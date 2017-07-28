Please select your home edition
Icom UK Official Radio Communications Supplier to Ramsgate Week 2017

by Ian Lockyer, ICOM UK today at 12:00 pm 23-28 July 2017
Icom Buoy at Ramsgate Week © Ian Lockyer

Icom will be providing radio communications to the Royal Temple Yacht Club (RTYC) in Ramsgate for their annual regatta, on from the 23rd of July, through to the 28th. The Ramsgate Week regatta has been a feature of the town's calendar for over 100 years and is widely recognised as the friendly regatta.

Icom UK will be supplying the organisers six IC-M73 marine handheld VHF radios to help with the communications between land and water. Race management team, race control and committee boats will use the marine handhelds to oversee the event and to ensure any emergencies are dealt with quickly. In addition, the company have supported the event by sponsoring a buoy and radio prizes.

Carol Stokes on behalf for the RTYC said, "The radios will help us to be more responsive to any emergencies and overall to improve the management of the week. We are extremely grateful for Icom's support and look forward to a long and lasting relationship with them as our communications supplier."

For more information about this great event, visit www.ramsgateweek.com

