Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships – Firefly Regatta Day 1
by Rebecca Oldfield today at 8:42 am
25-30 June 2017
Fireflys at the Itchenor Schools Championships © Jessica Marsh
Thursday dawned grey, overcast and damp in Chichester Harbour. Hardly ideal sailing conditions since the wind was light too. However, the 48-strong fleet of Fireflys got away for their first race only a few minutes late caused by the fickle breeze.
First to show at the windward mark were Cossie and Izzy Lewis from Sevenoaks School but just behind were Ben Childerley and Ollie Croft from Sherborne College. At the second windward mark, which was the finish, it was Childerley and Croft who took line honours ahead of Harry Barker and Ivan Pylee (Burford School) with Winchester College's Miles Jones and Tiger Tellwright in third place. Jones and Tellwright moved up to second place in the second race behind Dom Lewis and Oscar Wright from Tonbridge School with the Portsmouth Grammar School pairing of Charles Elliott and Joseph Bradley making up the top three.
The third race course took the fleet down-harbour towards East Head. Childerley and Croft led the fleet to the first windward mark – a lead they extended through the race. The battle for second place was very close with Jones and Tellwright just ahead of the James Allen's Girls School crew of Julia Mellors and Eveline Suer.
A picnic lunch was enjoyed on the beach at East Head before the fourth race on a course set by race officer Alastair Shaw in the Stocker Lake area south of Thorney Island. With the wind variable in strength and deviating through 45 degrees, Childerley and Croft played cat and mouse with Jones and Tellwright up a conservative track up the centre of the course. However, those who went way left risked the stronger tide that flourished as the pressure built from the South. The windward mark saw the leaders Julian Fung and Elliott Marshall (Rugby School) ahead of Elliott and Bradley with Tonbridge School's Rory Fulton and Harry Tilling not far behind. At the leeward mark the wind was very light and the subsequent beat tested the leaders. Fulton and Tilling made the best of the conditions to take first place with Elliott and Bradley second and Fung and Marshall a well deserved third place, their best of the day.
In races five and six Childerley and Croft re-established their winning ways to end the day on top of the leaderboard. Jones and Tellwright scored seventh and second to ensure they have a healthy gap ahead of the chasing pack.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|School
|Helm & Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1
|26
|Sherborne
|Ben Childerley & Ollie Croft
|1
|4
|1
|9
|1
|1
|8
|2
|18
|Winchester
|Miles Jones & Tiger Tellwright
|3
|2
|4
|10
|7
|2
|18
|3
|39
|RGS Guildford
|Oliver Perkins & Etienne Westphad
|6
|OCS
|15
|5
|4
|4
|34
|4
|5
|PGS
|Charles Elliott & Joseph Bradley
|8
|3
|21
|2
|22
|3
|37
|5
|6
|Burford
|Harry Barker & Ivan Pylee
|2
|7
|8
|16
|10
|32
|43
|6
|19
|JAGS
|Julia Mellors & Eveline Suer
|15
|6
|3
|19
|8
|16
|48
|7
|2
|Rugby
|Julian Fung & Elliott Marshall
|23
|18
|10
|3
|14
|7
|52
|8
|36
|Magdalen
|Eleanor Elder & Cyrus Ledru
|20
|8
|6
|38
|9
|9
|52
|9
|1
|Tonbridge
|Rory Fulton & Harry Tilling
|13
|20
|12
|1
|11
|17
|54
|10
|34
|Magdalen
|Adam Rathmell & Ezra Leake
|24
|10
|2
|33
|17
|6
|59
|11
|45
|Winchester
|Tx Firey & Foster Ng
|9
|14
|17
|12
|23
|11
|63
|12
|35
|Magdalen
|Lucy Greenwood & Tom Van Oss
|14
|5
|7
|29
|12
|35
|67
|13
|15
|Sevenoaks
|Oliver Kidd & Helen Jones
|27
|16
|28
|15
|3
|8
|69
|14
|11
|Millfield
|Scarlett Manzoni & Octavia Greig
|16
|17
|5
|20
|18
|14
|70
|15
|40
|RGS Guildford
|Patrick Croghan & James Dickinson
|17
|9
|13
|35
|13
|19
|71
|16
|13
|Sevenoaks
|Nick Davies & Ed Salmon
|7
|12
|38
|36
|6
|13
|74
|17
|4
|Priors Field
|Alice Handley & Georgina Sim
|18
|13
|16
|27
|16
|12
|75
|18
|16
|Sevenoaks
|Cossie Lewis & Issy Lewis
|5
|OCS
|25
|22
|5
|26
|83
|19
|37
|Magdalen
|George Potter & Edmund Corker
|29
|11
|11
|32
|2
|31
|84
|20
|29
|Ardingly
|Harry Tucker & Robbie Elliot
|19
|25
|9
|4
|BFD
|30
|87
|21
|14
|Sevenoaks
|Elias Machetto & Fedora Roma
|31
|OCS
|26
|11
|15
|5
|88
|22
|3
|Tonbridge
|Dom Lewis & Oscar Wright
|4
|1
|23
|18
|DNC
|DNC
|93
|23
|41
|RGS Guildford
|Nick Forbes & Freddie Cousins
|12
|15
|29
|24
|27
|21
|99
|24
|44
|RGS Guildford
|Alec Shackleton & Charlie Dorkins
|35
|23
|18
|8
|39
|23
|107
|25
|31
|Oundle
|Ed Wilken & Louis de Gale
|37
|28
|24
|17
|30
|10
|109
|26
|38
|Magdalen
|Nick Ng & Juliette Welham
|11
|OCS
|19
|31
|24
|25
|110
|27
|46
|Winchester
|Harry Johnstone & Gerrard Cloke Broure
|10
|29
|31
|26
|34
|20
|116
|28
|27
|Sherborne
|Freddie Last & Ben Fuller
|30
|24
|30
|14
|20
|28
|116
|29
|42
|RGS Guildford
|Max Male & Bryn Bennet
|25
|19
|22
|30
|21
|29
|116
|30
|28
|Ardingly
|Zac Riley & Louis Inglefield
|33
|26
|20
|6
|33
|34
|118
|31
|12
|Millfield
|Charlie Mullins & Freddie Poore
|34
|32
|14
|7
|31
|DNC
|118
|32
|17
|Sevenoaks
|Matt Caiger & Alexander Foglu
|26
|21
|35
|39
|19
|18
|119
|33
|33
|Oundle
|Harry Curtis & Milo Cliff
|21
|22
|34
|21
|37
|22
|120
|34
|47
|Winchester
|Ryan Ghent & Kit Truscrom Eve
|22
|30
|32
|37
|26
|15
|125
|35
|10
|Seaford
|Oliver Randall May & Isobel Porter
|28
|33
|36
|13
|25
|27
|126
|36
|25
|Stowe
|Will Trumper & James Clark
|32
|27
|27
|23
|36
|33
|142
|37
|9
|Wellington
|Luli Shaw & Owen Evans
|38
|34
|39
|25
|28
|24
|149
|38
|24
|Stowe
|Alex Holmes & William Warde Norbury
|36
|31
|41
|34
|38
|DNC
|180
|39
|43
|RGS Guildford
|Harry Blandford & Milo Coombs
|42
|38
|33
|41
|35
|37
|184
|40
|21
|JAGS
|Catherine Law & Pandora Mackenzie
|39
|40
|37
|40
|29
|40
|185
|41
|23
|Dulwich
|Max Lams & Charlie Kearney
|40
|36
|44
|28
|43
|41
|188
|42
|7
|Seaford
|Thomas Lawson & William Greaves
|43
|37
|40
|42
|40
|36
|195
|43
|22
|Dulwich
|Dom Taffs & Luke Cunningham
|45
|39
|42
|44
|32
|39
|196
|44
|20
|JAGS
|Chloe Davies & Amelia Cummings
|46
|35
|43
|45
|41
|38
|202
|45
|8
|Seaford
|Sebastian Ellingsen & Lily Henderson
|44
|41
|46
|43
|42
|DNC
|216
|46
|32
|Oundle
|Edmund Burgess & Rufus Lee Browne
|41
|42
|45
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|222
Follow @Itchenor1 for live updates throughout the Schools Week Championships or visit www.itchenorsc.co.uk for the full results.
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!