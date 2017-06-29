Sail, SUP, kayak and beach breaks from £696pp in Greece with Ocean Elements
by Emma Trueman, Alpine Elements today at 3:00 pm
29 June 2017
Ocean Elements © Ocean Elements
The big sale is on! You can go water sports mad and head to Greece for the perfect beach and sail holiday for as little as £696 including FREE sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.
If you book for a two week break you can save up to £400pp!
Here are this week's top three:
Last minute madness at Leda Beach Club, Pelion
WAS
- 7 July, 7 nights
- Ungraded to half board this holiday includes flights, transfers, pool, kids club, free activities including five days of sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.
£1089pp
NOW
£696pp
Beach bonanza at Xenia Hotel, Vassiliki
WAS
- 9 July, 7 nights
- B&B, flights, transfers, kids club, free activities including sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.
£1099pp
NOW
£695pp
Salty sea dogs get on board at Nautica Bay Beach Club, Porto Heli
WAS
- 2 July, 7 nights
- Half, flights, transfers, kids club, pool, free activities including sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.
£1099pp
NOW
£845pp
www.alpineelements.co.uk/beach-holidays/greece-holiday-deals.html