Enterprise Midland Area Double Chine Series at Midland Sailing Club

by Paul Young & Aimee Allsopp today at 7:26 am 18 June 2017

This event, the fourth in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Midland Sailing Club on Sunday 18th June 2017.

A small fleet of six boats including visitors from Emberton Park, Etherow and Rugby and Daventry sailing clubs were greeted by hot and sunny conditions with a light South Westerly breeze blowing down Edgbaston reservoir.

In the first race, Paul Young crewed by Jan Kimber (Midland SC) rounded the windward mark first, from Martin Davies crewed by Rebecca Bradley (Rugby and Daventry SC) second and Oliver Maclean crewed by Aimee Allsopp (Midland SC) in third. Paul and Jan continued to lead for three quarters of a lap, until Martin Davis and Rebecca Bradley ((Rugby and Daventry SC) snatched inside water at the leeward mark. Martin and Rebecca went on to win this race, with Paul and Jan second despite them applying pressure to Martin and Rebecca several times. Martin Bottomley crewed by Nancy Gudgeon (Emberton Park/Midland SC) came third after working their way up steadily from the back of the fleet.

The second race, which was sailed back to back from the first, saw the wind pick up slightly at the start. Martin and Rebecca took the lead and led this race from start to finish. Paul and Jan rounded the windward mark second and maintained the position. John Berry and Evan Base finished third.

The third race started after a delicious lunch of cottage pie or macaroni cheese, followed by strawberries and cream.

After another clean start John Berry crewed by Evan Base (Etherow SC/ Midland SC) led at the first mark, followed by Oliver Mason crewed by daughter Freya (Midland SC). Later Oliver and Freya passed John and Evan to take the lead which they held for half of the next beat. Paul and Jan now passed Oliver and Freya to take the lead, holding it to the finish. Second was Martin Bottomley crewed by Nancy Gudgeon, who had a great second beat to gain four places, John and Evan finished third.

Overall winning helm Martin Davies thanked everyone for an excellent day of racing.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1st22320Martin DaviesRebecca BradleyRugby and Daventry SC11(DNF)2
2nd22901Paul YoungJan KimberMidland SC‑2213
3rd23248Martin BottomleyNancy GugdeonEmberton Park SC / Midland SC3‑425
4th23313John BerryEvan BaseEtherow SC/ Midland SC‑4336
5th20266Oliver MacleanAimee AllsoppMidland SC‑5549
6th20361Olver MasonFreya MasonMidland SC.‑66511
