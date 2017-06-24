Mighty Oak Solo Eastern Area Championship at Leigh-on-Sea Sailing Club
by Steve Corbet today at 6:40 am
24 June 2017
It was a bright sunny Saturday morning when the first of 28 Solos arrived at Leigh on Sea SC for the 'Mighty Oak' Eastern Area Championships, a moderate breeze from the south west was blowing; all that was missing was water!
The usual Leigh mud flats were much in evidence beyond the small sandy beach, but as the racers rigged and enjoyed the tea, coffee and bacon rolls the tide quickly covered the mud to allow the race team to get afloat with the marks to lay the course for race 1.
After a short spell with the AP flying while the marks were juggled to get them in the best positions, it was time for three quick races before the tide would leave the mud exposed again. To persuade the fleet to stay behind the start line the RO used 'I' for this and subsequent starts. This was successful and the First Sub was not needed to call a General Recall.
At the start of race 1, 5300 Doug Latta managed to creep over the line early and was asked to return around the Committee Boat end of the line. Ewan Birkin-Walls, 5738, quickly moved to the front of the fleet, behind him Andrew Boyce filled second place, with Steve Ede in third at the end of the first round. The wind had strengthen to a steady 24 knots which gave several racers problems at the gybe mark, a number found that they were having a spell of inspection of their centreboards and the bottom of the boat. At the end of the third round the Race Officer flew 'S', Ewan maintained his first place followed by Mathew Frary in second, having worked up from 6th at the first round, and Steve Ede in third.
A quick turn round was planned for race 2, but 2 mins into the start sequence a squall caused the Committee Boat to drag anchor. A quick decision was made to stop the sequence and to reposition the Committee Boat and the start line. Another 'I' flag start saw the fleet away cleanly and Vince Horey took the lead with Ewan Birmingham-Walls chasing him in second. These positions remained the same until the hooter at the end of three rounds. Third place was a tussle between Steve Ede and Mathew Frary with Mathew getting the 3rd place.
The fresh wind was reducing the fleet numbers, with only 22 of the original 28 stating the last race. Ewan moved to the front and established a good lead which he held for all three rounds. Mathew Frary finished in second after working through the fleet from his first round position of sixth. Steve Ede finished the series with a third place ahead of Andrew Wilson.
Overall the Championship was won by Ewan Birkin-Walls, Vince Horey was second and Mathew Frary was third. Jonny Wells from Essex YC was the first boat with a sail number under 4000, while Nick Hann with the oldest boat in the fleet was the first Leigh on Sea SC boat.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|5738
|Ewan Birkin‑Walls
|Essex YC
|1
|‑2
|1
|2
|2nd
|5730
|Vince Horey
|King George SC
|3
|1
|(DNF)
|4
|3rd
|5586
|Mathew Frary
|Norfolk Broads YC
|2
|‑3
|2
|4
|4th
|5608
|Steve Ede
|Ardleigh SC
|‑4
|4
|3
|7
|5th
|5561
|Tim Lewis
|RYA
|6
|‑13
|5
|11
|6th
|5715
|Nick Marden
|Bough Beech SC
|5
|6
|‑10
|11
|7th
|5455
|Mark Maskell
|Blackwater SC
|‑8
|7
|6
|13
|8th
|5582
|Andrew Wilson
|Girton SC
|10
|‑14
|4
|14
|9th
|5134
|Robert Laurie
|RYA
|‑9
|5
|9
|14
|10th
|5300
|Doug Latta
|Porchester SC
|7
|‑10
|7
|14
|11th
|3073
|Jonny Wells
|Essex YC
|‑17
|8
|8
|16
|12th
|5168
|Jonathan Otter
|Papercourt SC
|(DSQ)
|9
|12
|21
|13th
|5723
|Alan Bishop
|Blackwater SC
|12
|11
|(DNC)
|23
|14th
|5634
|Andrew McGaw
|Northampton SC
|‑15
|15
|11
|26
|15th
|2120
|Nick Hann
|Leigh on Sea SC
|13
|‑17
|13
|26
|16th
|3803
|Alan Roberts
|Leigh on Sea SC
|‑20
|12
|16
|28
|17th
|3959
|Cass Monk
|Leigh on Sea SC
|‑16
|16
|14
|30
|18th
|5666
|Andrew Boyce
|Papercourt SC
|11
|20
|(DNF)
|31
|19th
|4023
|Colin Walker
|Leigh on Sea SC
|14
|‑19
|17
|31
|20th
|3904
|Robin Tothill
|Leigh on Sea SC
|‑18
|18
|15
|33
|21st
|3355
|Tony Handfield
|Leigh on Sea SC
|19
|‑24
|18
|37
|22nd
|5138
|Patrick Overs
|Paxton Lakes SC
|‑21
|21
|19
|40
|23rd
|3249
|Richard Knight
|Leigh on Sea SC
|‑24
|22
|20
|42
|24th
|5649
|Steven Bishop
|Girton SC
|26
|23
|(DNC)
|49
|25th
|2829
|Dave Braun
|Leigh on Sea SC
|22
|(DNF)
|DNC
|51
|26th
|3936
|Richard Beechy
|Leigh on Sea SC
|23
|(DNC)
|DNC
|52
|27th
|3886
|Russell Tredgett
|Leigh on Sea SC
|25
|(DNC)
|DNC
|54
|28th
|3419
|Mark Judge
|Leigh on Sea SC
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNC
|58
