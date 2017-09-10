191st Babbacombe Regatta to be held on 9-10 September 2017
9-10 September 2017
191st Babbacombe Regatta © BCSC
We warmly welcome visitors to our regattas and try our best to deliver a great mix of sailing and social events.
The earliest recorded Babbacombe Regatta was in 1820 when it was won by Mr T Cary. These first Regattas were modest affairs and attracted mostly local sailors and crew. However the Regatta assumed more importance when a committee was set up in 1870. Their enthusiasm soon ensured that the Babbacombe Regatta became an essential part of Torbay's sailing calendar. The Committee meets annually to ensure the continued success of this two day event.
For more information or to register your interest please email
- Adult £25 – includes free boat hire to BCSC sailors
- Junior £15 – includes free boat hire to BCSC sailors
- Our Commodore, Dave Homer warmly invites you to his evening reception on the Saturday 7.30pm onwards in the top clubhouse. Free Buffet included.
For any spectator, Oddicombe is a great place to spend a day. Including our own stocked galley, there is a very popular cafe/bar called Three Degrees West as well as a pub on an adjacent beach called The Cary Arms.
Find out more at babbacombe-sc.com/wp/events/babbacombe-regatta-2
Babbacombe Corinthian Sailing Club is located at Oddicombe Beach. Torquay. Devon. TQ1 3LS
The event is sponsored by Torquay Real Estate. Boat Parking is available on request.
