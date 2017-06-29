Please select your home edition
South Coast Blind Sailing Week

by James Eaves today at 2:37 pm 29 June 2017
South Coast Blind Sailing Week © James Eaves

Some 40 blind and visually impaired have enjoyed breezy conditions on the Solent whilst taking part in this year's South Coast Blind Sailing Week.

Along with their experienced volunteer owner-skippers and sighted crew, the VI crew successfully developed their skills of steering and trimming the sails to the feel of the wind, and discovering the freedom and challenges of the sea.

Next year's event will be Cornwall-based from 30 June to 7 July 2018 and VI crew with no prior experience of watersports are invited to enjoy the camaraderie that develops in the many anchorages and harbours visited each night.

Read more at www.impossibledream.org.uk/blindweek.html

Sailing is open to anyone, no matter what age or disability. You don't need to be able-bodied, or even a strong swimmer. The network of approved Sailability sites will have boats and facilities to cater for everyone.

Find out more at rya.org.uk/go/sailability

