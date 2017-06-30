What will you discover in Thailand with Sunsail?

Discover the freedom of sailing in Thailand See the exotic islands of the Andaman Sea from the best place possible: the deck of a Sunsail yacht. Relish the challenge of long stretches along the coast from Phuket , or enjoy shorter hops between islands. Take in mysterious jungles and striking limestone cliffs. Seek out deserted, powder-white beaches and find new friends at the famous full-moon parties. Call us on 033 0332 1173 to find out more.

Related Articles

365 days to the start

Of the 2018 Golden Globe Race One year from today, up to 30 sailors will set out from Plymouth UK to recreate history at the start of a solo circumnavigation in small traditional long keeled yachts using just paper charts, a sextant and wind up chronometer to navigate by.

Where sky meets sea

Explore the Caribbean with Sunsail Get a lungful of sea air and explore a tropical paradise as you embark on a Caribbean voyage. Skim over turquoise seas, then dive beneath them to explore glorious coral reefs and shipwrecks.

UP your game

Take the next step in your sailing journey with Sunsail No matter how far along your sailing journey you are, we can help you take the next step. Whether you're a beginner looking to go for your ICC or you have your Day Skipper and aspire to gain your Coastal Skipper, learn at our base in Lefkas, Greece.

Auckland Noumea Yacht Race 2018

Launched by the Royal Akarana Yacht Club In less than twelve months time a racing and cruising fleet will depart Auckland for the beautiful French Pacific Islands of New Caledonia.

RSrnYC Harken June Regatta overall

Spectacular finale in the Central Solent The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series Harken June Regatta was blessed with spectacular conditions for the final day of action. The southwesterly wind piped up from 15 to 20 knots by the end of the day.

Celebrate Antigua & Barbuda Day

With Sunsail at Cowes Week With over 20 of the Sunsail fleet already booked for Cowes Week, the regatta promises exciting racing and fun social events. We are delighted to announce that Saturday 29th July will be Antigua & Barbuda Day with Sunsail.

RSrnYC Harken June Regatta day 1

Sunshine start The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series continues with the Harken June Regatta. A variety of boats, including XOD, Sportsboats, classics, cruisers, and IRC racing yachts enjoyed champagne conditions on the first day.

Sunsail Flotillas: We love these places

And think you will too! Get a taste of the Mediterranean on flotilla from Athens this October. Explore dramatic landscapes and discover ancient history as you sail in beautiful southern Greece.

Mediterranean flotilla dates for 2018

Sunsail's exciting announcements Leading sailing holiday company, Sunsail, has announced its new holiday dates for 2018 flotillas. Perfect for both first time sailors and families with sailing experience, you can now book Sunsail flotilla holidays in three Mediterranean countries.