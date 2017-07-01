Please select your home edition
RYA welcomes new member reward partner - Simply Hammocks

by Emma Slater today at 3:57 pm 1 July 2017
RYA member reward partner Simply Hammocks © Simply Hammocks

The RYA is delighted to introduce Simply Hammocks as the latest organisation to come on board as an RYA Member Reward Partner, joining over 70 existing reward partners offering exclusive discounts and offers to the RYA's 109,000 plus members.

All RYA members will now be able to enjoy 5% discount, with 12 month warranty when they purchase online from Simply Hammocks. Members will also get FREE EXPRESS DELIVERY with the majority of orders (97%) arriving the very next day.

"Whether you want to read a book, doze off or enjoy the scenery, a Hammock is the perfect place to hang out", commented Greg from Simply Hammocks.

"They can be fixed almost anywhere, between two trees, between two walls or even on the foredeck of a yacht, so they would make the perfect addition to your boating kit and add some extra usable space on board", Greg added.

Simply Hammocks have been selling hammocks online since 2010. All of their hammocks are handmade using traditional techniques and each hammock is put through rigorous testing to ensure they sell only the very best hammocks. Along with winning "Best Hammock 2016", their products have also been award the coveted TUV and GS Safety & Quality Marks.

"Simply Hammocks are a wonderful addition to our Member Rewards scheme offering something a little bit different to our members. I'm sure everyone who takes advantage of this offer will really enjoy their Hammock," commented RYA Membership Engagement Officer, Gemma Garrett.

To find out more about this great offer and how to claim your discount visit the RYA Simply Hammocks Member Benefits page www.rya.org.uk/go/simplyhammocks and login with your membership details.

To join the RYA visit www.rya.org.uk/go/join

Love Boating? Then why not join the association that promotes and protects, safe, successful and rewarding British boating. Join today and support the RYA in protecting your boating rights and freedoms. Take advantage of free advice and support on all aspects of your boating, as well as enjoying a range of fantastic personal member offers. Find out more by calling 02380 604 159, email or visit www.rya.org.uk

