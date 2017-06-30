Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
Gul Aqua Grip Hydro Shoes
Gul Aqua Grip Hydro Shoes

K6 EuroCup at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda, Italy - Day 4

by Heather Chipperfield & Dave Hall today at 12:44 pm 26-30 June 2017

Day 3 (by Heather Chipperfield)

Today was biblical. There are RIB drivers who have been working in Riva for 30+ years who say they have never seen anything like it. A Ponale wind (straight down the mountain) came out of nowhere accompanied by forked lightening and hail stones the size of golf balls.

Those who were nearest to the line of wind didn't have time to drop sails, but those who have been to Garda before knew to get in the water, capsized or turtled if possible. The Ponale wind doesn't last long but behind it came the strong Northerly wind (Peler) making the slow sail back in extremely difficult.

It's interesting how people cope with things like this. All respect to the Australina boats who sailed into the lee of the cliff right next to a café and, once assured that there would be no more racing(!), sent one of their team swimming to shore to get their Dark 'N' Stormys.

Nick Jones and his team moored themselves to a mark in the centre of the lake to sit it out. On return Twinkie said once they were settled down, her Dad and Steve decided they were hungry and had their lunch in 50+ knots. 'It's the strangest picnic I've ever had. Awesome, my brother will be so jealous!'

Once we were all in and starting to tell our tales over a reviving beer, the 3rd storm (70+kts) came in. Southerly this time – the Ora. Epic.

Unbelievably, apart from some cuts and bruises and a few tattered sails, there were no injuries or damage. Respect to the seamanship and courage of the sailors, and respect for the boats. Those of us who were there will never forget this day.

Day 4 (by Dave Hall)

After 2 days of abandoned races it was good for the fleet to get out and blow the cob webs away. The past two days have been somewhat crazy with epic storms and wind, there will be many a tail for many years as teams recall how the drama unfolded when the 50 knot storm crossed the fleet. All was well with only a few damaged sails – with some boats even making it to the windward shore for a beer at the café while they waited for it to pass.

So finally, the fleet got away with a stiff but somewhat cool breeze from the south kicking in. Neil Fulcher with Oliver and Harry led the charge followed by Dave Hall with Bryan and Graham. They had a tussle all the way round until the final drop when Neils team just caught the spinnaker in the water allowing Dave to slip through. The second race in an increasing wind saw Daves team lead the way followed by team Nick Jones. This stayed the same until the final drop when Team Jones spinnaker went trawling allowing team Trueman through to second.

One more day left and we will see what Garda has to throw at us for the final day.

Results after Day 4:

PosSail NoHelm & CrewR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1GBR 220Dave Hall & Bryan Sargeny & Graham Hoy‑212115
2GBR 222Neil Fulcher & Oliver Boosey & Harry Clarke1212(dns)6
3GBR 213Nick Jones & Twinkie Jones & Steve Dewherry3333‑512
4GBR 208Martin Wedge & Scott Allen‑8554317
5GBR 172Mike Truman & Martin Gibson & Tim Williams5‑1075219
6GBR 216Peter Kirkby & Richard Barker & Heather Chipperfield644(dns)dns26
7GBR 22Jeff Vander Borght & Dave Guthrie & Hugh Duncan107(dns)6427
8AUT 146George Blating & Guenter Blating & Valentina Blating468(dns)dns30
9GBR 195Steve Bales & Jon Rigby & Jon Smith796(dns)dns34
10GBR 135Phil Waterfall & Chris Corner & Malcolm Hull(dns)89dnsdns41
11GBR 122John Tabor & Chris Burrows & Richard Kidd91110(dns)dns42

[LIVE] 3rd Storm of the dayPosted by Circolo Surf Torbole on Wednesday, 28 June 2017
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

K6 EuroCup at Lake Garda day 2
Event starts in style, then the rain rolls in The K6 Eurocup started in great style on Monday 26 June at Fraglia vela Riva, Lake Garda, with bright sunshine and a warm Ora wind. Neil Fulcher and Dave Hall showed us all their heels, but there are still 10 races to go in this 5 day regatta... Posted on 28 Jun K6s at Stone
A cracking weekend on and off the water Stone Sailing Club put on their usual hospitality welcoming the K6 fleet to what turned out to be two days of great sailing in the sun. Posted on 10 Jun K6s at Aldeburgh
First fixture of the 2017 season for the class The Aldeburgh YC on the Suffolk coast hosted the first 2017 season K6 Open meeting over the weekend of 13/14 May. The next fixture is also on the East coast at Stone SC on the Blackwater in early June followed by the bi-annual expedition to Lake Garda. Posted on 18 May K6 Nationals at Royal Lymington
Won by Dave Hall, June Baker and Alice Masterman The fleet were greeted on day one by a strong and gusty North Westerly breeze with a little bit of sunshine. Sailing to the East of the river mouth in the Solent a course was set that crossed the very strong outgoing tide. Posted on 19 Sep 2016 K6 fleet at the Aldeburgh Regatta
A warm sunny week of racing up and down the river Seven K6s enjoyed a week long series of five races at Aldeburgh from Sunday 14th to Friday 19th in great conditions as part of the club's annual regatta. Racing was well organised with plenty of variety in the courses. Posted on 21 Aug 2016 K6 sailors welcome to attend Aldeburgh Regatta
Strong turn-out expected in August The K6 fleet at Aldeburgh Yacht Club would like to welcome competitors from other clubs to join the home fleet of 7 boats during this years Annual Regatta. The Regatta starts on Sunday 14th August and finishes on Friday 19th. Posted on 28 Jul 2016 Building boats, club sailing & boat ownership
We interview Paul Young of Rondar Boats We talked to Paul Young, Managing Director or Rondar Boats, about the boats they build, making changes to classes and also his thoughts on club sailing, boat ownership, and what can be done to invigorate participation in the sport. Posted on 22 Jun 2016 K6 open meeting at Aldeburgh
Five bullets for visitors from Hayling island It was wall to wall sunshine on the Suffolk coast for the annual K6 trip to Aldeburgh. The club boats were joined by 3 visitors who travelled from the deep south. Posted on 7 Jun 2016 Rondar Raceboats online store now open
Purchase sails, spars, rigging, foils, accessories and trailers Rondar Raceboats are pleased to announce that their new e-commerce website is now live, giving users the ability to buy both boats and parts for the extensive range of keelboats and dinghies Rondar build. Posted on 12 Jan 2016 Rondar Raceboats online store
Set for launch with new website Rondar Raceboats are pleased to announce that they'll soon be launching an all new e-commerce website, giving users the ability to buy both boats and parts for the extensive range of keelboats and dinghies Rondar build. Posted on 7 Jan 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy