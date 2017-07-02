Adventure across the Atlantic!

by Jo Roberts, Hyde Sails today at 3:30 pm

Who doesn't love a good adventure... with stories of storms, icebergs and a few new underwater friends Hyde Sails Own Label Manager Luke Yeates and his fiancée Jessie Zevalkink are currently crossing the Atlantic Ocean aboard Desiree, a 37ft 1962 Pearson Invicta yawl.

Read about the story so far at katieandjessieonaboat.com

You can track their progress at share.garmin.com/jessicazevalkink with the password 'Desiree62'.

Currently they are around half way to the UK!