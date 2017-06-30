Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships – Firefly Regatta Day 1

Fireflys at the Itchenor Schools Championships © Jessica Marsh Fireflys at the Itchenor Schools Championships © Jessica Marsh

by Rebecca Oldfield today at 8:42 am

Thursday dawned grey, overcast and damp in Chichester Harbour. Hardly ideal sailing conditions since the wind was light too. However, the 48-strong fleet of Fireflys got away for their first race only a few minutes late caused by the fickle breeze.

First to show at the windward mark were Cossie and Izzy Lewis from Sevenoaks School but just behind were Ben Childerley and Ollie Croft from Sherborne College. At the second windward mark, which was the finish, it was Childerley and Croft who took line honours ahead of Harry Barker and Ivan Pylee (Burford School) with Winchester College's Miles Jones and Tiger Tellwright in third place. Jones and Tellwright moved up to second place in the second race behind Dom Lewis and Oscar Wright from Tonbridge School with the Portsmouth Grammar School pairing of Charles Elliott and Joseph Bradley making up the top three.

The third race course took the fleet down-harbour towards East Head. Childerley and Croft led the fleet to the first windward mark – a lead they extended through the race. The battle for second place was very close with Jones and Tellwright just ahead of the James Allen's Girls School crew of Julia Mellors and Eveline Suer.

A picnic lunch was enjoyed on the beach at East Head before the fourth race on a course set by race officer Alastair Shaw in the Stocker Lake area south of Thorney Island. With the wind variable in strength and deviating through 45 degrees, Childerley and Croft played cat and mouse with Jones and Tellwright up a conservative track up the centre of the course. However, those who went way left risked the stronger tide that flourished as the pressure built from the South. The windward mark saw the leaders Julian Fung and Elliott Marshall (Rugby School) ahead of Elliott and Bradley with Tonbridge School's Rory Fulton and Harry Tilling not far behind. At the leeward mark the wind was very light and the subsequent beat tested the leaders. Fulton and Tilling made the best of the conditions to take first place with Elliott and Bradley second and Fung and Marshall a well deserved third place, their best of the day.

In races five and six Childerley and Croft re-established their winning ways to end the day on top of the leaderboard. Jones and Tellwright scored seventh and second to ensure they have a healthy gap ahead of the chasing pack.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No School Helm & Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1 26 Sherborne Ben Childerley & Ollie Croft 1 4 1 9 1 1 8 2 18 Winchester Miles Jones & Tiger Tellwright 3 2 4 10 7 2 18 3 39 RGS Guildford Oliver Perkins & Etienne Westphad 6 OCS 15 5 4 4 34 4 5 PGS Charles Elliott & Joseph Bradley 8 3 21 2 22 3 37 5 6 Burford Harry Barker & Ivan Pylee 2 7 8 16 10 32 43 6 19 JAGS Julia Mellors & Eveline Suer 15 6 3 19 8 16 48 7 2 Rugby Julian Fung & Elliott Marshall 23 18 10 3 14 7 52 8 36 Magdalen Eleanor Elder & Cyrus Ledru 20 8 6 38 9 9 52 9 1 Tonbridge Rory Fulton & Harry Tilling 13 20 12 1 11 17 54 10 34 Magdalen Adam Rathmell & Ezra Leake 24 10 2 33 17 6 59 11 45 Winchester Tx Firey & Foster Ng 9 14 17 12 23 11 63 12 35 Magdalen Lucy Greenwood & Tom Van Oss 14 5 7 29 12 35 67 13 15 Sevenoaks Oliver Kidd & Helen Jones 27 16 28 15 3 8 69 14 11 Millfield Scarlett Manzoni & Octavia Greig 16 17 5 20 18 14 70 15 40 RGS Guildford Patrick Croghan & James Dickinson 17 9 13 35 13 19 71 16 13 Sevenoaks Nick Davies & Ed Salmon 7 12 38 36 6 13 74 17 4 Priors Field Alice Handley & Georgina Sim 18 13 16 27 16 12 75 18 16 Sevenoaks Cossie Lewis & Issy Lewis 5 OCS 25 22 5 26 83 19 37 Magdalen George Potter & Edmund Corker 29 11 11 32 2 31 84 20 29 Ardingly Harry Tucker & Robbie Elliot 19 25 9 4 BFD 30 87 21 14 Sevenoaks Elias Machetto & Fedora Roma 31 OCS 26 11 15 5 88 22 3 Tonbridge Dom Lewis & Oscar Wright 4 1 23 18 DNC DNC 93 23 41 RGS Guildford Nick Forbes & Freddie Cousins 12 15 29 24 27 21 99 24 44 RGS Guildford Alec Shackleton & Charlie Dorkins 35 23 18 8 39 23 107 25 31 Oundle Ed Wilken & Louis de Gale 37 28 24 17 30 10 109 26 38 Magdalen Nick Ng & Juliette Welham 11 OCS 19 31 24 25 110 27 46 Winchester Harry Johnstone & Gerrard Cloke Broure 10 29 31 26 34 20 116 28 27 Sherborne Freddie Last & Ben Fuller 30 24 30 14 20 28 116 29 42 RGS Guildford Max Male & Bryn Bennet 25 19 22 30 21 29 116 30 28 Ardingly Zac Riley & Louis Inglefield 33 26 20 6 33 34 118 31 12 Millfield Charlie Mullins & Freddie Poore 34 32 14 7 31 DNC 118 32 17 Sevenoaks Matt Caiger & Alexander Foglu 26 21 35 39 19 18 119 33 33 Oundle Harry Curtis & Milo Cliff 21 22 34 21 37 22 120 34 47 Winchester Ryan Ghent & Kit Truscrom Eve 22 30 32 37 26 15 125 35 10 Seaford Oliver Randall May & Isobel Porter 28 33 36 13 25 27 126 36 25 Stowe Will Trumper & James Clark 32 27 27 23 36 33 142 37 9 Wellington Luli Shaw & Owen Evans 38 34 39 25 28 24 149 38 24 Stowe Alex Holmes & William Warde Norbury 36 31 41 34 38 DNC 180 39 43 RGS Guildford Harry Blandford & Milo Coombs 42 38 33 41 35 37 184 40 21 JAGS Catherine Law & Pandora Mackenzie 39 40 37 40 29 40 185 41 23 Dulwich Max Lams & Charlie Kearney 40 36 44 28 43 41 188 42 7 Seaford Thomas Lawson & William Greaves 43 37 40 42 40 36 195 43 22 Dulwich Dom Taffs & Luke Cunningham 45 39 42 44 32 39 196 44 20 JAGS Chloe Davies & Amelia Cummings 46 35 43 45 41 38 202 45 8 Seaford Sebastian Ellingsen & Lily Henderson 44 41 46 43 42 DNC 216 46 32 Oundle Edmund Burgess & Rufus Lee Browne 41 42 45 DNC DNC DNC 222

Follow @Itchenor1 for live updates throughout the Schools Week Championships or visit www.itchenorsc.co.uk for the full results.