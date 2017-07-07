Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 1

by Tim Fells today at 6:27 pm

After a Saturday spent moving boats and trolleys to Mill Bay beach and a pretty fruity practice sail. the first morning of the hugely popular Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week dawned sunny but with a light to non-existent breeze from the NW. With signs of a southwesterly appearing, race officer David Greening sent the fleet on a course out to Blackstone against the flood tide.

Red v Greed flights Course 1,7,1,4

The vast majority of the fleet decided that the Portlemouth shore was the place to be and with the wind dropping very light it was an extremely difficult startline to cross. Only one boat could win the start and that was Andrew Harris and James Warren who popped onto port on the beach and were clear away, leading up past Mill Bay as the breeze began to strengthen and then away around Blackstone.

Giving chase were Alex Jackson and Chris Downham who by Blackstone on the second round had worked their way into the lead and looked like they were headed to the first bullet of the week. However, defending champions Taxi and Alex Warren were on the charge and by the time they were running down to Yalton it was squeaky bum time for Alex and Chris who seemed to be concerned about possible weed on the rudder. Suitably distracted, Taxi and Alex slipped through to leeward to take the lead.

On the final beat back to the line Taxi and Alex consolidated their lead to take the first cannon shot of the week and start their defense in style. Alex and Chris were comfortably second with Si Blake and Pippa Taylor rounding out the podium.

Behind this leading three there was a very tight multi boat battle all around the track. Chris Gould and Chris Kilby came through to take fourth from Will and Arthur Henderson. Tim Fells and Fran Gifford just got the better of Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey to take sixth.

Blue v Black flights Course 1,4,6,5,7,1,3

For the start of the afternoon race, it was wall to wall sunshine and a gusty southwester, perfect Salcombe conditions. With the start on the top of the tide, the race officer set a classic tour of the estuary visiting all of the creeks.

Picking a nice line up the middle of the harbour to be the first to hook into the right hander off Mill Bay, Simon and Ali Potts led around Blackstone and stretched away in a gust to have a 100m lead coming back through the town. Mat Biggs and Ben Hollis rounded second but were soon passed by the flying Calverts on the run down to Yalton.

The next few legs of the course failed to separate the leaders with Simon and Ali just hanging onto the lead on the final run to crossways. All was still to play for and on the final approach to the line the leaders split tacks with Mat and Ben on port getting the cannon at the town end of the line by a boat length from Simon and Ali. The Calverts were just behind in third ahead of Chris Jennings and Pete Horn who had been solid in fourth all race. Steve Crook and Sally Townend took fifth with Will Warren and Mark Oakey in sixth.

It was a great first day for all the competitors and spectators with sunshine and breeze.

Results after Day 1:

Pos Sail No Flight Helm Crew Club R1 R2 Pts 1st 3743 Blue Matt Biggs Ben Hollis Bartley SC (DNC) 1 1 2nd 3684 Green Andy Davis Alex Warren Bartley SC 1 (DNC) 1 3rd 3777 Blue Simon Potts Ally Potts Burghfield (DNC) 2 2 4th 3707 Red Alex Jackson Chris Downham Hampton SC 2 (DNC) 2 5th 3691 Blue Mike Calvert Jane Calvert Axe YC (DNC) 3 3 6th 3735 Green Simon Blake Pippa Taylor Cookham/Hollingworth 3 (DNC) 3 7th 3658 Black Chris Jennings Pete Horn Burghfield (DNC) 4 4 8th 3778 Green Chris Gould Chris Kilsby Bartley SC 4 (DNC) 4 9th 3678 Black Steve Crook Sally Townend Hollingworth Lake SC (DNC) 5 5 10th 3726 Red Will Henderson Arthur Henderson SYC 5 (DNC) 5 11th 3756 Black William Warren Mark Oakey Shoreham SC (DNC) 6 6 12th 3764 Red Tim Fells Frances Gifford SYC/Police Sailing UK 6 (DNC) 6 13th 3703 Black Richard Whitworth Sam Mottershead Parkstone & Hollingworth Lake (DNC) 7 7 14th 3788 Red Christian Birrell Sam Brearey Winsford Flash 7 (DNC) 7 Hollingworth S.C (DNC) 8 8 16th 3742 Red Ian Dobson Rob Allen Shoreham SC 8 (DNC) 8 17th 3722 Black Roger Gilbert Jane Gilbert Frensham Pond SC (DNC) 9 9 18th 3723 Red Andrew Harris James Warren Tamesis 9 (DNC) 9 19th 3776 Black Alan Roberts Rob Henderson Hayling Island SC (DNC) 10 10 20th 3710 Green Jon Ibbotson Nick Copsey Burghfield SC 10 (DNC) 10 21st 3791 Blue Jon Gorringe Sadie Anderson Parkstone (DNC) 11 11 22nd 3685 Green Sophie Mackley Mary Henderson Shoreham SC 11 (DNC) 11 23rd 3715 Blue Paul Rayson Christian Hill Salcombe / Fishers Green (DNC) 12 12 24th 3730 Red Paul Hollis Paula Mason Blithfield SC 12 (DNC) 12 25th 3774 Black Jon Turner Richard Parslow Lyme Regis (DNC) 13 13 26th 3766 Red Andy Dalby Phil Dalby Hampton SC 13 (DNC) 13 27th 3790 Blue Colin Brockbank Martin Hughes Wembley SC (DNC) 14 14 28th 3758 Red Tim Saxton Jodie Green Burghfield SC 14 (DNC) 14 29th 3611 Blue Chris Dodds Alex Jones Nottingham SC (DNC) 15 15 30th 3702 Red Duncan Salmon Harriet Salmon Wembley SC 15 (DNC) 15 31st 3676 Black Antony Gifford Jo Gifford Royal Harwich YC (DNC) 16 16 32nd 3752 Red Will Rainey Andrea Downham Burghfield SC 16 (DNC) 16 33rd 3712 Black Ian Sharps Ellie Sharps Burnham SC (DNC) 17 17 34th 3583 Red Colin Anderson Sean Anderson Blithfield SC 17 (DNC) 17 35th 3757 Black Andy Postle Tim Parsons RWYC (DNC) 18 18 36th 3665 Green Ross Jackson Dave Reid Shoreham SC 18 (DNC) 18 37th 3711 Black Sam Thompson Leanne Hibberd RNSA (DNC) 19 19 38th 3787 Green Chris Martin Tim Harms Midland S C 19 (DNC) 19 39th 3683 Blue Ben Jones Helen Hildich Shoreham SC/Tenby SC (DNC) 20 20 40th 3666 Red John Meadowcroft Christian Day SYC 20 (DNC) 20 41st 3675 Blue Dave Croft Abbie Croft RYA (DNC) 21 21 42nd 3727 Green Mark Stockbridge Eddie Atkins Ranelagh 21 (DNC) 21 43rd 3659 Blue Julian Parry Evan Parry Hollingworth Lake SC (DNC) 22 22 44th 3641 Green Mark Waterhouse Mat Currell Parkstone YC 22 (DNC) 22 45th 3585 Black John Fildes Charlotte Fildes Bosham (DNC) 23 23 46th 3652 Green John Bell Bell Hampton SC 23 (DNC) 23 47th 3714 Black Alan Markham Sue Markham Upper Thames SC (DNC) 24 24 48th 3761 Green David Bursey Frances Bursley Parkstone YC 24 (DNC) 24 49th 3749 Blue Rein Zilvold Phil Scott Whitstable YC (DNC) 25 25 50th 3780 Green Nev Herbert Karl Thorne Royal Lymington YC 25 (DNC) 25 51st 3745 Black Paul Dean Nicki Della Porta Wembley SC (DNC) 26 26 52nd 3575 Red Richard Cooke James Scott Wembley 26 (DNC) 26 53rd 3704 Black Jemma Hughes Russell Hall Thames SC (DNC) 27 27 54th 3753 Red Piers Lambert Andy Bines Brightlingsea SC 27 (DNC) 27 55th 3615 Black Stuart Bates Tom Daniels HLSC (DNC) 28 28 56th 3598 Green Robert Smith Andrew Smith SYC 28 (DNC) 28 57th 3740 Blue Patrick Blake Anna Burton Cookham (DNC) 29 29 58th 3773 Red Alan Warren Will Carroll Shoreham SC 29 (DNC) 29 59th 3709 Black Tom Lonsdale Alice Markham UTSC (DNC) 30 30 60th 3767 Green Ben Archer Andy Currell Parkstone YC 30 (DNC) 30 61st 3760 Blue Mark Reddington Annabelle Ransome‑Williams Bartley SC (DNC) 31 31 62nd 3696 Green Richard Harris Harry Harris Tamesis 31 (DNC) 31 63rd 3657 Black Anthony Lofts Sophie Penwarden SYC (DNC) 32 32 64th 3339 Red Tim Male Rebecca Male Clinker Club 32 (DNC) 32 65th 3769 Black Graham Cranford‑Smith Fiona Cranford‑Smith Salcombe YC (DNC) 33 33 66th 3784 Red Tony Johnson Louise Johnson Lymington Town 33 (DNC) 33 67th 3544 Blue David Downs Ross Brown Tata Steel SC (DNC) 34 34 68th 3573 Red Simon Bond Anna Bond Frensham Pond/Hayling Island 34 (DNC) 34 69th 3648 Black Antonia Wright Jamie Wright Shoreham (DNC) 35 35 70th 3725 Green Andrew Squire Laura Evans SYC 35 (DNC) 35 71st 3569 Blue Ben Lulham Samantha Blithfield (DNC) 36 36 72nd 3789 Green Nick Scroggie Jemima Scroggie Parkstone 36 (DNC) 36 73rd 3647 Blue Hywel Bowen‑Perkins Lucy Penwarden Hampton SC (DNC) 37 37 74th 3705 Red Geoff Wright Katie Wright Blithfield SC 37 (DNC) 37 75th 3567 Blue Martin Smith Karen Beston Blithfiled SC (DNC) 38 38 76th 3771 Green Laurie Smart Alex Pausey UTSC 38 (DNC) 38 77th 3682 Blue Jon Steward Annabel Steward Fishers Green SC (DNC) 39 39 78th 3697 Green Richard Page Peter Page Hampton 39 (DNC) 39 79th 3560 Black Stuart Jenkins Imogen Jenkins Hampton SC (DNC) 40 40 80th 3672 Red John Cooper Hilary Bradshaw Whitstable YC 40 (DNC) 40 81st 3589 Blue John Hollands Timmy Parker Hampton SC (DNC) 41 41 82nd 3621 Green Tristram Squire Shelia Squire SYC 41 (DNC) 41 83rd 3530 Black Mike Colles William Anderson Midland S C (DNC) 42 42 84th 2663 Green Chris Haworth Joe Howarth Blackpool & Fleetwood YC 42 (DNC) 42 85th 3577 Black Joe Tosh Jack Tosh Farmoor (DNC) 43 43 86th 3734 Green Phil Ashworth Ali Ashworth Weymouth 43 (DNC) 43 87th 3602 Black Anthony Rickaby Marion Read WSC (DNC) 44 44 88th 3291 Red Dave Philpott Carole Murcott Grafham Water SC 44 (DNC) 44 89th 3650 Black Gareth Griffiths Alex Newton Lymington Town (DNC) 45 45 90th 3762 Red Malcolm Hyams Godfrey Clarke Midland S C 45 (DNC) 45 91st 3502 Black Scott Smith Christopher Smith Upper Thames SC (DNC) 46 46 92nd 3547 Green Peter Male Christine Male Blithfield & Salcombe 46 (DNC) 46 93rd 3686 Black Jeremy Deacon Michal Janowicz. Maidenhead Sailing Club (DNC) 47 47 94th 3548 Red Kevin Rose Tim Williams Upper Thames SC 47 (DNC) 47 95th 3586 Blue Kieron Mason George Mason Blithfiled SC (DNC) 48 48 96th 3706 Green Kevin Anderson Sadie Anderson Hampton SC 48 (DNC) 48 97th 3587 Blue Henry Mason Belinda Mason Blithfield SC (DNC) 49 49 98th 3644 Green Jon Bloice Philippa Bloice Whitstable YC 49 (DNC) 49 99th 3414 Blue Ian Laing Andrew Hunt Hollingworth Lake SC (DNC) 50 50 100th 3755 Red Peter Jackson Pauline Munroe Blackpool & Fleetwood YC 50 (DNC) 50 101st 3651 Blue Keiran O'Farrell Fionn O'Farrell (DNC) 51 51 102nd 3625 Red Richard Bramley Tony Cheal Shoreham SC 51 (DNC) 51 103rd 3479 Blue Rupert Fletcher Tba Midland (DNC) 52 52 104th 3717 Red John Green James Alexander Wembley SC 52 (DNC) 52 105th 3333 Green John Adams Neville Caine Tamesis 53 (DNC) 53 106th 3571 Green Alan Feist Stephen Comley Bristol Corinthian YC 54 (DNC) 54 107th 3581 Green Brendan OConnell Janet OConnell Blithfield SC (DNF) DNC 61 107th 3656 Green Olly Turner Starcross YC (BFD) DNC 61 107th 3687 Green Matt Greenfield Matt Lulham‑Robinson Chew Valley SC (BFD) DNC 61 107th 3599 Red Duncan Bell Oliver Jenkins Hampton SC (BFD) DNC 61 107th 3655 Red Karen Hiles Martin Walker Shoreham SC (DNS) DNC 61 107th 3744 Red Christopher Luscombe Karen Luscombe Blithfield SC (DNF) DNC 61 107th 2997 Blue Harry Steward Anna Rayson Fishers Green (DNC) DNF 61 107th 3597 Blue Mo Allen Amy Allen Fishers Green SC (DNC) DNF 61 107th 3606 Blue Ken Duffell Joseph Woods Tamesis (DNC) WAY 61 107th 3645 Blue Steve Hall Alison Hall Burnham SC (DNC) BFD 61 107th 3673 Blue Caroline Croft Beka Jones Bartley SC (DNC) BFD 61 107th 3695 Blue Pete Slack Dan Johnson Blithfield SC (DNC) WAY 61 107th 3690 Black Tim Harridge Lucy Burn Hampton SC (DNC) DNF 61 107th 3731 Black Andy Jones Maddie Jones Burghfield (DNC) BFD 61