Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Streaker Cover
Rain and Sun Streaker Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

The Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay - always EXCITING

by Peta Stuart-Hunt, ISC Race Press Officer today at 1:18 pm 1 July 2017
This race truly is a #raceforall © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

  • 2017 Race Day: Saturday 1st July
  • First start: 0530
Peta Stuart-Hunt sets the scene:

How best to describe the annual Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay in one word, one that neatly encapsulates the passion, competition, thrills and enjoyment shared by thousands of sailors each year? It's always EXCITING!

The Race Management team led by Rear Commodore Sailing Dave Atkinson at the Island Sailing Club in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, is making last-minute preparations to welcome 1,342 yachts to eleven individual starts first thing on Saturday morning 1st July. The first start is scheduled for 0530 and the starting sequence will be completed by 0710 as the fleet heads west from Cowes to the Needles.

Among those signed up to race are last year's Gold Roman Bowl winner, Bernard Langley's TP52 Gladiator with (fresh from his Land Rover BAR America's Cup debut), David 'Freddie' Carr on board. The Race also welcomes back the Greig City Academy Sailing Team, the inspirational and ultra-competitive North London inner city state school entry Scaramouche.

Last year's runner-up to the record-breaking MOD70 Phaedo^3 who took Line Honours, with the distinctive blue hulls of Concise 10 is back aiming to achieve that accolade this year. The record set by Phaedo^3 was an astounding 2 hours 23 minutes and 23 seconds, smashing the Multihull race record time set by Sir Ben Ainslie in 2013 by a stunning 28 minutes!

Somewhat more sedately but equally competitive, the Cloudy Bay Brand ambassador Ben Fogle is racing with the race sponsor's guests on board the Farr 52 Bob by Cloudy Bay, skippered by Stephen Durkin.

Racing for the FAST40+ Class continues with Round Two of the FAST40+ Race Circuit, consisting of one day of Windward Leeward racing tomorrow (Friday) followed by 11 FAST40s racing around the Island on Saturday for the FAST40+ Cloudy Bay Trophy.

Having previously raced his own boats, a Hustler 35, an SB20 and a J109, this year Rob Bellfield is skippering a Starlight 35, Sea Nymph III, to give a multi-national crew the experience of the Round the Island Race. Rob is Chairman of the GBR 420 Class Association as well as being a serving Royal Navy Captain. The boat has been chartered by the Royal College of Defence Studies YC, an international defence staff college located in Belgrave Square in London. Course members are 75% from foreign nations and are in the UK for a year to learn about strategy formulation at the national level. The crew is multi-national, with British, Norwegian, French, Israeli, Dutch and Spanish members.

The organisers are hosting their popular pre-Race press conference tomorrow (Friday) at the Island Sailing Club, followed later by the all-important Raymarine Weather Briefing at 1800hrs with meteorologist Simon Rowell. There promises to be a marquee overflowing with interesting competitors and a great line-up of stage guests including three members of the British Youth Squad, the 420 sailors Vita Heathcote and twins Milly and Charlotte Boyle, racing a chartered J/70 called Rita on Saturday.

Joining Cloudy Bay as Presenting Sponsor, the Race Partners include Helly Hansen as Official Clothing Partner, MS Amlin as Marine Insurance Partner, Raymarine as Technical Partner and Chelsea Magazines, publishers of Yachts & Yachting, Sailing Today and Classic Boat, as the Race Media Partner who are back for a second year. The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust also returns this year as the Official Race Charity and has four boats and competing.

All the information you may have forgotten that you might need - whether ashore or racing, and the all-important weather forecast, is on the comprehensive race website at www.roundtheisland.org.uk.

#raceforall #comesailaway

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

73rd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Entries now open and Notice of Race available The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) today released the Notice of Race for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2017, inviting eligible yacht owners to enter what is widely regarded to be one of the world's toughest offshore racing challenges. Posted on 27 Jun All-round test for the FAST40+ fleet
Windward Leeward Racing + Round the Island Race Racing for the FAST40+ Class continues next weekend, 30 June – July 01, with Round Two of the FAST40+ Race Circuit, consisting of one day of Windward Leeward racing, followed by the prestigious Round the Island Race, presented by Cloudy Bay. Posted on 27 Jun Crouch Yacht Club Lodestar Trophy
Mantra wins on handicap Three yachts started on Sunday in the Lodestar Trophy, with a long foul tide run down to Inner Crouch. Posted on 27 Jun Last few places still available
For Round The Island Race with Five Star Sailing There's still time to take part in the iconic Round the Island Race this weekend. Five Star Sailing have a couple of places left on their Farr 45, and can take bookings up until Wednesday 28th June. Posted on 26 Jun FAST40+ National Championship overall
Pace wins the battle at windy event Johnny Vincent's British KER40+ Pace is the 2017 FAST40+ National Champion, holding onto the lead after a terrific battle in the last race of the regatta. Posted on 26 Jun RORC IRC Nationals overall
Second IRC Nationals title for Whooper With a near perfect scoreline, Giovanni Belgrano's 1939 classic yacht Whooper was today crowned 2017 champion at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's IRC Nationals. Posted on 25 Jun Sunsail Portsmouth Regatta 2017
Held under blue skies and with gentle breezes The Sunsail Portsmouth Regatta 2017 took place last weekend under blue skies and with gentle breezes. Indeed on the first day, Saturday, there was no wind and the fleets lay becalmed until the god of the winds, took pity and sent an 8 knot breeze. Posted on 25 Jun RORC IRC Nationals day 2
Whooper the invincible While conditions on day one built to a brutal 30 knots, today it was equally challenging at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's IRC National championship. There was marginally less wind, but stronger gusts coming through in the squalls. Posted on 24 Jun Sovereign's Cup 2017 overall
No doubting the winner as Fool's Gold delivers clean sweep There was no doubt about the overall winner of the O'Leary Life Sovereign's Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club at the weekend when a standout performance by Rob McConnell's Fool's Gold delivered the trophy to Waterford Harbour Sailing Club. Posted on 24 Jun FAST40+ National Championship day 2
Four teams fight for glory After six races in the championship, Johnny Vincent's Ker40+ Pace, still leads the FAST40+ fleet but their lead has been halved to just three points going into the final day. Posted on 24 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy