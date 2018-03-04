Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Product Feature
Fleece Lined Beanie
Fleece Lined Beanie

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

Date for the diary: RYA Dinghy Show 2018 at Alexandra Palace

by Emma Slater today at 9:14 pm 3-4 March 2018
The RYA Dinghy Show 2018 will be on 3-4 March at Alexandra Palace © Paul Wyeth / RYA

The RYA is delighted to announce that once again the RYA Dinghy Show, will be heading to the iconic Alexandra Palace, London for the only show in the world dedicated to all things 'dinghy'.

Taking place over the weekend of 03-04 March 2018 the show promises to be one not to be missed, with lots of new features alongside show favourites.

"It is great to be returning to Alexandra Palace for the 67th show", commented Alistair Dickson, RYA Director of Sport Development. "Work is already well underway behind the scenes to bring visitors an action packed show in 2018, crammed full of activities designed with dinghy sailors in mind and anyone thinking about giving it a go for the first time."

New for 2018:

  • Revamped line up of main stage talks and coaching area sessions
  • New comperes
  • A second stage hosting exclusive talks and events from clubs and classes exhibiting at the show
  • 'Sailors Corner' for unique insights in a more intimate environment from the world's leading dinghy sailors
  • Interactive 360o film experience
  • The Beginners Trail

As well as all the new activities in store for 2018, visitors will also be able to enjoy show favourites such as live talks, interactive activities; sailing simulator and trapeze rig, as well as show favourite, the Treasure Hunt.

"The show is always popular within the dinghy sailing community as a great place to get the season underway, meet up with friends old and new, as well as tracking down new kit, boats or the little bit of extra knowledge to improve your skills out on the water. So make sure you save the date and join us at Ally Pally in March", Alistair added.

Tickets to the 2018 RYA Dinghy Show go on sale in October 2017. Look out for special RYA member and club offers.

Interested in exhibiting? Book your space now by emailing

For all the latest news and information visit www.dinghyshow.org.uk or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/ryadinghyshow or on twitter @dinghyshow

Love Boating? Then why not join the association that promotes and protects, safe, successful and rewarding British boating. Join today and support the RYA in protecting your boating rights and freedoms. Take advantage of free advice and support on all aspects of your boating, as well as enjoying a range of fantastic personal member offers. Find out more by calling 02380 604 159, email or visit www.rya.org.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Thousands enjoy RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
Over 8,000 make the pilgrimage to Alexandra Palace Thousands of dinghy sailing enthusiasts from across the UK made the annual pilgrimage to Alexandra Palace for the 66th RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, in association with Yachts and Yachting. Posted on 7 Mar RYA Regional Youth Champions Awards
Sailors recognised at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The UK's most promising young sailors and windsurfers were celebrated today (05 March) at the 2017 RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards ceremony at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace. Posted on 5 Mar RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show officially open
Olympians Mark Covell and Helena Lucas cut the ribbon In front of a packed crowed of eager visitors, The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show was officially opened with a bang by 2017 show hosts, medallists Mark Covell and Helena Lucas. Posted on 4 Mar Still time to get your tickets!
For the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend Whether you've been sailing for years or have just given it a try, whether you're a cruiser or you're a racer, the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is the only place to be this weekend (4-5 March, Alexandra Palace, London). Posted on 2 Mar Five reasons your family should visit
Come to the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is full of activities to entertain and inspire the whole family! Here's five reasons why you should head to Alexandra Palace, London this weekend with your 'tribe'... Posted on 28 Feb Activities and advice
From the RYA at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Alongside the hundreds of exhibitors, boats and gear, at this year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, the RYA will be sharing a wealth of knowledge and offering a whole range of activities and events for dinghy sailors of all ages. Posted on 24 Feb 2017 RYA Regional Youth Champions announced
To be presented at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Ten promising young sailors and windsurfers from across the United Kingdom have been revealed as winners of the 2017 RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards. Posted on 23 Feb 70th anniversary Flying Fifteen celebrations
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 To kick start their 70th Anniversary year the UK Flying Fifteen Association are asking everyone who sails an International Flying Fifteen or keelboat, to join them at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Posted on 20 Feb Inspire your club members
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 If your sailing club is looking for tips on increasing membership, advice on legal matters or examples of how to market your activities, then don't miss the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 (4-5 March 2017). Posted on 19 Feb Tuning guru to speak on Osprey stand
Multiclass champion Ian Pinnell talk at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Drop by the Osprey Association stand (A4) at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show on Saturday 04 March, 3.30pm, where multiclass champion and sailmaker Ian Pinnell, will be giving a talk on tuning. Posted on 16 Feb

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy