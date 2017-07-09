Please select your home edition
Blazin Digital Topper Irish Nationals at East Antrim Boat Club - Preview

by Tom Jobling today at 6:47 pm 7-9 July 2017

With only days to go, the countdown towards the 'Topper Irish National Championships' - now in its 30th year - has started in earnest.

East Antrim Boat Club are the hosts and the leading LED signage and marketing company Blazin Digital are the sponsors for this all-Ireland youth extravaganza.

The championship, which will be sailed on the expanses of Larne Lough, runs from 7th to 9th July. It has already attracted huge interest with over 50 online entries already confirmed. Competitors will be travelling from across the provinces of Ireland, as well as from various GB based Topper fleets.

At the launch of this Topper championship East Antrim's Commodore Stephen Craig said; "We are honoured to be awarded this prestigious event and delighted to be alongside the Topper family again. We of course welcome aboard our principal, and very generous sponsor, Blazin Digital." He continued, "EABC's Topper fleet will be led out by Rory Williamson, our newest champion sailor. Rory brought home the Topper Southern title recently. Finally, and on behalf of the membership here at EABC, I send a welcome to the competitors their families and supporters. Let me also take this opportunity to thank all of our club volunteers, and indeed the support of our neighbouring clubs, without whom this event would not be possible."

Adding to the Commodore's comments, Michael Fairfowl said; "Blazin Digital are very proud to be the 2017 sponsors for the Topper Irish Nationals. Our business has been blessed with support from the local community in Co. Antrim and it is our pleasure to return this support by providing sponsorship. All the team at Blazin Digital wish everybody a great and safe weekend. I am sure many great memories will be created during the event and it will be our joy to share them with you. Really looking forward to it!

Details of the 'Blazin Digital TOPPER Irish National Championships' are at www.tinc17eabc.com

The final words are from the thirteen-year-old Topper Southern Champion, EABC's Rory Williamson; "I am really excited that the Irish Nationals are being held at East Antrim Boat Club. To get a good result at my own club would be fantastic so I will be trying my hardest to place well. I am looking forward to not only racing with my fellow Irish sailors but also some of my friends from England, Scotland and Wales. I think it is going to be an amazing few days of racing. BRING IT ON!"

