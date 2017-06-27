Ancasta scoops the Best Global Sailboat Dealer Award 2017 at Beneteau dealer meeting

Stuart Brotherton with Ancasta's award © Ancasta Stuart Brotherton with Ancasta's award © Ancasta

by Alison Willis today at 11:00 am

Ancasta was awarded 2017 Best Dealer Sailing Yachts at the annual Beneteau Dealer Awards on Tuesday night, 27th June 2017, which were held in Bordeaux, France.

Stuart Brotherton, Ancasta Brand Manager for Beneteau Sailboats collected the award for Ancasta, "We are thrilled to be recognised by Beneteau. This is testament to the hard work of our new boat sales network and our commitment to our customers and to the Beneteau brand."

Ancasta's relationship with Beneteau benefits its clients through an unrivalled understanding of Beneteau's products, technical detail and aftersales support allowing its brokers to match clients to their ideal Beneteau sailing yacht

