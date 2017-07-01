RS:X Youth World Championship at Circolo Surf Torbole - Overall

by Leonardo Omezzoli today at 6:01 am

Tom Reuveny (ISR) is the undisputed champion of the RS:X Youth World Championship held at Circolo Surf Torbole between the 24th of June and the 1st of July. For the female league, the gold medal goes to Maya Morris (ISR).

As expected Nicolò Renna is the new U17 world champion, and his performance on Friday was as exceptional as the previous days. Friday's race was exciting, incredible and kept everyone on their toes up to the last minute. The wind and the lake's conditions animated the show, which was followed by many people from Torbole's lake front and by some spectators who reached the very field of the competition to watch first-hand the competition unfolding.

Once again on Saturday Circolo Surf Torbole's organization - backed by FIV and by the main sponsors, Garda Trentino and Hydrodolomiti - was excellent on this most important day of the Championship - the final battle to settle the scores. The twelve best athletes of each category faced each other in an exciting head to head. Three rounds to halve the group again to find the winners of the contest, from twelve to six and then to three, and then, the Final round to find the Champion.

The Championship has been exciting from the first day's racing, where the Garda Trentino had the chance to show itself for the great sailing stage it is. A place capable of hosting important, international level competitions, a fact which was also highlighted by Olympic champion Alessandra Sensini, current Vice President of CONI and guest of the championship from its beginning, who came to watch tomorrow's best windsurfers. The next Olympic Games are getting close - though not too close - and Tokyo 2020 may already be an objective to reach for the many of these racers. Italy did well and, though having space to grow further, already has athletes who have a lot to show in the Olympic RS:X class. Observers, especially the ones working for the Italian national team, joined the spectators through the days of the competition to keep an eye on the athletes who, in turn, distinguished themselves with excellent performances.

The curtain closes on Circolo Surf Torbole and the RS:X Youth World Championship, but it's only an interval. We will meet again in 2018 with the Mixed Windsurf Championship and possibly (president Armando Bronzetti recently revealed the Circolo's candidacy as host of the event) in 2019, the year of the selections for the Olympic Games, for the RS:X Olympic class General World Championship. Torbole and its Circolo keep on being Garda Lake's gem for all things windsurfing.

Full results can be found here.