K6 EuroCup at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda, Italy - Day 4

by Heather Chipperfield & Dave Hall today at 12:44 pm

Day 3 (by Heather Chipperfield)

Today was biblical. There are RIB drivers who have been working in Riva for 30+ years who say they have never seen anything like it. A Ponale wind (straight down the mountain) came out of nowhere accompanied by forked lightening and hail stones the size of golf balls.

Those who were nearest to the line of wind didn't have time to drop sails, but those who have been to Garda before knew to get in the water, capsized or turtled if possible. The Ponale wind doesn't last long but behind it came the strong Northerly wind (Peler) making the slow sail back in extremely difficult.

It's interesting how people cope with things like this. All respect to the Australina boats who sailed into the lee of the cliff right next to a café and, once assured that there would be no more racing(!), sent one of their team swimming to shore to get their Dark 'N' Stormys.

Nick Jones and his team moored themselves to a mark in the centre of the lake to sit it out. On return Twinkie said once they were settled down, her Dad and Steve decided they were hungry and had their lunch in 50+ knots. 'It's the strangest picnic I've ever had. Awesome, my brother will be so jealous!'

Once we were all in and starting to tell our tales over a reviving beer, the 3rd storm (70+kts) came in. Southerly this time – the Ora. Epic.

Unbelievably, apart from some cuts and bruises and a few tattered sails, there were no injuries or damage. Respect to the seamanship and courage of the sailors, and respect for the boats. Those of us who were there will never forget this day.

Day 4 (by Dave Hall)

After 2 days of abandoned races it was good for the fleet to get out and blow the cob webs away. The past two days have been somewhat crazy with epic storms and wind, there will be many a tail for many years as teams recall how the drama unfolded when the 50 knot storm crossed the fleet. All was well with only a few damaged sails – with some boats even making it to the windward shore for a beer at the café while they waited for it to pass.

So finally, the fleet got away with a stiff but somewhat cool breeze from the south kicking in. Neil Fulcher with Oliver and Harry led the charge followed by Dave Hall with Bryan and Graham. They had a tussle all the way round until the final drop when Neils team just caught the spinnaker in the water allowing Dave to slip through. The second race in an increasing wind saw Daves team lead the way followed by team Nick Jones. This stayed the same until the final drop when Team Jones spinnaker went trawling allowing team Trueman through to second.

One more day left and we will see what Garda has to throw at us for the final day.

Results after Day 4:

Pos Sail No Helm & Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 GBR 220 Dave Hall & Bryan Sargeny & Graham Hoy ‑2 1 2 1 1 5 2 GBR 222 Neil Fulcher & Oliver Boosey & Harry Clarke 1 2 1 2 (dns) 6 3 GBR 213 Nick Jones & Twinkie Jones & Steve Dewherry 3 3 3 3 ‑5 12 4 GBR 208 Martin Wedge & Scott Allen ‑8 5 5 4 3 17 5 GBR 172 Mike Truman & Martin Gibson & Tim Williams 5 ‑10 7 5 2 19 6 GBR 216 Peter Kirkby & Richard Barker & Heather Chipperfield 6 4 4 (dns) dns 26 7 GBR 22 Jeff Vander Borght & Dave Guthrie & Hugh Duncan 10 7 (dns) 6 4 27 8 AUT 146 George Blating & Guenter Blating & Valentina Blating 4 6 8 (dns) dns 30 9 GBR 195 Steve Bales & Jon Rigby & Jon Smith 7 9 6 (dns) dns 34 10 GBR 135 Phil Waterfall & Chris Corner & Malcolm Hull (dns) 8 9 dns dns 41 11 GBR 122 John Tabor & Chris Burrows & Richard Kidd 9 11 10 (dns) dns 42