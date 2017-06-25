Please select your home edition
Enterprise Midland Area Double Chine Series at Earlswood Lakes Sailing Club

by Paul Young & Ella Crabtree today at 8:38 am 25 June 2017
Enterprises at Earlswood Lakes © Janice Bottomley

This event, the fifth in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Earlswood Lake Sailing Club on Sunday the 25th of June 2017. Eight boats, which included four visitors (from Emberton Park, Midland, and Rugby and Daventry Sailing Clubs), were greeted by warm weather and reasonable southerly breeze blowing down Windmill Lake.

Race 1

Martin Davies and Aimee Allsopp (Rugby and Daventry/Midland) get a good start and round the windward buoy first with Paul Young and Ella Crabtree (Midland) second followed closely by Graham Bentley and his crew Bernie Powers (Earlswood). Graham and Bernie passed Paul and Ella on the run and gained inside water at the leeward mark. They held second place with Paul staying close behind and putting the pressure on. During this Martin and Aimee built a comfortable lead which they held until the finish, despite having lost their tiller extension two laps in. On the last beat Paul and Ella made good use of a wind shift to pass Graham and Bernie and steal second place. Graham and Bernie came a close third with Martin Bottomley and his crew Ray Ball (Emberton Park) coming fourth.

Race 2

The second race was sailed back to back and got off to an eventful start with Jamie Cuxson and George Faraday (Earlswood) being over the line. Martin and Aimee round the windward mark first after retrieving a spare tiller extension in between the races. Paul and Ella rounded second with Graham and Bernie very close behind. Going downwind Graham and Bernie passed Paul and Ella on a run to gain second place. Paul and Ella gained inside water at the leeward mark to regain second and pulled away from Graham and Bernie. Martin Davies held his nerve to the finish, despite Paul and Ella gaining on him. Paul and Ella finished second with Graham and Bernie again third. Jamie and George fought hard through the race after having to restart and ended fourth.

Race 3

After an excellent lunch of lasagne and scones, Graham and Bernie rounded the windward mark first and lead through the race to finish first. Jamie and George rounded second with Paul and Ella close behind. Martin and Aimee briefly overtook Paul and Ella on the run but after having to perform a 720- due impeding another competitor who had right of way- they dropped behind them before performing another 720-turn due to another incident and dropping to fifth. Paul and Ella overtook Jamie and George on the second beat before Martin and Aimee overtook them having managed to climb back to second. After a battle for the rest of the race Paul and Ella managed to take second with Martin and Aimee following in third and Jamie and George taking fourth again. Graham and Bernie won the race and took second overall.

The overall winning helm Martin Davies thanked everyone at Earlswood Lake SC for a good day's racing.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1st22320Martin DaviesAimee AllsoppRugby and Daventry SC/ Midland SC11‑32
2nd23274Graham BentleyBernie PowersEarlswood Lakes SC‑3314
3rd22901Paul YoungElla CrabtreeMidland SC‑2224
4th23164Jamie CuxsonGeorge FaradayEarlswood Lakes SC‑5448
5th23248Martin BottomleyRay BallEmberton Park SC4‑559
6th20361Oliver MasonMegan WardMidland SC‑66612
7th22907Austin JonesJohn EvansEarlswood Lakes SC77(DNC)14
8th18357Chris HailesJames HailesEarlswood Lakes SC88(DNC)16
Related Articles

