YES! wins the Gold Roman Bowl in the Round the Island Race 2017

by Peta Stuart-Hunt, ISC Race Press Officer today at 5:42 pm 1 July 2017

There are still a few hundred boats needing to finish their 2017 Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay, but mathematically none of them will be able to dislodge Adam Gosling's JPK 10.80 YES! from the top of the overall results, hence scoring them the biggest trophy of the day, the Gold Roman Bowl.

Often they say that the race is won either by the biggest or the smallest boats and for a time it looked like this would be a big boat race, after an impressive performance from Irvine Laidlaw's Reichel-Pugh 82, Highland Fling XI.

However, with Fling sitting at the top of the results table, Yes! and much of the rest of the IRC1 fleet within which she was racing, stormed home to dislodge a number of previous finishers from the top positions.

Highland Fling did manage to hold onto second, but ultimately Yes! was in another league taking victory by just under eight minutes corrected. Gosling's team a well-known group in the Solent and have won a great many trophies and plaudits but the Round the Island Race win had thus far eluded them.

Round the Island Race 2017 - photo © Tom Hicks / www.solentaction.com
Round the Island Race 2017 - photo © Tom Hicks / www.solentaction.com

This afternoon they join a very special group of 81 winners from the illustrious race. Congratulations to all of the team. #raceforall #comesailaway

All the news, images and video are available from the official website, www.roundtheisland.org.uk

