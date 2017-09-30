Please select your home edition
Régates Royales - Trophée Panerai: the place to be for classic yachts

by Soazig Gueho today at 11:41 am 23-30 September 2017
Régates Royales - Trophée Panerai © Régates Royales - Trophée Panerai

The 39th edition of the Régates Royales – Trophée Panerai will enliven once again the Bay of Cannes, from the 23rd to the 30th September. Classics, Spirit of Tradition, Metre class boats, Dragons and Tofinou one-designs will gather in a unique display of beauty, elegance and competition.

The bay of Cannes will be, once again the place to be for sailors and fans. As the autumn is just about started, the fleet criss-crossing the bay will unite beauty, heritage and close racing. A unique line-up gathering some of the most famous yachts from last century, from the tiny Arcadia to the majestic Cambria. No less than 150 classic and traditional yachts will fight for victory on a race area close to the stunning Lérins Islands, bringing back memories from the yachting "golden age".

"Here we are again, on the eve of the 39th edition of the Régates Royales, looking forward one more to see and follow these beautiful boats. The Yacht Club de Cannes and its staff can't wait to welcome and admire the fleet while they elegantly sail past. Like every year, the show will be unique and will be a joy for the thousands of fans who will follow the yachts' manoeuvres on the water in the area off the Croisette and close the îles de Lérins." declared Jacques Flori, president of the Yacht Club de Cannes.

Dragons celebrate their 30th Régates Royales de Cannes

Since their comeback to Cannes in 1987, the Dragons haven't stopped attracting and charming fans of one-design sail racing. It will happen again this year, when some fifty crews coming from ten different countries, will meet in the Cote d'Azur. The Régates Royales will pull together the best Dragon sailors for four days of very close racing.

The pop village

Set on the Quai Laubeuf the Régates Royales –Trophée Panerai village will animate every day before and after racing time with several attractions, namely at night.

The Yacht Club de Cannes has been organizing the Régates Royales for ten years. The event is supported by the City of Cannes, that once more will be a faithful partner of the race, and by Panerai as main sponsor.

Régates Royales – Trophée Panerai 2017 Schedule:

  • Monday September 25
    Boat arrivals and inscriptions Classic Yachts
    First racing day Dragons starting from 11:00
  • Tuesday September 26
    Second racing day Dragons, starting from 11:00
    First racing day for the Classics, starting from 12:00
  • Wednesday September 27
    Third racing day Dragons and 5.50, starting from 11:00
    Second racing day for the Classics, starting from 12:00
  • Thursday September 28
    Fourth racing day Dragons and 5.50, starting from 11:00
    Third racing day for the Classics, starting from 12:00
  • Friday September 29
    Fifth racing day Dragons and 5.50, starting from 11:00
    Fourth racing day for the Classics, starting from 12:00
    Prize giving ceremony of the Dragon class
  • Saturday September 30
    Fifth racing day for the Classics, starting from 12:00
    Prize giving ceremony of the Classics
  • Sunday October 1
    Race to Saint Tropez organized by the Yacht Club de France

www.regatesroyales.com/en

