VX One National Championship at Sunderland Yacht Club

VX One Nationals at Sunderland © Tim Olin / VX One Nationals at Sunderland © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

by Nathan Batchelor today at 9:37 am

Sunderland YC welcomed VX One's from around the country with sailors travelling from as far as London and Aberdeen. The championship, held over the weekend of 24/25 June, had plenty of sunshine but also plenty of wind!

Saturday dawned windy, with more wind forecast. The excellent facilities at Sunderland YC were put to use with the crane and helpers making slick work of launching the fleet with RIBs to position the boats in the adjacent marina.

Race 1 started on time with a westerly 20 knots, the offshore wind giving flat water with larger shifts near the windward mark. First to round was David Chandler's Mid-Summer Nights Dream having shot off the committee boat end of the start line, followed by Neal Piper on Vixen. These 2 kept their noses clean and finished the 3 lap race in that order with lots of place changing behind in the building breeze.

Race 2 was started with the wind up to around 25 knots with David Chandler again leading with Neal Piper chasing. With the wind up, David Chandler broached out on the gybe letting Neal Piper through to lead the fleet up the second beat. The wind by now was really gusting and as the lead boat approached the windward mark the committee boat abandoned the race with winds reaching 38 knots.

The fleet retired ashore to the warm hospitality, cold beer and excellent views from the Sunderland Yacht Club bar. A class dinner for all competitors and club guests was provided by Ovington Boats.

Sunday dawned sunny again but windy. The committee boat went out on time and spent 2 hours monitoring the wind levels, but with sustained gusts into the 30s it was not to be.

So, the race from Saturday was to count – the popular winners of David Chandler, his son Charlie Chandler and fellow Ullswater YC member Rick Boyce. David, already renowned for being a 'one race wonder' for his previous efforts in winning the 1980 International 14 Prince of Wales Cup has repeated his success 37 years later!

Overall Results: (top three)

If you took part in the VX One nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here

1st GBR 193, David Chandler, Charlie Chandler & Rick Boyce (Ullswater YC)

2nd GBR 191, Neal Piper, Phil Murray & Nathan Batchelor (Tynemouth SC)

3rd GBR 149, Jono Shelley & Benji Shelley (Ullswater YC)