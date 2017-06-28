Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Allen A.488 Over Fairlead
Allen A.488 Over Fairlead
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Magnus Olsson Scholarships presented by Santiago Lange in Stockholm

by Mats Olsson today at 1:51 pm 28 June 2017
Klara Wester, Rebecca Netzler and Rasmus Rosengren are presented with the Mange Olsson Award by Santiago Lange © Malcolm Hanes

On Wednesday, the annual scholarships awarded by Mange Olsson's Memorial Fund were presented at a ceremony at Nya Djurgårdsvarvet in Stockholm.

This year's scholarship winners - Klara Wester, Rebecca Netzler and Rasmus Rosengren - are three young enthusiastic sailors who have made inroads into their international sailing careers, while the recipient of the Mange Olsson Award was the Argentinian sailor, Santiago Lange.

Klara Wester and Rebecca Netzler, 22 and 21, respectively, have been sailing together for two years in 49erFX. Their enthusiasm and passion are infectious and they have a determination and ambition to achieve impressive results. In their short time together as crew, they have won numerous events in Sweden in the 49erFX and the Trissjolle. They have also achieved international success in the 49erFX finishing second in the 2016 Junior Worlds, fourth in the 2017 Trofeo Princesa Sofia and eighth at the 2017 World Cup in Hyères.

Mange Olsson Scholarship and Award Winners - photo © Malcolm Hanes
Mange Olsson Scholarship and Award Winners - photo © Malcolm Hanes

"We were incredibly happy when we received this scholarship. It is a great honour. Mange was a legend. We remember him as a sailor who always had a smile on his face and loved what he was doing. Rebecca had the chance to sail with Mange in Sandhamn, it was incredible to be onboard Ericsson 4 with him and listen to him talking about sailing and life", say Rebecca and Klara.

At 23 years old, Rasmus Rosengren had his greatest racing adventure recently, when he was helmsman on the Swedish entry Artemis in the recent Youth Americas Cup in Bermuda. Before then Rasmus had sailed in a wide range of dinghy classes. He is a distinguished competitor who lives for his sport and is now beginning his foiling Nacra 17 campaign for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Cecilia Jonsson as his crew.

"Of course I was very happy when I learnt about the scholarship. I was very surprised as I don't know who nominated me - but I'm glad someone did!" Rasmus said, continuing:
"This summer I will sail the World Match Racing Tour in M32 in Marstrand. And this summer we hope to get our new foil Nacra 17, so after the M32 World Championships we will start our Olympic preparations."

Klara Wester, Rebecca Netzler and Rasmus Rosengren are presented with the Mange Olsson Award by Santiago Lange - photo © Malcolm Hanes
Klara Wester, Rebecca Netzler and Rasmus Rosengren are presented with the Mange Olsson Award by Santiago Lange - photo © Malcolm Hanes

At the same time as the scholarships were awarded, the Argentine sailor and Olympic gold medalist Santiago 'Santi' Lange received the 2017 Mange Olsson Prize. The 55-year-old sailor won the gold medal in Nacra 17 in the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, only eleven months after major surgery to have a cancerous lung removed.

He demonstrated how, with determination and courage, one can turn adversity into success. With his sharp mind and an endearing personality, he is a great inspiration and role model for sailors of all ages. Just like Mange, Santiago is a great team player and has the ability to develop a team so that everyone is performing at their peak when most needed.

"It was a great day and everything was absolutely amazing and well-organized around friendship, family and tradition," says Santiago, and continued:
"To be able to help Rebecca, Klara and Rasmus is a great honour for me, and this fits well with Mange's wish to support young sailors. I met Magnus a few times, especially during Volvo Ocean Race 2008–2009 when he was skipper on Ericsson 3 and I sailed on Telefonica Black. It was fantastic what he did with Ericsson and his team of young inexperienced sailors."

As part of the scholarship, Rebecca, Klara and Rasmus will have the opportunity for Santiago Lange to be their mentor and yesterday they were already planning a joint training session Lake Garda in the near future. The four prize winners also managed to sail together onboard an F18 catamaran, a popular dinghy in the Stockholm archipelago.

"It feels absolutely magical to get this opportunity, and believe that we will be able to take some great steps forward just by being able to share his experiences. It is already apparent that Santi has taken the responsibilities with his award very seriously and really wants to help us", say Klara and Rebecca.

"Santi is a fantastic person and it feels like I've got both a new friend and a new training partner today", says Rasmus.

During his visit to Stockholm, Santiago also made a presentation to a group of Swedish sailors with disabilities, as well as prospective young Swedish Nacra 17 sailors.

The Mange Olsson Memorial Fund also hosted a "Talk, Talk, Talk Youth Workshop" with 26 of Sweden's most promising young sailors with Santiago Lange, Josefin Olsson and Martin Strömberg as speakers.

The Mange Olsson award is awarded in memory of one of the world's biggest and most colorful sailing personalities. The annual Award honours a major international sailor and also aims to promote sailing in Sweden. Past winners have included Torben Grael (BRA), Ben Ainslie (GBR) and Stan Honey (USA).

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

British Sailing Team support continues
Marlow Ropes renew deal as Official Supplier Marlow, the world's leading performance yachting rope, has again been selected as official supplier to the British Sailing Team as they embark on their journey to Tokyo 2020 and beyond. Posted on 27 Jun Kieler Woche overall
Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold On a windy final day at Kiel Week, Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day of Kiel Week. Posted on 25 Jun Allen support East Coast Piers Race
Race from Marconi SC raises funds for The Cirdan Trust Allen is proud to announce its support of the 30th East Coast Piers Race, which raises funds for 'The Cirdan Trust' to further support their important work with socially or physically disadvantaged children. Posted on 25 Jun Kieler Woche day 8
Finns set for match race duel in Medal Races Victory in the Finns at Kiel Week looks set to come down to a duel between Sweden's Max Salminen and Estonia's Deniss Karpak. After winning the final race on a breezy afternoon, Salminen sits at the top of the leaderboard on equal points with his rival. Posted on 24 Jun Kieler Woche day 7
Triple bullets for 470 stars in a windy Westerly A strong wind from the west gusted over 25 knots at Kiel Week, and some big names seized the opportunity to shoot up the leaderboard. Posted on 24 Jun Kieler Woche day 6
Wild weather makes for a topsy-turvy day On a day when Kiel Week's weather threw almost everything at the competitors except the kitchen sink, Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz kept cool heads to move into the overall lead of the 49er FX fleet. Posted on 22 Jun Kieler Woche day 5
44 year old Scheidt shows youngsters the way in 49er fleet Robert Scheidt, after three races of the competition, lies in third overall in the 49er Men's fleet. Forty-four-year-olds aren't meant to be able to race a 49er skiff that effectively but the Brazilian is applying his famous work ethic. Posted on 21 Jun Scheidt headlines at Kiel Week
A host of Olympics stars set to race Robert Scheidt continues his extraordinary career in Olympic sailing as he returns to Kiel Week, where the legendary Brazilian will be competing in the 49er skiff class. Posted on 20 Jun The Tasman Project launched
Strengthening Australian and New Zealand Olympic class sailing Australian Sailing and Yachting New Zealand have signed a joint commitment to attend major regattas on both sides of the Tasman for the next three years, strengthening existing events by generating international quality racing. Posted on 17 Jun Magnus Olsson Prize 2017
Awarded to Santiago Lange Santiago "Santi" Lange, the Argentinian sailor and Olympic Gold medallist, has been awarded the 2017 Magnus 'Mange' Olsson Prize. The 55-year old sailor won the gold medal in the Nacra 17 class in Rio 2016. Posted on 19 May

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy