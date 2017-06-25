English National Challenger Championship at Grafham Water Sailability

by Marion Edwards today at 10:43 am

Nineteen boats gathered at Grafham Water Centre over the weekend 24-25 June to contest the English National Challenger Championships, organised by Grafham Water Sailability. While the majority of sailors were visitors, five of them were sailing boats kindly loaned by Grafham Water Sailability.

Saturday morning dawned bright, sunny and breezy with the wind predominantly WSWly 4 gusting 5. The race officer, Mike Haynes, used the new inverted P course, throughout the weekend.

The first race got underway on time, but Jack Alderdice (281) was soon forced to retire when the rivets gave way on his mast collar. However, a repair was made which held for the rest of the weekend. The race was eventually won by Graham Hall (270) with Val Millward (257) second and Pauline Shaw (266) coming home third (a personal best). The fleet came in for lunch, after which the race officer adjusted the course and two further races were completed.

At the end of Saturday Graham (1,1,2) had a slender lead over Val (2,2,1), with Pauline in third place (3,5,5). Chris Atkin (289) (8,4,4) led the silver fleet and Julia Winters and John Wright (211) (10,11,11) the bronze.

To become English Champion, Val had to win at least two races on Sunday but made a bad start in the first. At the windward mark she was still in touch. Graham and Val were nose to tail at the last mark, with Graham in front but he made a bad rounding, allowing Val to overtake just far enough to tack for the line and win. In the next two races, Val was faultless but Graham obligingly straddled a buoy in the last race, ensuring a win for Val plus overall victory on the tie break. In the event the main interest, and highlight for many, was a last-race third for Judi Figgures (264), celebrating a birthday and sailing with a servo-assisted mainsheet but showing she could still mix it with the top of the fleet after over 20 years of Challenger racing.

So Val is the new English champion with Graham having to settle for second and Jack third. Outside the top three there were a number of significant achievements, most notably Pauline’s fourth place and first Grafham boat. Hanningfield Sailability (Chris Atkin and Peter Lawrence (87)) dominated the silver fleet. While Ron Bainbridge and David Newton (272) romped home first in the bronze fleet, though the result might have been quite different if Julia and John had been able to sail on Sunday.

At the prize giving thanks were given to the race officer, Mike Haynes, the safety boat crews and Grafham Water Sailability and Grafham Water Centre. The next event with be the Welsh Open Challenger Championships at Llyn Brenig Sailing Club (22-23 July).

Overall Results:

Pos Helm Crew Sail No Club Fleet R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st Val Millward 257 Rutland Sailing Club Gold ‑2 2 1 1 1 1 6 2nd Graham Hall 270 Rutland Sailing Club Gold 1 1 ‑2 2 2 2 8 3rd Jack Alderdice 281 Rutland Sailing Club Gold (DNF) 3 3 3 3 4 16 4th Pauline Shaw 266 Grafham Water Sailability Gold 3 5 5 4 ‑6 5 22 5th Chris Atkin 289 Hanningfield Sailability Silver ‑8 4 4 5 4 6 23 6th Peter Lawrence 87 Hanningfield Sailability Silver 6 7 7 6 5 ‑8 31 7th Judi Figgures 264 Grafham Water Sailability Gold 5 8 8 9 (DNC) 3 33 8th Alan Bradley 194 Rutland Sailability Gold 7 ‑13 9 11 7 7 41 9th Mark Fletcher 265 Rutland Sailability Gold 4 6 6 7 (DNC) DNC 43 10th John Stokes 173 Rutland Sailability Gold 9 9 ‑10 10 9 9 46 11th Rob Bainbridge David Newton 272 Oxford Sailing Club Bronze 11 ‑12 12 12 10 10 55 12th Neil Bartlett Murray Palmer 232 Oxford Sailing Club Bronze 14 ‑15 14 14 12 14 68 13th Julia Winters John Wright 211 Grafham Water Sailability Bronze 10 11 11 (DNC) DNC DNC 72 14th Dean Abra 218 Isle of Sheppey SC Silver (DNF) DNC DNC 8 8 DNC 76 15th Laura Saunderson Sue Baker 242 Grafham Water Sailability Bronze (DNC) DNC DNC 15 11 11 77 16th Sarah Whitelock Peter Smith 242 Grafham Water Sailability Bronze 13 14 13 (DNC) DNC DNC 80 17th Mark Ashley 303 Rutland Sailability Silver (DNF) 10 DNF DNF DNF 12 82 18th Kristopher Tang John Morrow 200 Grafham Water Sailability Bronze (DNC) DNC DNC 13 DNC 13 86 19th Dennis Smith Kelvin German 256 Grafham Water Sailability Bronze 12 (DNF) DNF DNF DNF DNC 92