Please select your home edition
Edition
Synergy Marine 2017 Open Bic 728x90 1
Product Feature
Rain and Sun RS Feva Cover
Rain and Sun RS Feva Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

365 days to the start of the 2018 Golden Globe Race

by Barry Pickthall today at 7:04 am 30 June 2018
Irish skipper Gregor McGuckin celebrates securing his Biscay 36 yacht for the 2018 Golden Globe Race. All skippers must finalise their choice of boats by the end of June © Gregor McGuckin

2 new entrants - Dramas at sea - 1 Retirement - 4 Vacancies on entry list

One year from today, up to 30 sailors will set out from Plymouth UK to recreate history at the start of a solo circumnavigation in small traditional long keeled yachts using just paper charts, a sextant and wind up chronometer to navigate by. The Race marks the 50th anniversary of the original Sunday Times Golden Globe Race and the remarkable achievement of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston in becoming the first man to complete a solo non-stop circumnavigation.

Dramas at sea

Fifty years on from the original race when only one of the nine starters managed to finish, the dramas being faced by competitors during their 2,000 mile proving trials show that the challenges remain just as great.

Six months after Australian entrant Shane Freeman was capsized and left dismasted 600 miles from Cape Horn, Frenchman Loïc Lepage lost his liferaft, when it exploded from its canister stowed on deck during his 2,000 mile proving trial. It was a heart-stopping moment, but after returning to France to replace the raft and review the position and fastenings, he has set out once more to sail solo to the Azores and back.

Freeman's liferaft, stowed in a similar manner on deck, was also damaged, and the Australian also lost the use of his wind vane self steering when the line connected to a drogue became tangled round the blade.

Frenchman Lionel Regnier, who has made 23 previous transatlantic crossings and never retired from a race before, also suffered self-steering failure when racing his Rustler 36 One and All in this year's windswept OSTAR transatlantic Race from Plymouth to Newport. The damage forced him into early retirement and long hours of hand-steering back to France. By all accounts, Lionel had a torrid time, and after a week of reflection has decided to retire from the GGR, sell his boat and devote his energies to supporting fellow Frenchman Jean-Luc Van Den Heede.

Jean-Luc van den Heede (72) sailing his Rustler 36 MATMUT. The Frenchman has completed 5 circumnavigations already and is one of the favourites to win the 2018 Golden Globe Race - photo © Jean-Luc van den Heede
Jean-Luc van den Heede (72) sailing his Rustler 36 MATMUT. The Frenchman has completed 5 circumnavigations already and is one of the favourites to win the 2018 Golden Globe Race - photo © Jean-Luc van den Heede

Then, just days ago, American based Palestinian entrant Nabil Amra told us of the trials he experienced aboard his Contessa 32 during a voyage out into the Atlantic to gain his 8,000 sea mile qualification. "It was a much rougher trip than I let on but it hasn't shaken me off the GGR horse. I'm still in it. I had a Shane Freeman incident with the wind vane and my drogue... Then had to hand sail the last 550 miles with a sodden cabin and clothes, spoiled food, no heat or self steering gear. It was a real test of mental and physical endurance. I'm now working on having my phone and camera, destroyed by the conditions, salvaged to get the footage off them to make a short video of the voyage."

Amra's choice of yacht for the Golden Globe Race, a Biscay 36, is currently being refitted at the Falmouth Boat Co in Cornwall and with this experience, he is likely to call for additional alterations.

And spare a thought for Nérée Cornuz, the 27 year old Swiss/Italian currently sailing his engineless Lello 34 solo from Cape Town to the Mediterranean has suffered broken rigging and problems with his home made windvane self steering enroute.

Don McIntyre, the race founder says of the dramas. "These events have been a wake-up call for competitors. The 2018 GGR is no more a walk in the park than the original event back in 1968. It will be a race of attrition testing even the fittest and best prepared. Wind vane self steering systems are much better than they were, but are still vulnerable to damage, and those who don't carry spare parts are likely to be early casualties. Liferafts stowed on exposed parts of the deck have also proved at risk, and some skippers are now adapting cockpit lockers to protect them better and still have them ready for instant use. Skippers will now be re-looking at every part of their boats to reassess what parts could break and plan how to fix them when conditions are at their worst."

Skippers... It's time to choose your weapons

Today, one year before the start of the GGR, skippers must nominate the boats they will sail in. Just before deadline, British entrant Robin Davie, a veteran of two BOC Around Alone race campaigns, and Brazilian solo circumnavigator Izabel Pimentel have both bought Rustler 36 class yachts, raising the number of these Falmouth built boats to 6.

Britain's Susie Goodall, who also has a Rustler 36, has just completed a double Atlantic crossing returned to Falmouth to have her refitted for the Race.

Ireland's Gregor McGuckin and Arsène Ledertheil from France have each bought Biscay 36 yachts, making this the second most popular class with 4 in the Race.

Russia's Igor Zaretskiy has selected the well found Bellure Endurance 35 for his voyage, joining Britain's Ian Reid and Patrick Phelipon from France in a class of three.

Selection of yachts

  • Rustler 36 (6)
  • Biscay 36 (4)
  • Lello 34 (3)
  • Belliure Endurance 35 (3)
  • Suhaili ERIC design replica (2)
  • Ta Shing Baba 35 (2)
  • Tradewind 35 (2)
  • Nicholson 32 Mk 10 (1)
  • OE 32 (1)
  • Benello Gaia 36 (1)

Two new entrants

Tapio Lehtinen (59) from Helsinki, Finland is a life long sailor who started in Optimist dinghies at the age of 6. Currently Commodore of the Helsingfors Segelsällskap (HSS) Yacht Club, his experience ranges from racing Lasers, 470s and 29ers to keel boat and ocean racing, including a three-decade-long racing career in his classic six metre May Be IV. He has competed in the 1981/2 Whitbread Round the World Race aboard Skopbank of Finland, the 1985 Two handed Round Britain and Ireland Race, the 2STAR transatlantic race 1986, the Azores and Back race in 1987 and the 2014 Bermuda Race.

Finnish entrant Tapio Lehtinen is currently sailing his Benello Gaia 36, a forerunner to the first Sparkman & Stephens designed Nautor Swan 36, from the Med back to Finland to prepare her for the race - photo © Tapio Lehtinen
Finnish entrant Tapio Lehtinen is currently sailing his Benello Gaia 36, a forerunner to the first Sparkman & Stephens designed Nautor Swan 36, from the Med back to Finland to prepare her for the race - photo © Tapio Lehtinen

Tapio will be campaigning a Benello Gaia 36, a forerunner to the first Sparkman & Stephens designed Nautor Swan 36, which he is currently sailing from the Mediterranean back to Finland to be refitted for the Race by the Nordic Refit Centre in Kolpi, Finland. Once this work has been completed in the Fall, Tapio plans to sail south to France and then set out on his 2,000 mile sea trials.

He says of the race ahead: "I am participating because I love sailing, I enjoy being at sea. I accept the challenges, but I am not a risk taker. I take pride in preparing well and sailing in a seamanlike way. I'm competitive, but realise that in order to do well in this race, I first have to finish."

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston met with Abhilash Tomy, (left) and Dilip Donde (right) two of India's best-known sailors, during a recent visit to India to learn about the Suhaili replica being built for the 2018 GGR - photo © Golden Globe Race
Sir Robin Knox-Johnston met with Abhilash Tomy, (left) and Dilip Donde (right) two of India's best-known sailors, during a recent visit to India to learn about the Suhaili replica being built for the 2018 GGR - photo © Golden Globe Race

Commander Abhilash Tomy, KC (38) from Mumbai, is one of India's most prominent sailors and has been given one of five Special Invitations to join the GGR. A serving officer in the Indian Navy, he has had the advantage, just as French sailing legend Eric Tabarly did, of spending much of his career sailing for his Country.. Abhilash has covered 52,000 miles under sail while in the Navy including a solo non-stop circumnavigation from Mumbai and back in 2012/13. He has also represented India in the 2011 Cape Town to Rio Race, the Spanish Copa del Rey Race in 2014 and the Korea Cup for two years in succession.

Indian skipper Abhilash Tomy will be racing a replica of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston's Suhaili. The yacht is now nearing completion at the Aquarius shipyard on Goa - photo © Abhilash Tomy
Indian skipper Abhilash Tomy will be racing a replica of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston's Suhaili. The yacht is now nearing completion at the Aquarius shipyard on Goa - photo © Abhilash Tomy

To celebrate India's heritage in building famous singlehanded yachts in the past (Suhaili and Lively Lady spring to mind) Abhilash will be racing a replica of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston's original winner. Work began at the Aquarius shipyard on Goa in 2016, not with the rudimentary adze, bow drill and hand saw that shaped Suhaili in a Bombay shipyard five decades before, but with the latest CAD design and CNC cutting machinery to produce a much lighter wood epoxy composite replica. The boat is now at the paint stage and a launch date is planned for the end of July.

Cdr. Tomy intends to complete his proving trial by sailing her the 4,500 miles from India to Cape Town, from where the yacht will be shipped to Plymouth for the start of the GGR in June 2018. He says of the challenge ahead: "This event recreates in the closest way possible, the magic of the original race. The emphasis is not on technology and its management, but on seamanship and a direct experience of sea. This spartan philosophy is in keeping with my own view that a lot can be achieved with very little."

Entry list – 4 places still available

The past winter has seen some of the original entrants inevitably drop out but their places were eagerly filled by those on the Wait List. This has left a very strong list of 26 entrants including new names Tapio Lehtinen from Finland, Commander Abhilash Tomy, KC from India, Izabel Pimentel from Brazil, Mark Slats from the Netherlands, and Mike Smith from Australia.

It also gives the opportunity for four more to fulfil lifelong dreams of sailing around the world. "The Race is limited to 30 entrants, and since we have received more than 150 enquiries, we don't think it will be long before our list is full again" says Don McIntyre, the GGR Chairman. For further details, go to www.goldengloberace.com/the-rules

The Race in Numbers

The course: 30,000 miles with 4 rendezvous gates

  • 26 entrants (Max entry list is 30)
  • Competitors represent 14 countries
  • America (3) Australia (3) Brazil (2) Britain (3) Estonia (1) Finland (1) France (6) Ireland (1) India (1) Italy (1) Netherlands (1) Norway (1) Palestine (1) Russia (1)
  • Oldest competitor: Jean-Luc van den Heede (FRA) 72.
  • Youngest competitors: aged 27: Roy Hubbard (USA) Susie Goodall (GBR) and Nérée Cornuz (Italy/Switzerland)

The Start Programme

Thursday June 14 2018: Suhaili Parade of Sail, Falmouth, marking the 50th anniversary of Sir Robin's start in that race from Falmouth aboard his 32ft yacht Suhaili. The 30 skippers competing in the 2018 Golden Globe Race will join hundreds of other yachts in Falmouth Harbour with a sail-past salute to Sir Robin. Other historic yachts joining the commemoration include Sir Francis Chichester's famous Gipsy Moth IV, Sir Alec Rose's Lively Lady, a replica of Sir Chay Blyth's original Golden Globe race yacht Dytiscus III and Joshua, which Frenchman Bernard Moitessier sailed in the original Sunday Times Race. That night, the Royal Cornwall YC will host a Suhaili gala dinner where Sir Robin will be guest of honour.

Friday 15th June 2018: SITraN Challenge charity race from Falmouth to Plymouth Saturday 16th June 2018: GGR Race Village opens at Queen Anne's Battery Marina (QAB) Plymouth with a parade of sail led by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston's Suhaili followed by Joshua, Dytiscus III, Lively Lady and Gipsy Moth IV. Entry to the Race village will be free and the attraction will be open to visitors from June 16 to the start on Saturday June 30.

Saturday 30th June: Start of the 2018 Golden Globe Race in Plymouth Sound.

www.goldengloberace.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted today at 9:20 am Ancasta wins Best Global Sailboat Dealer Award
At 2017 Beneteau dealer meeting Ancasta was awarded 2017 Best Dealer Sailing Yachts at the annual Beneteau Dealer Awards on Tuesday night, 27th June 2017, which were held in Bordeaux, France. Posted on 29 Jun Where sky meets sea
Explore the Caribbean with Sunsail Get a lungful of sea air and explore a tropical paradise as you embark on a Caribbean voyage. Skim over turquoise seas, then dive beneath them to explore glorious coral reefs and shipwrecks. Posted on 22 Jun UP your game
Take the next step in your sailing journey with Sunsail No matter how far along your sailing journey you are, we can help you take the next step. Whether you're a beginner looking to go for your ICC or you have your Day Skipper and aspire to gain your Coastal Skipper, learn at our base in Lefkas, Greece. Posted on 18 Jun Auckland Noumea Yacht Race 2018
Launched by the Royal Akarana Yacht Club In less than twelve months time a racing and cruising fleet will depart Auckland for the beautiful French Pacific Islands of New Caledonia. Posted on 18 Jun RSrnYC Harken June Regatta overall
Spectacular finale in the Central Solent The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series Harken June Regatta was blessed with spectacular conditions for the final day of action. The southwesterly wind piped up from 15 to 20 knots by the end of the day. Posted on 11 Jun RSrnYC Harken June Regatta day 1
Sunshine start The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series continues with the Harken June Regatta. A variety of boats, including XOD, Sportsboats, classics, cruisers, and IRC racing yachts enjoyed champagne conditions on the first day. Posted on 10 Jun Sunsail Flotillas: We love these places
And think you will too! Get a taste of the Mediterranean on flotilla from Athens this October. Explore dramatic landscapes and discover ancient history as you sail in beautiful southern Greece. Posted on 10 Jun 57th N&G Three Rivers Race
85 dinghies and yachts for this classic endurance event The 57th annual Navigators & General Three Rivers Race took place over the weekend of 3rd-4th June, hosted by Horning Sailing Club. As the 85 starters listened to the briefing, the key questions on everyone's mind were how long the race was going to be. Posted on 5 Jun Sunsail's August Hot List
Explore the Dalmatian coast in the Med this summer Explore the Dalmatian coast in the Med this summer, or embark on an adventure to one of our more far-flung marinas. Read on for our top picks for August 2017 and the conditions you can expect to find when you arrive. Posted on 3 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy