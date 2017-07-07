Please select your home edition
Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 1

by Tim Fells today at 6:27 pm 2-7 July 2017

After a Saturday spent moving boats and trolleys to Mill Bay beach and a pretty fruity practice sail. the first morning of the hugely popular Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week dawned sunny but with a light to non-existent breeze from the NW. With signs of a southwesterly appearing, race officer David Greening sent the fleet on a course out to Blackstone against the flood tide.

Red v Greed flights Course 1,7,1,4

The vast majority of the fleet decided that the Portlemouth shore was the place to be and with the wind dropping very light it was an extremely difficult startline to cross. Only one boat could win the start and that was Andrew Harris and James Warren who popped onto port on the beach and were clear away, leading up past Mill Bay as the breeze began to strengthen and then away around Blackstone.

Giving chase were Alex Jackson and Chris Downham who by Blackstone on the second round had worked their way into the lead and looked like they were headed to the first bullet of the week. However, defending champions Taxi and Alex Warren were on the charge and by the time they were running down to Yalton it was squeaky bum time for Alex and Chris who seemed to be concerned about possible weed on the rudder. Suitably distracted, Taxi and Alex slipped through to leeward to take the lead.

On the final beat back to the line Taxi and Alex consolidated their lead to take the first cannon shot of the week and start their defense in style. Alex and Chris were comfortably second with Si Blake and Pippa Taylor rounding out the podium.

Behind this leading three there was a very tight multi boat battle all around the track. Chris Gould and Chris Kilby came through to take fourth from Will and Arthur Henderson. Tim Fells and Fran Gifford just got the better of Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey to take sixth.

Blue v Black flights Course 1,4,6,5,7,1,3

For the start of the afternoon race, it was wall to wall sunshine and a gusty southwester, perfect Salcombe conditions. With the start on the top of the tide, the race officer set a classic tour of the estuary visiting all of the creeks.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 1 - photo © Malcolm Mackley
Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 1 - photo © Malcolm Mackley

Picking a nice line up the middle of the harbour to be the first to hook into the right hander off Mill Bay, Simon and Ali Potts led around Blackstone and stretched away in a gust to have a 100m lead coming back through the town. Mat Biggs and Ben Hollis rounded second but were soon passed by the flying Calverts on the run down to Yalton.

The next few legs of the course failed to separate the leaders with Simon and Ali just hanging onto the lead on the final run to crossways. All was still to play for and on the final approach to the line the leaders split tacks with Mat and Ben on port getting the cannon at the town end of the line by a boat length from Simon and Ali. The Calverts were just behind in third ahead of Chris Jennings and Pete Horn who had been solid in fourth all race. Steve Crook and Sally Townend took fifth with Will Warren and Mark Oakey in sixth.

It was a great first day for all the competitors and spectators with sunshine and breeze.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 1 - photo © Malcolm Mackley
Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 1 - photo © Malcolm Mackley

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoFlightHelmCrewClubR1R2Pts
1st3743BlueMatt BiggsBen HollisBartley SC(DNC)11
2nd3684GreenAndy DavisAlex WarrenBartley SC1(DNC)1
3rd3777BlueSimon PottsAlly PottsBurghfield(DNC)22
4th3707RedAlex JacksonChris DownhamHampton SC2(DNC)2
5th3691BlueMike CalvertJane CalvertAxe YC(DNC)33
6th3735GreenSimon BlakePippa TaylorCookham/Hollingworth3(DNC)3
7th3658BlackChris JenningsPete HornBurghfield(DNC)44
8th3778GreenChris GouldChris KilsbyBartley SC4(DNC)4
9th3678BlackSteve CrookSally TownendHollingworth Lake SC(DNC)55
10th3726RedWill HendersonArthur HendersonSYC5(DNC)5
11th3756BlackWilliam WarrenMark OakeyShoreham SC(DNC)66
12th3764RedTim FellsFrances GiffordSYC/Police Sailing UK6(DNC)6
13th3703BlackRichard WhitworthSam MottersheadParkstone & Hollingworth Lake(DNC)77
14th3788RedChristian BirrellSam BreareyWinsford Flash7(DNC)7
15th3781BlackDavid WinderOliver WinderHollingworth S.C(DNC)88
16th3742RedIan DobsonRob AllenShoreham SC8(DNC)8
17th3722BlackRoger GilbertJane GilbertFrensham Pond SC(DNC)99
18th3723RedAndrew HarrisJames WarrenTamesis9(DNC)9
19th3776BlackAlan RobertsRob HendersonHayling Island SC(DNC)1010
20th3710GreenJon IbbotsonNick CopseyBurghfield SC10(DNC)10
21st3791BlueJon GorringeSadie AndersonParkstone(DNC)1111
22nd3685GreenSophie MackleyMary HendersonShoreham SC11(DNC)11
23rd3715BluePaul RaysonChristian HillSalcombe / Fishers Green(DNC)1212
24th3730RedPaul HollisPaula MasonBlithfield SC12(DNC)12
25th3774BlackJon TurnerRichard ParslowLyme Regis(DNC)1313
26th3766RedAndy DalbyPhil DalbyHampton SC13(DNC)13
27th3790BlueColin BrockbankMartin HughesWembley SC(DNC)1414
28th3758RedTim SaxtonJodie GreenBurghfield SC14(DNC)14
29th3611BlueChris DoddsAlex JonesNottingham SC(DNC)1515
30th3702RedDuncan SalmonHarriet SalmonWembley SC15(DNC)15
31st3676BlackAntony GiffordJo GiffordRoyal Harwich YC(DNC)1616
32nd3752RedWill RaineyAndrea DownhamBurghfield SC16(DNC)16
33rd3712BlackIan SharpsEllie SharpsBurnham SC(DNC)1717
34th3583RedColin AndersonSean AndersonBlithfield SC17(DNC)17
35th3757BlackAndy PostleTim ParsonsRWYC(DNC)1818
36th3665GreenRoss JacksonDave ReidShoreham SC18(DNC)18
37th3711BlackSam ThompsonLeanne HibberdRNSA(DNC)1919
38th3787GreenChris MartinTim HarmsMidland S C19(DNC)19
39th3683BlueBen JonesHelen HildichShoreham SC/Tenby SC(DNC)2020
40th3666RedJohn MeadowcroftChristian DaySYC20(DNC)20
41st3675BlueDave CroftAbbie CroftRYA(DNC)2121
42nd3727GreenMark StockbridgeEddie AtkinsRanelagh21(DNC)21
43rd3659BlueJulian ParryEvan ParryHollingworth Lake SC(DNC)2222
44th3641GreenMark WaterhouseMat CurrellParkstone YC22(DNC)22
45th3585BlackJohn FildesCharlotte FildesBosham(DNC)2323
46th3652GreenJohn BellBellHampton SC23(DNC)23
47th3714BlackAlan MarkhamSue MarkhamUpper Thames SC(DNC)2424
48th3761GreenDavid BurseyFrances BursleyParkstone YC24(DNC)24
49th3749BlueRein ZilvoldPhil ScottWhitstable YC(DNC)2525
50th3780GreenNev HerbertKarl ThorneRoyal Lymington YC25(DNC)25
51st3745BlackPaul DeanNicki Della PortaWembley SC(DNC)2626
52nd3575RedRichard CookeJames ScottWembley26(DNC)26
53rd3704BlackJemma HughesRussell HallThames SC(DNC)2727
54th3753RedPiers LambertAndy BinesBrightlingsea SC27(DNC)27
55th3615BlackStuart BatesTom DanielsHLSC(DNC)2828
56th3598GreenRobert SmithAndrew SmithSYC28(DNC)28
57th3740BluePatrick BlakeAnna BurtonCookham(DNC)2929
58th3773RedAlan WarrenWill CarrollShoreham SC29(DNC)29
59th3709BlackTom LonsdaleAlice MarkhamUTSC(DNC)3030
60th3767GreenBen ArcherAndy CurrellParkstone YC30(DNC)30
61st3760BlueMark ReddingtonAnnabelle Ransome‑WilliamsBartley SC(DNC)3131
62nd3696GreenRichard HarrisHarry HarrisTamesis31(DNC)31
63rd3657BlackAnthony LoftsSophie PenwardenSYC(DNC)3232
64th3339RedTim MaleRebecca MaleClinker Club32(DNC)32
65th3769BlackGraham Cranford‑SmithFiona Cranford‑SmithSalcombe YC(DNC)3333
66th3784RedTony JohnsonLouise JohnsonLymington Town33(DNC)33
67th3544BlueDavid DownsRoss BrownTata Steel SC(DNC)3434
68th3573RedSimon BondAnna BondFrensham Pond/Hayling Island34(DNC)34
69th3648BlackAntonia WrightJamie WrightShoreham(DNC)3535
70th3725GreenAndrew SquireLaura EvansSYC35(DNC)35
71st3569BlueBen LulhamSamanthaBlithfield(DNC)3636
72nd3789GreenNick ScroggieJemima ScroggieParkstone36(DNC)36
73rd3647BlueHywel Bowen‑PerkinsLucy PenwardenHampton SC(DNC)3737
74th3705RedGeoff WrightKatie WrightBlithfield SC37(DNC)37
75th3567BlueMartin SmithKaren BestonBlithfiled SC(DNC)3838
76th3771GreenLaurie SmartAlex PauseyUTSC38(DNC)38
77th3682BlueJon StewardAnnabel StewardFishers Green SC(DNC)3939
78th3697GreenRichard PagePeter PageHampton39(DNC)39
79th3560BlackStuart JenkinsImogen JenkinsHampton SC(DNC)4040
80th3672RedJohn CooperHilary BradshawWhitstable YC40(DNC)40
81st3589BlueJohn HollandsTimmy ParkerHampton SC(DNC)4141
82nd3621GreenTristram SquireShelia SquireSYC41(DNC)41
83rd3530BlackMike CollesWilliam AndersonMidland S C(DNC)4242
84th2663GreenChris HaworthJoe HowarthBlackpool & Fleetwood YC42(DNC)42
85th3577BlackJoe ToshJack ToshFarmoor(DNC)4343
86th3734GreenPhil AshworthAli AshworthWeymouth43(DNC)43
87th3602BlackAnthony RickabyMarion ReadWSC(DNC)4444
88th3291RedDave PhilpottCarole MurcottGrafham Water SC44(DNC)44
89th3650BlackGareth GriffithsAlex NewtonLymington Town(DNC)4545
90th3762RedMalcolm HyamsGodfrey ClarkeMidland S C45(DNC)45
91st3502BlackScott SmithChristopher SmithUpper Thames SC(DNC)4646
92nd3547GreenPeter MaleChristine MaleBlithfield & Salcombe46(DNC)46
93rd3686BlackJeremy DeaconMichal Janowicz.Maidenhead Sailing Club(DNC)4747
94th3548RedKevin RoseTim WilliamsUpper Thames SC47(DNC)47
95th3586BlueKieron MasonGeorge MasonBlithfiled SC(DNC)4848
96th3706GreenKevin AndersonSadie AndersonHampton SC48(DNC)48
97th3587BlueHenry MasonBelinda MasonBlithfield SC(DNC)4949
98th3644GreenJon BloicePhilippa BloiceWhitstable YC49(DNC)49
99th3414BlueIan LaingAndrew HuntHollingworth Lake SC(DNC)5050
100th3755RedPeter JacksonPauline MunroeBlackpool & Fleetwood YC50(DNC)50
101st3651BlueKeiran O'FarrellFionn O'Farrell (DNC)5151
102nd3625RedRichard BramleyTony ChealShoreham SC51(DNC)51
103rd3479BlueRupert FletcherTbaMidland(DNC)5252
104th3717RedJohn GreenJames AlexanderWembley SC52(DNC)52
105th3333GreenJohn AdamsNeville CaineTamesis53(DNC)53
106th3571GreenAlan FeistStephen ComleyBristol Corinthian YC54(DNC)54
107th3581GreenBrendan OConnellJanet OConnellBlithfield SC(DNF)DNC61
107th3656GreenOlly Turner Starcross YC(BFD)DNC61
107th3687GreenMatt GreenfieldMatt Lulham‑RobinsonChew Valley SC(BFD)DNC61
107th3599RedDuncan BellOliver JenkinsHampton SC(BFD)DNC61
107th3655RedKaren HilesMartin WalkerShoreham SC(DNS)DNC61
107th3744RedChristopher LuscombeKaren LuscombeBlithfield SC(DNF)DNC61
107th2997BlueHarry StewardAnna RaysonFishers Green(DNC)DNF61
107th3597BlueMo AllenAmy AllenFishers Green SC(DNC)DNF61
107th3606BlueKen DuffellJoseph WoodsTamesis(DNC)WAY61
107th3645BlueSteve HallAlison HallBurnham SC(DNC)BFD61
107th3673BlueCaroline CroftBeka JonesBartley SC(DNC)BFD61
107th3695BluePete SlackDan JohnsonBlithfield SC(DNC)WAY61
107th3690BlackTim HarridgeLucy BurnHampton SC(DNC)DNF61
107th3731BlackAndy JonesMaddie JonesBurghfield(DNC)BFD61
