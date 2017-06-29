Sail, SUP, kayak and beach breaks from £696pp in Greece with Ocean Elements

by Emma Trueman, Alpine Elements today at 3:00 pm

The big sale is on! You can go water sports mad and head to Greece for the perfect beach and sail holiday for as little as £696 including FREE sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.

If you book for a two week break you can save up to £400pp!

Here are this week's top three:

Last minute madness at Leda Beach Club, Pelion

7 July, 7 nights

Ungraded to half board this holiday includes flights, transfers, pool, kids club, free activities including five days of sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.

£1089pp£696pp

Beach bonanza at Xenia Hotel, Vassiliki

9 July, 7 nights

B&B, flights, transfers, kids club, free activities including sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.

£1099pp£695pp

Salty sea dogs get on board at Nautica Bay Beach Club, Porto Heli

2 July, 7 nights

Half, flights, transfers, kids club, pool, free activities including sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.

£1099pp£845pp

