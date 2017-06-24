Please select your home edition
Allen 2017 Steel Core 728
Product Feature
Rain and Sun 49er Cover
Boats for sale

Wetsuit 'Vest' Black
located in Manchester
Wetsuit 'Shorts' Black
located in Manchester
Trapeze or Skiff Boots
located in Manchester
Junior 'Hiking Shorts' by Henri Lloyd Ainslie
located in Manchester
 Junior Henri Lloyd Ainslie 'Spray Top'
located in Manchester

Team Budworth at the Southport Junior 12 hour race

by Michaela Attfield today at 9:03 am 24 June 2017
Team Budworth at the Southport Junior 12 hour race © Hugh Attfield

On 24th June, a team of seven Budworth sailors ranging in age from 13 to 18 took part in Southport Sailing Club's annual Junior 12 hour race. This was Budworth's first entry in the race since 2008 and was the first time that any of the sailors had competed in the race under the Budworth burgee.

The race began at 8:00am with the Enterprises starting in the first flight, the GP14s in the second flight and the Argos in the third flight. Budworth had a strong start putting them in a good position to quickly overtake the Enterprises and allowing them to benefit from sailing in clean air towards the front of the fleet. However, there was close sailing with the first few boats constantly changing positions.

Throughout the race there were a number spot prizes including the fastest lap sailed at midday which was won by Budworth. Other spot prizes included the fastest lap by a lady helm, won by Leigh and Lowton.

During the day the wind gradually built, further challenging Budworth to keep the boat flat but favouring the teams with more weight in the boat. Upwind proved challenging but gains were made on downwind legs as the Budworth sailors were generally lighter than the other teams. The sailors were constantly motivated by the rest of the team on shore who were enthusiastically cheering for them. To enable the team to sail at their best, there were regular helm and crew changes allowing the sailors to rest and recuperate.

Team Budworth at the Southport Junior 12 hour race - photo © Hugh Attfield
The race ended at 8pm with Southport Sailing Club winning the race, Royal Windermere Yacht club in second place and Budworth Sailing Club in a very respectable third place. The team are very proud of their performance throughout the race and thoroughly enjoyed the day. The team members were Charlie Whittaker, Matthew Williams, Ryan Hart, Michaela Attfield, Kate Bottomley, Arianna Nerici and Nick Devereux as Captain.

We are very grateful to our sponsor, Preston Audi, for their continual support. We would also like to thank a number of club members including Bill Kenyon (Team Manager), Hugh Devereux, Geoff Edwards, John Waind, Russ and Ali Cormack and Ted Garner who all gave up their time to train the team and also parents for their support. Many thanks to Southport Sailing Club for hosting the event.

Team Budworth at the Southport Junior 12 hour race - photo © Hugh Attfield
Land Rover BAR Cap
Related Articles

GP14 Ulsters at Newtownards
More like Barbados than the Ards peninsula The GP14 Ulster Championship took place over the weekend. The fleet were welcomed back to Newtownards Sailing Club by Michael Cox who organised an outstanding event. Posted on 23 Jun GP14 Welsh Area Championship preview
Next event in the Craftinsure Super 8 Series The next event in the GP14 Craftinsure Super 8 Series is the Welsh Area Championship at Aberdovey on 1st and 2nd July. Entry is capped at 25 boats and there are only 10 places left with huge interest given the Class' long history with Dovey YC. Posted on 14 Jun West Lancashire Yacht Club Regatta
Enterprise, GP14, Streaker and Handicap open The WLYC Regatta is an Enterprise, GP14, Streaker and Handicap open meeting all rolled into one. The event is usually held on the sea but this year's event was held on the Marine Lake. Posted on 13 Jun GP14s at Trimpley
Tricky winds for Midland Bell Series Open A breezy, gusty day greeted the sailors at the GP14 Midland Bell Open at Trimpley SC on 11th June 2017. With the wind coming from all directions, the Race Officer did his best to set a course with a beat from the start but alas, it was not to be. Posted on 11 Jun GP14 Southern Area Championship
The only way was Essex The only way was Essex on 3-4 June for the GP14s with 18 making the trip to the east coast for the Southern Area Championships. The weekend was shared with the Fireball and Merlin classes which created a real big event buzz. Posted on 9 Jun GP14s at Budworth
Northern Bell Circuit event On Sunday 4th June, thirteen club boats offered a warm welcome to three visitors to the 2017 Budworth Sailing Club GP14 Open, part of the GP14 Northern Bell Circuit. Posted on 7 Jun GP14s at Nantwich
18 boats race on Doddington Lake 18 boats entered the Midland Bell, GP14 Open Meeting, hosted by Nantwich & Border Counties Sailing Club at Doddington Lake, Cheshire, on 14 May 2017. It was a bright sunny day which began with a 10 knot wind, gusting 14 knots. Posted on 31 May GP14 Purcell Trophy at Greystones
Fantastic new harbour and clubhouse The Purcell Trophy 2017 was hosted by Greystones Sailing Club in their fantastic new harbour and clubhouse. After an hours wait on sat morning for the mist to clear the 26 strong GP fleet finally launched. Posted on 31 May GP14 Scottish Championship
Fun with flags at Annandale It was a small but perfectly formed group of eight that decided to brave the inclement forecast and make the trip to Annandale Sailing Club for the Scottish Championship, part of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series, on 20 and 21 May. Posted on 25 May GP14 Craftinsure Super 8 Series
Mid-series review Half way through the 2017 GP14 Craftinsure Super 8 Series and there are fittingly 8 qualifiers. With only three events needed to qualify and over 70 boats attending the Nationals in August this should see at least 30 boats battling it out. Posted on 24 May

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
