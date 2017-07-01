Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
ICOM IC-M23 Buoyant VHF Marine Transceiver
ICOM IC-M23 Buoyant VHF Marine Transceiver

GC32 Villasimius Cup - Overall

by GC32 Racing Tour today at 7:10 pm 28 June - 1 July 2017

Jason Carroll and Team Argo were unstoppable at the GC32 Villasimius Cup after the American crew foiled to victory on a beautiful final day in Sardinia.

The breeze started around 10 knots from the west and built to 18 knots by the end of four windward-leeward races that saw the fleet charging downwind at speeds approaching 30 knots. It was the perfect conclusion to the second round of this season’s GC32 Racing Tour.

Carroll didn’t win a race today but throughout the 10 races he never finished outside the top three, demonstrating a level of consistency that no other crew could come close to matching. For an Owner Driver competing against Olympic medal winning helmsmen such as Iker Martinez on Movistar-Ventana Group and Erik Heil on Armin Strom, Carroll’s feat is all the more remarkable. However, the level-headed American didn’t seem that surprised. “Some of us Owner Drivers show up at maybe more events than others, so we’ve put in the time and the practice on the boat which really helps us. I’ve got a great team around me and we divided up the decision making on board to help take the load off Alister [Richardson] and I think that has helped us this week.”

The battle for second place was a three-way battle that all came down to the final race. Martinez seized victory in race 10 and almost made his way on to the podium. Movistar-Ventana Group finished tied for third with Mamma Aiuto! but it was Naofumi Kamei who edged out Martinez in the tie-break and made it to the podium. While the tie-break kept them out of the top three, Spanish did come out the right side of a tie-break in the other close-fought contest of the day, the Anonimo Speed Challenge. After two speed runs each lasting around 90 seconds, the Spanish finished neck and neck with Argo on their best timed run. However the slower of their runs was faster for Martinez, earning him the Anonimo Nautilo watch.

Close racing out of the fast reaching start, the most critical part of each race on the final day of the GC32 Villasimius Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
Close racing out of the fast reaching start, the most critical part of each race on the final day of the GC32 Villasimius Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

It was oh-so-nearly an Owner Driver one-two for Argo and Mamma Aiuto!. But the Japanese boat was struggling as the breeze built later in the afternoon and finished last in the final race, allowing Realteam to pip the Japanese to the runner-up spot by just two points. Despite finishing second overall, Jérôme Clerc was kicking himself for not starting better in today’s races. “We were not getting it right at the start,” said the Swiss winner of the GC32 Riva Cup in May. “Fortunately we were making good tactical decisions, picking good wind shifts and getting our way back into the races.”

Getting to the first turning mark and the big bear-away manoeuvre on the final day of the GC32 Villasimius Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
Getting to the first turning mark and the big bear-away manoeuvre on the final day of the GC32 Villasimius Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

The stronger breeze suited Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco, with Pierre Casiraghi turning on the afterburners in the big conditions. The crew finished second in race 8 and for the start of race 9 they launched off the line with split-second timing, extending an early lead to win comfortably. Casiraghi and crew punched the air in delight, after some tough days earlier in the regatta. The start of the final race, once again it was Malizia who punched out to an early lead, until a gybe that put paid to their dream of back to back wins. “We were on fire,” said Casiraghi, “but we picked up a knot in the gennaker sheet during a gybe and couldn’t grind it on. Was nice to get a race win, would have been even better to get two.”

Armin Strom leaping out of the water as she rounds the leeward mark on the final day of the GC32 Villasimius Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
Armin Strom leaping out of the water as she rounds the leeward mark on the final day of the GC32 Villasimius Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

Malizia tactician Seb Col said the big breeze conditions today were some of the best he has seen. “It was perfect sailing today, very fast, nice waves, a lot of fun, and good training for Palma. I think what we had today could be quite similar to what we get in Palma.”

This afternoon Jason Carroll and his crew held aloft the GC32 Villasimius Cup in the Marina di Villasimius. This evening the closing ceremony and final party takes place at the Valtur Tanka resort. The GC32 fleet will meet again in a month’s time at the 36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE on 2nd to 5th August.

The GC32 Villasimius Cup took place with support from; Valtur Tanka Village, Marina di Villasimius, Lega Navale Italiana Sezione Villasimius, Regional partners: Regione Sardegna, Comune di Villasimius, Villasimius Area Marina Protetta - Capo Carbonara and Capitaneria di Porto. Hospitality partner: Ventana Group

Racing at the GC32 Villasimius Cup took place over 28th June-1st July, with the competition also featuring the GC32 Racing Tour’s new Anonimo Speed Challenge.

www.gc32racingtour.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series Act 3, Madeira day 2
SAP Extreme Sailing Team stays ahead but the battle heats up SAP Extreme Sailing Team continued its impressive podium-finishing form on the second day of Stadium Racing in Madeira, further extending its lead in the third Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™. Posted today at 8:30 am GC32 Villasimius Cup day 3
Argo extends as Realteam and Mamma Aiuto! lock horns Realteam rose to second overall behind the hard-to-catch Team Argo on day three of the GC32 Villasimius Cup. However, it's the Owner Drivers that continue to make the running in Sardinia. Posted on 30 Jun Extreme Sailing Series Act 3, Madeira day 1
SAP Extreme Sailing Team sneak ahead SAP Extreme Sailing Team took an early lead on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3, as the international fleet of seven GC32s raced against the stunning backdrop of the Madeira Islands capital, Funchal, in front of a packed Race Village. Posted on 29 Jun GC32 Villasimius Cup day 2
Jason and the Argonauts seize the early advantage Jason Carroll expertly steered his Argonauts to an early lead at the GC32 Villasimius Cup in Southern Sardinia today. The second stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour got underway with four races in breeze ranging from 10 to 20 knots on flat water. Posted on 29 Jun GC32 Villasimius Cup day 1
Big Wednesday stops play Big wind and big waves put paid to any hope of holding racing on day one at the GC32 Villasimius Cup in Southern Sardinia today. The second stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour is a very different venue to the flat-water of Lake Garda. Posted on 28 Jun GC32 Villasimius Cup starts tomorrow
Ready for full throttle Seven teams are about to be unleashed at the GC32 Villasimius Cup, the second stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour, with high-speed foiling competition due to kick off on Wednesday in Sardinia. Posted on 27 Jun The new generation of foiling sailor
We talk to Richard Mason Richard Mason is a Musto Clothing Ambassador and one of the up-and-coming sailors in the modern foiling classes. We spoke to him after the UK Moth Nationals in Paignton about his sailing in the Moth and on the Extreme Sailing Series. Posted on 27 Jun Barcelona to host fourth Act
Of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ The Extreme Sailing Series™ is set to return to Spain as Barcelona is announced as host for the fourth Act of the 2017 season, in a four-year deal with Host Venue Partner Fundación Navegación Oceánica de Barcelona, FNOB. Posted on 25 Jun Extreme Sailing Series™ set for Madeira Islands
After a successful debut Act in 2016 After a successful debut Act in 2016, the Extreme Sailing Series™ is ready to return to Madeira Islands for the third round of the 2017 season. Posted on 23 Jun Gearing up for the GC32 Villasimius Cup
Foiling cat racing set for Sardinia America's Cup-style foiling catamaran racing will be coming to Sardinia in just two weeks' time when the GC32 Racing Tour visits Villasimius in the southeast corner of the Italian island. Posted on 18 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy