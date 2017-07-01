Please select your home edition
or
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Tweets
FREE UK Wide Delivery on selected items from TridentUK!
by TridentUK on 1 Jul
1 July 2017
Tweet
Boat Care
|
Book, DVDs
|
Chandlery
|
Clothing
|
Cover & Sails
|
Engines
|
Trailers & Trollies
|
Dinghy Classes
Here's a selection of clothing items offering FREE UK Wide Delivery...
Buoyancy Aids
Trident Buoyancy Aid
rrp £45.00
NOW £
40.50
Junior £33.75
Gill Pro Buoyancy Aid
rrp £65
NOW £57.00
Junior £47.00
Gul Ladies Pro Race 50N Buoyancy Aid
£50.00
Gill Compressor Vest Buoyancy Aid
rrp £85.00
NOW £77.50
Dinghy Tops
Gul Gamma Taped
Spray Top
rrp £65.00
from £45.00
Gill Thermal Dinghy Top
rrp £109.00
NOW £100.00
Junior £80.00
Gul Shore Spray Top
£45.00
Junior £37.50
Crewsaver Phase
2 Race Top
rrp 80.00
NOW £72.00
Junior £61.20
Layers
Trident Thermal
Fleece Suit
£39.95
Junior £34.00
Gill Mens Hydrophobe Top
£49.00
Junior £29.00
Gill Speedskin Skiff Suit
rrp £99.00
NOW £89.00
Junior £55.00
Gill Pro Salopettes
rrp £109.00
NOW £95.00
Footwear
Gill Hiking Boots
rrp £59.00
NOW £55.00
Junior £40.00
Gill Dinghy Trapeze Boots
rrp£55.00
NOW £49.00
Junior £36.00
Gill Competition Boots
rrp £59.00
NOW £55.00
Junior £45.00
Trident Zipped Sailing Boot - sz 10
£33.00
end of line - last few left!
Accessories
TridentUK Wet/ Dry Bag
rrp £60.00
NOW £50.00
Gill Race Sunglasses
rrp £49.00
NOW £44.10
Optimum Series 3 Watch
rrp £65.95
NOW £59.40
Optimum Time Race Watch
£56.95
Don't keep this to yourself! forward it to a friend
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email
or call 0191 490 1736
Team Trident
Share
Tweet
Forward
+1
Share
Copyright © 2017 TridentUk, All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Towing Accessories, Tips and Advice
Full range of accessories from TridentUK
Towing accessories, tips and some facts you might not know to help you when you take your boat up and down the country to events.
Posted on 24 Jun
Replace your Ropes with at least 10% off
For One Week Only at TridentUK
Take a look at the wide variety of ropes at TridentUK and enjoy at least 10% off all ropes and shockcord. You can shop by size and by brand.
Posted on 17 Jun
Spoil Dad this year with these Gift Ideas!
Ideas from TridentUK for Father's Day on 18th June
Father's Day is on 18th June and TridentUK have a host of ideas to spoil him with a special gift.
Posted on 9 Jun
A - Z of Sailing Essentials with TridentUK
From Anchor to Zip Tech!
From Anchor to Zip Tech with a product for every letter in-between!
Posted on 4 Jun
Free Gloves on orders over £50!
For a limited time only at TridentUK
Spend £50 or more on the TridentUK website and claim your pair of free gloves! Simply choose your size at the checkout.
Posted on 28 May
Up to 30% off Buoyancy Aids & Life Jackets
A variety of shapes, sizes and brand at TridentUK
Buoyancy Aids and Life Jackets for Men, Women, Children & Pets! A variety of Shapes, Sizes & Brands to suit everyone at TridentUK.
Posted on 21 May
Top Ten May Offers at TridentUK
Whilst stocks last!
Snap up a bargain at TridentUK. 20% off the Cobra HH500 Floating Handheld Marine VHF with Bluetooth, 20% Gill Pro Gloves Long Finger gloves, 20% off Plastic Padding Gelcoat Filler and many more great deals!
Posted on 14 May
Time it to perfection!
Up to 15% Off & Free Delivery* on watches at TridentUK
Up to 15% Off & Free Delivery* on watches at TridentUK.
Posted on 8 May
Have the Winning Edge
Free Graduation Stickers with every TridentUK order
Give yourself the winning edge with free Graduation Stickers with every order until 11.55pm, while stocks last!
Posted on 28 Apr
Looking for a new holdall for your kit?
TridentUK have 'Bags of Choice'!
TridentUK have 'Bags of Choice' with holdalls by Crewsaver, Gill, Gul, Ronstan as well as their own-brand wet/dry holdall.
Posted on 22 Apr
Upcoming Events
Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul
Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul
Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul
Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul
World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul
Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul
East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul
Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul
Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy