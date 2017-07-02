Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
Zhik Womens Orspan Top
Zhik Womens Orspan Top

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3: Madeira Islands - Day 1

by Extreme Sailing Series today at 10:02 pm 29 June - 2 July 2017

SAP Extreme Sailing Team took an early lead on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3, as the international fleet of seven GC32s raced against the stunning backdrop of the Madeira Islands capital, Funchal, in front of a packed Race Village.

The day began with the official press conference, which saw a great turn out from both national and international media.

Following six races in shifty conditions, it was the Danish team that was able to narrowly secure the victory, but with NZ Extreme Sailing Team hot on its heels. The Kiwi syndicate had sat at the top of the leader board for most of the day, before being pipped to the post in the final race. SAP Extreme Sailing Team head into day two with a narrow two-point buffer

"It felt like a really good day out on the water overall," said SAP Extreme Sailing Team's helm Adam Minoprio, whose team pulled off a convincing comeback after a painful mistake in race one. "The first race we messed up massively as we misheard the course on the radio, and thought that we had two laps, but there was only one. We gave away a win in that race and had to take fourth, which is really frustrating as it's three points that could come back to hurt us on the last day.

"The rest of the day went really well for us. I'm really happy we were able to jump in, in those extremely tricky conditions, and be consistently at the top," he added.

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3: Madeira Islands day 1 - photo © Mark Lloyd / Lloyd Images
Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3: Madeira Islands day 1 - photo © Mark Lloyd / Lloyd Images

It was the Kiwi team's consistency that secured its second-place finish, with co-skipper and helm Chris Steele steering his team to five podium finishes, including one bullet, out of six races.

"We're pretty stoked with our first day. We had no real disasters, so we're happy," said Steele. "It was pretty hectic as the breeze was really up and down and pretty shifty. The starts were important and we had some good ones and some not so good ones, but there were plenty of passing lanes out there and the guys did a really good job of getting the boat round the track and picking the right sides of the course."

Alinghi, who won the Act in the Portuguese venue last season, finish the day in third, a further eight points behind NZ Extreme Sailing Team.

"Today was not so good for us but we have three days to go and at times today we sailed really well," said Arnaud Psarofaghis, co-skipper and helm of the Swiss team. "Everything is still on the table so we will see what happens tomorrow."

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3: Madeira Islands day 1 - photo © Mark Lloyd / Lloyd Images
Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3: Madeira Islands day 1 - photo © Mark Lloyd / Lloyd Images

Phil Robertson's Oman Air had a mixed bag of results, including two wins, and just miss out on the podium due to a disqualification from the final race. Red Bull Sailing Team finish the day in fifth, 12 points off leader SAP Extreme Sailing Team.

Despite a strong start for Land Rover BAR Academy, which opened with a second and a third consecutively, the British squad was unable to maintain its form. It followed up with three fifths and a seventh to finish in sixth overall.

The Brits finished ten points ahead of last-placed Team Extreme, the local wildcard entry. Despite the results, Portuguese skipper Mariana Lobato remains positive: "The team is pretty young and we are still trying to adapt to each other. I think we actually improved a lot today. It's great to see how we can learn from each other."

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3: Madeira Islands day 1 - photo © Mark Lloyd / Lloyd Images
Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3: Madeira Islands day 1 - photo © Mark Lloyd / Lloyd Images

The day also marked the start of the 2017 Flying Phantom Series. The 12-strong fleet of international crews took to the water ahead of the GC32 Stadium Racing to kick off the festival of foiling in Madeira.

Austrian-flagged Red Bull lead after seven races. French-flagged Cup Legend, who had previously won the warm-up event in La Baule, follow three points behind in second, with fellow French team, ZEPHIR by Idrewa, in third.

The action resumes tomorrow, with the Flying Phantom Series scheduled for a 10:00 UTC+1 start, followed by GC32 Stadium Racing from 14:00 – 17:00 UTC+1. Keep an eye on the official social media channels for regular updates and follow the racing via the live blog.

Standings after Day 1: (after six races)

1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner, Adam Minoprio, Mads Emil Stephensen, Pierluigi de Felice, Nicolas Heintz 64pts
2nd NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) Chris Steele, Graeme Sutherland, Harry Hull, Sam Meech, Josh Salthouse 62pts
3rd Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, Nicolas Charbonnier, Timothé Lapauw, Nils Frei, Yves Detrey 54pts
4th Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, Pete Greenhalgh, James Wierzbowski, Ed Smyth, Nasser Al Mashari 54pts
5th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, Stewart Dodson, Shane Diviney, Jason Saunders, Will Tiller 52pts
6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, Owen Bowerman, Will Alloway, Adam Kay, Oil Greber 51pts
7th Team Extreme (POR) Mariana Lobato, Olivia Mackay, Owen Siese, Peter Dill, Micah Wilkinson, Francesca Clapcich 41pts

Flying Phantom Series Madeira Islands Standings: (after 7 races)

1st Red Bull 135pts
2nd Cup Legend 132pts
3rd ZEPHIR by Idrewa 118pts
4th Culture Foil 114pts
5th Solidaires en Peloton 109pts
6th UON 107pts
7th Oman Sail 98pts
8th Lupe Tortilla 95pts
9th EVO Visian ICL 87pts
10th Masterlan 83pts
11th Back to Basics 75pts
12th Red Bill II 64pts

www.extremesailingseries.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

GC32 Villasimius Cup day 2
Jason and the Argonauts seize the early advantage Jason Carroll expertly steered his Argonauts to an early lead at the GC32 Villasimius Cup in Southern Sardinia today. The second stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour got underway with four races in breeze ranging from 10 to 20 knots on flat water. Posted today at 4:20 pm GC32 Villasimius Cup day 1
Big Wednesday stops play Big wind and big waves put paid to any hope of holding racing on day one at the GC32 Villasimius Cup in Southern Sardinia today. The second stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour is a very different venue to the flat-water of Lake Garda. Posted on 28 Jun GC32 Villasimius Cup starts tomorrow
Ready for full throttle Seven teams are about to be unleashed at the GC32 Villasimius Cup, the second stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour, with high-speed foiling competition due to kick off on Wednesday in Sardinia. Posted on 27 Jun The new generation of foiling sailor
We talk to Richard Mason Richard Mason is a Musto Clothing Ambassador and one of the up-and-coming sailors in the modern foiling classes. We spoke to him after the UK Moth Nationals in Paignton about his sailing in the Moth and on the Extreme Sailing Series. Posted on 27 Jun Barcelona to host fourth Act
Of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ The Extreme Sailing Series™ is set to return to Spain as Barcelona is announced as host for the fourth Act of the 2017 season, in a four-year deal with Host Venue Partner Fundación Navegación Oceánica de Barcelona, FNOB. Posted on 25 Jun Extreme Sailing Series™ set for Madeira Islands
After a successful debut Act in 2016 After a successful debut Act in 2016, the Extreme Sailing Series™ is ready to return to Madeira Islands for the third round of the 2017 season. Posted on 23 Jun Gearing up for the GC32 Villasimius Cup
Foiling cat racing set for Sardinia America's Cup-style foiling catamaran racing will be coming to Sardinia in just two weeks' time when the GC32 Racing Tour visits Villasimius in the southeast corner of the Italian island. Posted on 18 Jun International Foiling Camp
Launched by Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron In 2016 the RNZYS developed a new pathway for youth sailors into professional multihull sailing with its 'Performance Programme'. This programme was developed to take the top sailors from keelboats and give them the skills to compete. Posted on 10 Jun Switzerland owns the podium
At GC32 Riva Cup conclusion Despite an impressive late charge from their compatriots on Team Tilt, the Jérôme Clerc-steered Realteam hung on to its lead to win the GC32 Riva Cup by four points after another three race day held in perfect 10-16 knot conditions on Italy's Lake Garda. Posted on 14 May 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ TV Series
Episode 2, Qingdao, China Over four thrilling days in China's Olympic sailing city, seven international teams of the world's best sailors fought tooth-and-nail to become the champion of Act 2, Qingdao "Mazarin" Cup. Posted on 13 May

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy