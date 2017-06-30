Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - 2017 Apr - 728x90
Product Feature
Gul Code Zero 4mm Hybrid Drysuit
Gul Code Zero 4mm Hybrid Drysuit

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain
RS Aero 7 1535
located in Hayling Island

Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships – Firefly Regatta Day 1

by Rebecca Oldfield today at 8:42 am 25-30 June 2017
Fireflys at the Itchenor Schools Championships © Jessica Marsh

Thursday dawned grey, overcast and damp in Chichester Harbour. Hardly ideal sailing conditions since the wind was light too. However, the 48-strong fleet of Fireflys got away for their first race only a few minutes late caused by the fickle breeze.

First to show at the windward mark were Cossie and Izzy Lewis from Sevenoaks School but just behind were Ben Childerley and Ollie Croft from Sherborne College. At the second windward mark, which was the finish, it was Childerley and Croft who took line honours ahead of Harry Barker and Ivan Pylee (Burford School) with Winchester College's Miles Jones and Tiger Tellwright in third place. Jones and Tellwright moved up to second place in the second race behind Dom Lewis and Oscar Wright from Tonbridge School with the Portsmouth Grammar School pairing of Charles Elliott and Joseph Bradley making up the top three.

The third race course took the fleet down-harbour towards East Head. Childerley and Croft led the fleet to the first windward mark – a lead they extended through the race. The battle for second place was very close with Jones and Tellwright just ahead of the James Allen's Girls School crew of Julia Mellors and Eveline Suer.

A picnic lunch was enjoyed on the beach at East Head before the fourth race on a course set by race officer Alastair Shaw in the Stocker Lake area south of Thorney Island. With the wind variable in strength and deviating through 45 degrees, Childerley and Croft played cat and mouse with Jones and Tellwright up a conservative track up the centre of the course. However, those who went way left risked the stronger tide that flourished as the pressure built from the South. The windward mark saw the leaders Julian Fung and Elliott Marshall (Rugby School) ahead of Elliott and Bradley with Tonbridge School's Rory Fulton and Harry Tilling not far behind. At the leeward mark the wind was very light and the subsequent beat tested the leaders. Fulton and Tilling made the best of the conditions to take first place with Elliott and Bradley second and Fung and Marshall a well deserved third place, their best of the day.

In races five and six Childerley and Croft re-established their winning ways to end the day on top of the leaderboard. Jones and Tellwright scored seventh and second to ensure they have a healthy gap ahead of the chasing pack.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoSchoolHelm & CrewR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
126SherborneBen Childerley & Ollie Croft1419118
218WinchesterMiles Jones & Tiger Tellwright324107218
339RGS GuildfordOliver Perkins & Etienne Westphad6OCS1554434
45PGSCharles Elliott & Joseph Bradley8321222337
56BurfordHarry Barker & Ivan Pylee27816103243
619JAGSJulia Mellors & Eveline Suer15631981648
72RugbyJulian Fung & Elliott Marshall231810314752
836MagdalenEleanor Elder & Cyrus Ledru2086389952
91TonbridgeRory Fulton & Harry Tilling1320121111754
1034MagdalenAdam Rathmell & Ezra Leake241023317659
1145WinchesterTx Firey & Foster Ng9141712231163
1235MagdalenLucy Greenwood & Tom Van Oss145729123567
1315SevenoaksOliver Kidd & Helen Jones271628153869
1411MillfieldScarlett Manzoni & Octavia Greig1617520181470
1540RGS GuildfordPatrick Croghan & James Dickinson1791335131971
1613SevenoaksNick Davies & Ed Salmon712383661374
174Priors FieldAlice Handley & Georgina Sim18131627161275
1816SevenoaksCossie Lewis & Issy Lewis5OCS252252683
1937MagdalenGeorge Potter & Edmund Corker2911113223184
2029ArdinglyHarry Tucker & Robbie Elliot192594BFD3087
2114SevenoaksElias Machetto & Fedora Roma31OCS261115588
223TonbridgeDom Lewis & Oscar Wright412318DNCDNC93
2341RGS GuildfordNick Forbes & Freddie Cousins12152924272199
2444RGS GuildfordAlec Shackleton & Charlie Dorkins35231883923107
2531OundleEd Wilken & Louis de Gale372824173010109
2638MagdalenNick Ng & Juliette Welham11OCS19312425110
2746WinchesterHarry Johnstone & Gerrard Cloke Broure102931263420116
2827SherborneFreddie Last & Ben Fuller302430142028116
2942RGS GuildfordMax Male & Bryn Bennet251922302129116
3028ArdinglyZac Riley & Louis Inglefield33262063334118
3112MillfieldCharlie Mullins & Freddie Poore343214731DNC118
3217SevenoaksMatt Caiger & Alexander Foglu262135391918119
3333OundleHarry Curtis & Milo Cliff212234213722120
3447WinchesterRyan Ghent & Kit Truscrom Eve223032372615125
3510SeafordOliver Randall May & Isobel Porter283336132527126
3625StoweWill Trumper & James Clark322727233633142
379WellingtonLuli Shaw & Owen Evans383439252824149
3824StoweAlex Holmes & William Warde Norbury3631413438DNC180
3943RGS GuildfordHarry Blandford & Milo Coombs423833413537184
4021JAGSCatherine Law & Pandora Mackenzie394037402940185
4123DulwichMax Lams & Charlie Kearney403644284341188
427SeafordThomas Lawson & William Greaves433740424036195
4322DulwichDom Taffs & Luke Cunningham453942443239196
4420JAGSChloe Davies & Amelia Cummings463543454138202
458SeafordSebastian Ellingsen & Lily Henderson4441464342DNC216
4632OundleEdmund Burgess & Rufus Lee Browne414245DNCDNCDNC222

Follow @Itchenor1 for live updates throughout the Schools Week Championships or visit www.itchenorsc.co.uk for the full results.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships day 2
Pank & Campbell win in the RS Feva class The hundred strong fleet left Itchenor Sailing Club in a gentle South-Easterly for the second day of this regatta. With the threat of decreasing breezes and rain the race officer Andy Penman got the fleet off on time for their first race. Posted on 28 Jun Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships day 1
103 RS Fevas start racing in Chichester Harbour Racing was due to start at 1100 in Chichester Harbour on Monday 26 June. The race team set up a course down harbour near East Head. The wind at the time was fickle so race officer Andy Penman delayed the start to allow the wind to settle. Posted on 27 Jun Itchenor Points Week
A tradition that goes back many decades Itchenor Sailing Club's annual Points Week is a tradition that goes back many decades but rarely has there been a more perfect week weather-wise. Posted on 19 Jun Bembridge SC Keelboat Itchenor Weekend
A lively weekend of racing across the Solent Although only three Redwings and five One-Designs signed up for the annual trip to Itchenor Sailing Club, those that did go had a great weekend. Despite the briefing for Saturday's passage race being at 08:00, all the crews appeared to listen carefully. Posted on 5 Jun Norman Moore Trophy at Itchenor
Swallow class racing for the trophy since 1953 The Swallow class at Itchenor Sailing Club has been racing for the Norman Moore Trophy every year since 1953. In this time, the annual open meeting has developed in to the premier home event for the National Swallow Class. Posted on 31 May RS800 Coaching Weekend at Itchenor
With skiff gurus Harvey Hilary and Stevie Wilson Twelve RS800s gathered at the lovely Itchenor SC over the weekend for an action packed two days of coaching with skiff gurus Harvey Hilary and Stevie Wilson. They were greeted with wall to wall sunshine and all-too-tempting cake. Posted on 23 May Fireflys at Rickmansworth
Relaxed rigging and free bacon sarnies A select group of visitors joined the four enthusiastic members for the annual Firefly Open meeting at Rickmansworth Sailing Club on Saturday 6th. A little more sun would have been nice but it was warm and dry and there were no complaints. Posted on 10 May International 14 Easter Tray
A perfect day to start the season The Easter Tray, Good Friday through to Easter Sunday, was perhaps the perfect start to the season. The bank holiday weekend brought fabulous sunshine, with the breeze building slightly each day to ease the 14ers into the first regatta. Posted on 29 Apr Experience sailing in Chichester Harbour
At Itchenor Sailing Club's Open Day Itchenor Sailing Club is delighted to announce that it will be hosting its Open Day supported by Harwoods Group on Sunday 7 May. The Chichester-based club will open its doors to all for sailing taster sessions as part of the annual initiative. Posted on 29 Apr Topper RYA South Zone Squad training
Photos of the fun at Itchenor As one of the parents that trails around the country with a young sailor, it's great to share some photos of the training this weekend at Itchenor. It's really great to see the improvements that these young sailors have made. Posted on 27 Mar

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy