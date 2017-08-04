Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - 2017 Apr - 728x90
Product Feature
Freedom Jacket Women's
Freedom Jacket Women's

49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans set for Kiel at the end of July

by Hermann Hell today at 9:33 am 27 July - 4 August 2017
Robert Scheidt, Olympic Champion from 1996 and 2004 in the Laser Class, is now racing in 49er class © Kieler Woche / www.segel-bilder.de

After Kiel Week, events continue on the outer fjord in Kiel Schilksee with high speed racing. From 27th July until 4th August, the fastest Olympic classes; the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 will be on the water for some dynamic racing during the European Champioships in Kiel. This time, the Nacra17 can for the first time show their ability to 'fly' with the new foils in a regatta.

There is not much recovery time for the sailors in Kiel. One big sailing event follows after the other. After Kiel Week, the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 only have a little time to be fit again, because there are only four weeks to go until the sailing elite again is guest on the fjord. The registration lists are full of sailing stars - even from New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Brazil, although they cannot compete to win the European titles, but they all want to win the regatta in one of the best sailing territories in the world.

Among them are the Olympic winners from Rio in the 49erFX, the Brazilian team of Martine Grael and Kahene Kunze have already won everything in their career, have been awarded World Sailors of the Year 2014, and definitely are the favourites in the fleet of 55 registered skiffs. The German team is represented by six boats and are also aiming for a top ranking. Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Kiel) had to be content with ranking ninth in Rio, but their third-placed in the 2016 Worlds 2016 shows they are always up for winning a medal - just like Lutz/Susann Beucke (Prien/Strande), who won Kiel Week last year and now want to attack again. This is also the case for Jule and Lotta Goerge, who grew up at the bay of Strande - their home territory.

"Am I too old?" The 44-year old Brazilian Robert Scheidt has been asking himself that question after six times participating at the Olympics and deciding: "No!" As long as he is waking up each morning saying, he wants to go sailing, this is exactly right for him. Also after the change from the relatively gentle Laser to the high-powered skiff, "I like the boat, the concept behind it and the racing. It is a challenge for me.", he explained during Kiel Week. After he already won Olympic medals in the Laser and Star classes, he is now aiming at sailing in the top of the 49er fleet at the European Championship - together with his crew Gabriel Borges.

Eight boats have already registered for the German team. Altogether, 74 boats will be at the start line. Olympic bronze medallists Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel (Kiel) will be absent due to other obligations, but Justus Schmidt and Max Boehme (Kiel) are keen to win the European title like they did in 2015. "We will definitely take part", says a happy Justus Schmidt.

Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz in the Nacra 17 class - photo © Kieler Woche / okPress
Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz in the Nacra 17 class - photo © Kieler Woche / okPress

A bit smaller, but no less exciting is the Nacra17 fleet, who are participating with a completely new concept. So far, the mixed catamarans have been sailed with the C-foils. Now they are changing to the Z-foils, which make the catamaran a fully foiling flying boat. Since not all crews are willing or able to make this change, there will be two rating classes in Kiel: the open regatta for C-foils and the European Championship for Z-foils. The whole elite of Olympic catamaran sailing is represented among the 36 registrations: Santiago Lange from Argentina who was awarded Sailor of the Year for his Olympic gold medal, with his sailing partner Cecilia Carranza Saroli, will again try to keep the Rio silver medallists, Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin from Australia, at bay. The top candidate for the European title is Thomas Zajac (Austria). Despite a crew change, the Olympic bronze medallist is back on track, which he proved by winning Kiel Week with his new crew Barbara Matz.

How the transformation from C to Z foils works, and whether there are any differences between the new boats and the old boats that have been adjusted with a conversion kit remains exciting. German hopes are pinned on Jan Hauke Erichsen/Ann Kristin Wedemeyer (Flensburg) and Paul Kohlhoff (Kiel), who is now starting with team partner Luisa Krüger after separating with from his former crew Carolina Werner.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Magnus Olsson Scholarships presented
By Santiago Lange at a ceremony in Stockholm On Wednesday, the annual scholarships awarded by Mange Olsson's Memorial Fund were presented at a ceremony at Nya Djurgårdsvarvet in Stockholm. Posted on 1 Jul British Sailing Team support continues
Marlow Ropes renew deal as Official Supplier Marlow, the world's leading performance yachting rope, has again been selected as official supplier to the British Sailing Team as they embark on their journey to Tokyo 2020 and beyond. Posted on 27 Jun Kieler Woche overall
Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold On a windy final day at Kiel Week, Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day of Kiel Week. Posted on 25 Jun Allen support East Coast Piers Race
Race from Marconi SC raises funds for The Cirdan Trust Allen is proud to announce its support of the 30th East Coast Piers Race, which raises funds for 'The Cirdan Trust' to further support their important work with socially or physically disadvantaged children. Posted on 25 Jun Titles to German, Polish and Spanish sailors
At the Para World Sailing Championships Home nation favourite Heiko Kröger claimed the title in the 2.4 Norlin OD, Poland's Piotr Cichocki clinically snapped up gold in the Men's Hansa 303 and Spain's Violeta del Reino sailed exceptionally on the final day to seal a convincing victory. Posted on 25 Jun Going down to the wire
At the Para World Sailing Championships A scintillating finale at the Para World Sailing Championships is on the cards in Kiel, Germany after the penultimate day of competition was as close as close could be. Posted on 24 Jun Kieler Woche day 8
Finns set for match race duel in Medal Races Victory in the Finns at Kiel Week looks set to come down to a duel between Sweden's Max Salminen and Estonia's Deniss Karpak. After winning the final race on a breezy afternoon, Salminen sits at the top of the leaderboard on equal points with his rival. Posted on 24 Jun Kieler Woche day 7
Triple bullets for 470 stars in a windy Westerly A strong wind from the west gusted over 25 knots at Kiel Week, and some big names seized the opportunity to shoot up the leaderboard. Posted on 24 Jun Para World Sailing Championships day 3
"Survival" sailing Whatever wind was lacking on Thursday at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships certainly wasn't on Friday, as the breeze turned up several notches, pushing sailors into "survival" mode. Posted on 23 Jun Para World Sailing Championships day 2
What a difference a day makes After the opening day of the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships was blessed with gorgeous sunshine and a 7-9 knot breeze, albeit shifty, Thursday was a massive contrast. Posted on 23 Jun

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy