul Dean
|Nicki Della Porta
|Wembley SC
|(DNC)
|26
|26
|52nd
|3575
|Red
|Richard Cooke
|James Scott
|Wembley
|26
|(DNC)
|26
|53rd
|3704
|Black
|Jemma Hughes
|Russell Hall
|Thames SC
|(DNC)
|27
|27
|54th
|3753
|Red
|Piers Lambert
|Andy Bines
|Brightlingsea SC
|27
|(DNC)
|27
|55th
|3615
|Black
|Stuart Bates
|Tom Daniels
|HLSC
|(DNC)
|28
|28
|56th
|3598
|Green
|Robert Smith
|Andrew Smith
|SYC
|28
|(DNC)
|28
|57th
|3740
|Blue
|Patrick Blake
|Anna Burton
|Cookham
|(DNC)
|29
|29
|58th
|3773
|Red
|Alan Warren
|Will Carroll
|Shoreham SC
|29
|(DNC)
|29
|59th
|3709
|Black
|Tom Lonsdale
|Alice Markham
|UTSC
|(DNC)
|30
|30
|60th
|3767
|Green
|Ben Archer
|Andy Currell
|Parkstone YC
|30
|(DNC)
|30
|61st
|3760
|Blue
|Mark Reddington
|Annabelle Ransome‑Williams
|Bartley SC
|(DNC)
|31
|31
|62nd
|3696
|Green
|Richard Harris
|Harry Harris
|Tamesis
|31
|(DNC)
|31
|63rd
|3657
|Black
|Anthony Lofts
|Sophie Penwarden
|SYC
|(DNC)
|32
|32
|64th
|3339
|Red
|Tim Male
|Rebecca Male
|Clinker Club
|32
|(DNC)
|32
|65th
|3769
|Black
|Graham Cranford‑Smith
|Fiona Cranford‑Smith
|Salcombe YC
|(DNC)
|33
|33
|66th
|3784
|Red
|Tony Johnson
|Louise Johnson
|Lymington Town
|33
|(DNC)
|33
|67th
|3544
|Blue
|David Downs
|Ross Brown
|Tata Steel SC
|(DNC)
|34
|34
|68th
|3573
|Red
|Simon Bond
|Anna Bond
|Frensham Pond/Hayling Island
|34
|(DNC)
|34
|69th
|3648
|Black
|Antonia Wright
|Jamie Wright
|Shoreham
|(DNC)
|35
|35
|70th
|3725
|Green
|Andrew Squire
|Laura Evans
|SYC
|35
|(DNC)
|35
|71st
|3569
|Blue
|Ben Lulham
|Samantha
|Blithfield
|(DNC)
|36
|36
|72nd
|3789
|Green
|Nick Scroggie
|Jemima Scroggie
|Parkstone
|36
|(DNC)
|36
|73rd
|3647
|Blue
|Hywel Bowen‑Perkins
|Lucy Penwarden
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|37
|37
|74th
|3705
|Red
|Geoff Wright
|Katie Wright
|Blithfield SC
|37
|(DNC)
|37
|75th
|3567
|Blue
|Martin Smith
|Karen Beston
|Blithfiled SC
|(DNC)
|38
|38
|76th
|3771
|Green
|Laurie Smart
|Alex Pausey
|UTSC
|38
|(DNC)
|38
|77th
|3682
|Blue
|Jon Steward
|Annabel Steward
|Fishers Green SC
|(DNC)
|39
|39
|78th
|3697
|Green
|Richard Page
|Peter Page
|Hampton
|39
|(DNC)
|39
|79th
|3560
|Black
|Stuart Jenkins
|Imogen Jenkins
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|40
|40
|80th
|3672
|Red
|John Cooper
|Hilary Bradshaw
|Whitstable YC
|40
|(DNC)
|40
|81st
|3589
|Blue
|John Hollands
|Timmy Parker
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|41
|41
|82nd
|3621
|Green
|Tristram Squire
|Shelia Squire
|SYC
|41
|(DNC)
|41
|83rd
|3530
|Black
|Mike Colles
|William Anderson
|Midland S C
|(DNC)
|42
|42
|84th
|2663
|Green
|Chris Haworth
|Joe Howarth
|Blackpool & Fleetwood YC
|42
|(DNC)
|42
|85th
|3577
|Black
|Joe Tosh
|Jack Tosh
|Farmoor
|(DNC)
|43
|43
|86th
|3734
|Green
|Phil Ashworth
|Ali Ashworth
|Weymouth
|43
|(DNC)
|43
|87th
|3602
|Black
|Anthony Rickaby
|Marion Read
|WSC
|(DNC)
|44
|44
|88th
|3291
|Red
|Dave Philpott
|Carole Murcott
|Grafham Water SC
|44
|(DNC)
|44
|89th
|3650
|Black
|Gareth Griffiths
|Alex Newton
|Lymington Town
|(DNC)
|45
|45
|90th
|3762
|Red
|Malcolm Hyams
|Godfrey Clarke
|Midland S C
|45
|(DNC)
|45
|91st
|3502
|Black
|Scott Smith
|Christopher Smith
|Upper Thames SC
|(DNC)
|46
|46
|92nd
|3547
|Green
|Peter Male
|Christine Male
|Blithfield & Salcombe
|46
|(DNC)
|46
|93rd
|3686
|Black
|Jeremy Deacon
|Michal Janowicz.
|Maidenhead Sailing Club
|(DNC)
|47
|47
|94th
|3548
|Red
|Kevin Rose
|Tim Williams
|Upper Thames SC
|47
|(DNC)
|47
|95th
|3586
|Blue
|Kieron Mason
|George Mason
|Blithfiled SC
|(DNC)
|48
|48
|96th
|3706
|Green
|Kevin Anderson
|Sadie Anderson
|Hampton SC
|48
|(DNC)
|48
|97th
|3587
|Blue
|Henry Mason
|Belinda Mason
|Blithfield SC
|(DNC)
|49
|49
|98th
|3644
|Green
|Jon Bloice
|Philippa Bloice
|Whitstable YC
|49
|(DNC)
|49
|99th
|3414
|Blue
|Ian Laing
|Andrew Hunt
|Hollingworth Lake SC
|(DNC)
|50
|50
|100th
|3755
|Red
|Peter Jackson
|Pauline Munroe
|Blackpool & Fleetwood YC
|50
|(DNC)
|50
|101st
|3651
|Blue
|Keiran O'Farrell
|Fionn O'Farrell
|
|(DNC)
|51
|51
|102nd
|3625
|Red
|Richard Bramley
|Tony Cheal
|Shoreham SC
|51
|(DNC)
|51
|103rd
|3479
|Blue
|Rupert Fletcher
|Tba
|Midland
|(DNC)
|52
|52
|104th
|3717
|Red
|John Green
|James Alexander
|Wembley SC
|52
|(DNC)
|52
|105th
|3333
|Green
|John Adams
|Neville Caine
|Tamesis
|53
|(DNC)
|53
|106th
|3571
|Green
|Alan Feist
|Stephen Comley
|Bristol Corinthian YC
|54
|(DNC)
|54
|107th
|3581
|Green
|Brendan OConnell
|Janet OConnell
|Blithfield SC
|(DNF)
|DNC
|61
|107th
|3656
|Green
|Olly Turner
|
|Starcross YC
|(BFD)
|DNC
|61
|107th
|3687
|Green
|Matt Greenfield
|Matt Lulham‑Robinson
|Chew Valley SC
|(BFD)
|DNC
|61
|107th
|3599
|Red
|Duncan Bell
|Oliver Jenkins
|Hampton SC
|(BFD)
|DNC
|61
|107th
|3655
|Red
|Karen Hiles
|Martin Walker
|Shoreham SC
|(DNS)
|DNC
|61
|107th
|3744
|Red
|Christopher Luscombe
|Karen Luscombe
|Blithfield SC
|(DNF)
|DNC
|61
|107th
|2997
|Blue
|Harry Steward
|Anna Rayson
|Fishers Green
|(DNC)
|DNF
|61
|107th
|3597
|Blue
|Mo Allen
|Amy Allen
|Fishers Green SC
|(DNC)
|DNF
|61
|107th
|3606
|Blue
|Ken Duffell
|Joseph Woods
|Tamesis
|(DNC)
|WAY
|61
|107th
|3645
|Blue
|Steve Hall
|Alison Hall
|Burnham SC
|(DNC)
|BFD
|61
|107th
|3673
|Blue
|Caroline Croft
|Beka Jones
|Bartley SC
|(DNC)
|BFD
|61
|107th
|3695
|Blue
|Pete Slack
|Dan Johnson
|Blithfield SC
|(DNC)
|WAY
|61
|107th
|3690
|Black
|Tim Harridge
|Lucy Burn
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|DNF
|61
|107th
|3731
|Black
|Andy Jones
|Maddie Jones
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|BFD
|61
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!