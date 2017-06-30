Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

Exclusive discounts for RYA members from new member reward partners dryrobe

by Emma Slater today at 2:16 pm 30 June 2017
RYA member reward partner Dryrobe © RYA

The RYA is delighted to welcome dryrobe as a new RYA member reward partner offering exclusive discounts for RYA members.

Thanks to this new partnership RYA Pathway, Personal and Associate members enjoy 10% off the purchase of a dryrobe, with 20% discount for Gold members and 40% for RYA Accredited members. Instructor branding is also available to RYA Accredited, Instructor members.

Gideon, owner of dryrobe® commented: "This partnership gives us great visibility to a hugely passionate community of water users. We are thrilled to be able to showcase our products to the RYA's members and support the RYA's passion to promote health, wellness, fitness, and competition through the great outdoors."

Dryrobe is the world's most advanced outdoor change robe - featuring a waterproof and windproof exterior, with a lining that dries you and keeps you warm. Designed to allow you to get changed outside in any weather, or leave it on over your clothing or wetsuit to stay warm whilst fully protected from the elements. dryrobe's features make it perfectly suited to all watersports, from sailing and power boat racing, to jet-skiing and windsurfing.

Dryrobe offers a whole range of styles, sizes and colours to choose from, so you can find your perfect fit.

"Dryrobe is a great fit for the RYA", commented Conor Swift, RYA Membership Development Manager. "Whether you're out on the water or cheering along shore side at an event, if you're in to boating it's likely you'll find yourself outside when it is wet and windy; and a dryrobe would be a fantastic way to wrap up against the elements."

To take advantage of this great new offer visit the RYA dryrobe member benefits page www.rya.org.uk/go/dryrobe

For more information about dryrobe visit www.dryrobe.com

The RYA has over 70 member reward partners offering exclusive discounts and offers to its 109,000 plus members. To join the RYA visit www.rya.org.uk/go/join

Love Boating? Then why not join the association that promotes and protects, safe, successful and rewarding British boating. Join today and support the RYA in protecting your boating rights and freedoms. Take advantage of free advice and support on all aspects of your boating, as well as enjoying a range of fantastic personal member offers. Find out more by calling 02380 604 159, email or visit www.rya.org.uk

Related Articles

More opportunities to get on the water
With the RYA's Summer of Sailing With longer days and warmer weather, there's never been a better time to be inspired to get out on the water. Following the success of RYA Push the Boat Out, the RYA once again are offering a whole summer of sailing with opportunities for everyone. Posted on 12 Jun Free ticket to the Southampton Boat Show
Exclusively for RYA members Following the success of the 2016 free ticket offer to the Southampton Boat Show the RYA, working closely with British Marine, is once again able to offer all members a FREE ticket to the 2017 Show taking place from 15 - 24 September. Posted on 2 Jun RYA launches 2017 Safety Advisory Notice
To mark the start of Boat Fire Safety Week To mark the start of Boat Fire Safety Week, the RYA has today launched the 2017 Safety Advisory Notice – featuring six key topics to help boaters think in practical terms about their safety afloat. Posted on 29 May RYA reminds boaters to report entanglements
Fishing gear that poses a hazard to navigation Fishing gear that poses a hazard to navigation because it cannot be readily seen has been a concern to boaters for many years and it has been on the RYA's agenda for just as long. Posted on 13 May New Olympic Performance Manager
Mark Robinson to join the RYA in June The RYA is delighted to complete its World Class Programme management team with the appointment of Mark Robinson as its new Olympic Performance Manager. Posted on 28 Apr Worrying landscape in Marine Protected Areas
According to the Environmental Audit Committee MPs from the cross party Environmental Audit Committee are disappointed with the Government's lack of ambition on designated Marine Protected Area (MPAs). Posted on 25 Apr Earn double commission in May
With RYA Joining Point As part of a special promotion the RYA is offering all its 'Joining Points' the chance to earn double commission on all RYA memberships recruited during the month of May. Posted on 12 Apr Flare amnesty and Sea Safety Day
At Cobb's Quay Marina in Poole on Easter Saturday Dorset Police, MDL Marina and Ramora UK have joined forces to hold a family Sea Safety Day and Flare Amnesty on Easter Saturday. Posted on 6 Apr Walker named as RYA Director of Racing
An experienced new hand at the helm RYA Racing will have an experienced new hand at the helm with the announcement that Ian Walker MBE is to take up the Director of Racing position this autumn. Posted on 3 Apr Anode Supplies introduce new offer
For RYA members RYA member reward partners, Anode Supplies, are extending their RYA member offer to include Boero Mistral Antifouling alongside their range of sacrificial anodes. Posted on 24 Mar

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy