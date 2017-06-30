Exclusive discounts for RYA members from new member reward partners dryrobe

by Emma Slater today at 2:16 pm

The RYA is delighted to welcome dryrobe as a new RYA member reward partner offering exclusive discounts for RYA members.

Thanks to this new partnership RYA Pathway, Personal and Associate members enjoy 10% off the purchase of a dryrobe, with 20% discount for Gold members and 40% for RYA Accredited members. Instructor branding is also available to RYA Accredited, Instructor members.

Gideon, owner of dryrobe® commented: "This partnership gives us great visibility to a hugely passionate community of water users. We are thrilled to be able to showcase our products to the RYA's members and support the RYA's passion to promote health, wellness, fitness, and competition through the great outdoors."

Dryrobe is the world's most advanced outdoor change robe - featuring a waterproof and windproof exterior, with a lining that dries you and keeps you warm. Designed to allow you to get changed outside in any weather, or leave it on over your clothing or wetsuit to stay warm whilst fully protected from the elements. dryrobe's features make it perfectly suited to all watersports, from sailing and power boat racing, to jet-skiing and windsurfing.

Dryrobe offers a whole range of styles, sizes and colours to choose from, so you can find your perfect fit.

"Dryrobe is a great fit for the RYA", commented Conor Swift, RYA Membership Development Manager. "Whether you're out on the water or cheering along shore side at an event, if you're in to boating it's likely you'll find yourself outside when it is wet and windy; and a dryrobe would be a fantastic way to wrap up against the elements."

To take advantage of this great new offer visit the RYA dryrobe member benefits page www.rya.org.uk/go/dryrobe

For more information about dryrobe visit www.dryrobe.com

The RYA has over 70 member reward partners offering exclusive discounts and offers to its 109,000 plus members. To join the RYA visit www.rya.org.uk/go/join

