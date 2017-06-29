Please select your home edition
Ocean Elements 2016

Sail, SUP, kayak and beach breaks from £696pp in Greece with Ocean Elements

by Emma Trueman, Alpine Elements today at 3:00 pm 29 June 2017
Ocean Elements © Ocean Elements

The big sale is on! You can go water sports mad and head to Greece for the perfect beach and sail holiday for as little as £696 including FREE sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.

If you book for a two week break you can save up to £400pp!

Here are this week's top three:

Last minute madness at Leda Beach Club, Pelion

  • 7 July, 7 nights
  • Ungraded to half board this holiday includes flights, transfers, pool, kids club, free activities including five days of sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.
WAS £1089pp
NOW £696pp

The view over the pool to the sea at Leda Beach Club - photo © Ocean Elements
The view over the pool to the sea at Leda Beach Club - photo © Ocean Elements

Beach bonanza at Xenia Hotel, Vassiliki

  • 9 July, 7 nights
  • B&B, flights, transfers, kids club, free activities including sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.
WAS £1099pp
NOW £695pp

Ocean Elements Vassiliki - photo © Ocean Elements
Ocean Elements Vassiliki - photo © Ocean Elements

Salty sea dogs get on board at Nautica Bay Beach Club, Porto Heli

  • 2 July, 7 nights
  • Half, flights, transfers, kids club, pool, free activities including sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.
WAS £1099pp
NOW £845pp

Porto Heli Beach Resort Breakfast Restaurant - photo © Ocean Elements
Porto Heli Beach Resort Breakfast Restaurant - photo © Ocean Elements

www.alpineelements.co.uk/beach-holidays/greece-holiday-deals.html

